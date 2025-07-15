Associated Industries of Florida throws its support to Jake Johansson in open SD 8 contest

One of Florida’s top business advocacy groups wants to see Volusia Council member Jake Johansson in the Florida Senate.

The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) just endorsed the Port Orange Republican in Senate District 8 in the race to succeed Sen. Tommy Wright.

“Through his impressive military service and government experience, Jake has proven his commitment to effectively serving both his local community and country,” said AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis.

“He has a track record of working to attract better jobs to our state and enhance the quality of life of Floridians, while ensuring government remains lean and responsive. AIF believes he will be an effective voice in the Florida Senate for his constituents and for the business community, which is why we are proud to be supporting his campaign.”

Johansson already has the support of Wright, a New Smyrna Beach Republican who cannot run again because of term limits. He faces former state Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, as well as Heather Bendl and Jason Voelz, in a Republican Primary next August.

He welcomed the support of AIF.

“AIF and its members stand for millions of jobs, and I share in their goal to make Florida prosperous for all and keep our economic engine running at full speed,” Johansson said. “I thank the entire AIF team for such an incredible endorsement. I look forward to a tremendous partnership with them in the years ahead.”

Johansson has been the top fundraiser in the open Senate race so far.

SD 8 leans heavily Republican. Wright last stood in the 2022 Election, where he won 62% of the vote over Democrat Andrea Williams.

AIF remains a powerful force, particularly in Republican politics, in promoting pro-business candidates, and has marketed itself as “The Voice of Florida Business.” It has been engaged in state politics since 1920.