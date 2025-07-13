July 13, 2025
Panama City man faces 2 indictments related to methamphetamine trafficking

Drew DixonJuly 13, 20253min0

A crumbling statue of Lady Justice, symbolizing the destruction of democracy by political corruption.
U.S. Attorney for Northen Districtt of Florida worked with broader federal program to charge 35-year-old man.

A 35-year-old Panama City man is facing federal indictments in connection to trafficking methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida John P. Heekin announced that two separate indictments were secured against Calvin Eugene Williams. Williams appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin A. Fitzpatrick last week and was arraigned at the federal courthouse in Tallahassee.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment against Williams after an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney James A. McCain is prosecuting the case.

The indictment against Williams involves charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in April 2024. He’s also accused of possession with intent to sell 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture with methamphetamine in it on March 11.

If convicted of the charges, Williams could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

“This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime,” a news release from Heekin’s office said.

Operation Take Back America seeks to combine efforts and resources among the U.S. Department of Justice’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and Project Safe Neighborhoods. Operation Take Back America was founded shortly after President Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term this year after defeating Joe Biden in the 2024 Election.

“The Operation will include investigations and prosecutions relating to immigration enforcement, such as cases involving obstruction of immigration objectives by sanctuary jurisdictions,” the memorandum outlining the establishment of Operation Take Back America stated from the Deputy U.S. Attorney’s Office, which was published March 6.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

