Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.15.25

Ballard Partners is announcing the addition of four lobbyists to its Washington, D.C. office: Thomas Boodry, Grace Colvin, Alison Anway, and Scott Wagner. This significant expansion of talent is complemented by the firm’s new, larger footprint in its Washington office, occupying approximately 20,000 square feet.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Grace, Thomas, Scott, and Alison to our powerhouse Washington team,” said Brian Ballard, president of Ballard Partners. “Their combined experience and deep understanding of the policy landscape will be invaluable to our clients as we continue to navigate complex issues in Washington.

“This expansion of both our talent and our physical presence in the Homer Building underscores our firm’s sustained growth and unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled advocacy and strategic counsel.”

Boodry is the former Special Assistant to President Donald J. Trump and Senior Director for Legislative Affairs at the National Security Council. He also served as Legislative Director to former U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz and as Legislative Aide to then-U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Colvin is the former VP of Federal Advocacy and Strategy for The League of Credit Unions and Affiliates, where he represented nearly 400 credit unions across Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia before the White House, Congress, and regulatory agencies.

Anway is a health-policy specialist formerly in Ballard’s Tallahassee office. She started her career with Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas during the ACA debate and later led federal public policy for Anthem.

Wagner is a Yale and University of Miami Law graduate who co-chaired Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2022 Transition Team. He serves on the Biscayne Bay Commission and is Vice Chair of the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board. He was previously based in Ballard’s Miami and Tallahassee offices.

A new public affairs firm has entered the mix in Tallahassee. The Trianon Group, founded by veteran lobbyist Tara Reid-Cherry, officially launched this month with a focus on strategic advocacy and legislative results.

Reid-Cherry brings years of experience in the Capitol, having led government affairs at a national education consultancy and played key roles in major funding and policy efforts across education, health care and tech. She also brings campaign chops, having worked on the gubernatorial runs of both Rick Scott and DeSantis.

“After more than a decade walking the halls of the Capitol, I’ve learned that preparation, trust, and persistence are what move the needle. We don’t chase credit — we chase results. The Trianon Group was built on experience, confidence, and the belief that with the right preparation and partnerships, meaningful change is possible,” said Reid-Cherry.

Joining her is Sarah Katherine Massey, who steps in as Government Affairs Director. Massey’s background includes stints with House Speaker Danny Perez, former Senate President Wilton Simpson, and the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

“Tara is one of the most strategic and creative professionals I’ve worked with in the policy space. She doesn’t just know the issues — she knows how to move them,” said Rep. Danny Alvarez. “We’ve worked together on legislation that required precision, persistence and strong relationships, and Tara brought all of that to the table. I have no doubt The Trianon Group will be a relentless and effective force in Florida’s policymaking process.”

Rep. Dana Trabulsy added, “Tara has been a driving force behind some of the most impactful education policy we’ve passed in recent years. Her commitment goes far beyond representing her clients. She’s genuinely invested in what’s best for Florida’s students and families. Tara listens deeply, learns quickly and never misses a detail. With The Trianon Group, she’s poised to make an even greater impact, and I have no doubt Florida will be stronger because of it.”

Florida continues to lead the nation — not only in education, economic opportunity and tourism, but now as the #1 state for protecting religious liberty. We're honored to receive this recognition from the First Liberty Institute. Religious freedom is a cornerstone of our nation's founding and essential to the American way of life. I'm proud that Florida stands at the forefront in defending this fundamental right and as Governor, I will always uphold and protect religious liberty.

The "let Matt Gaetz investigate the (Jeffrey) Epstein files" is one of the dumbest lines ever to be uttered by anyone ever. So, it is probably going to happen.

SCOOP: Rep. Cory Mills is being evicted for failure to pay months of rent at his D.C. penthouse. Owner claims Mills owes $85,000. He was served with notice for failure to pay in January. Ledger shows he paid late nearly every month since moving in, missing several months entirely

The Fla. Supreme Court has punted the lawsuit filed by state legislators over Alligator Alcatraz to a lower court. It says the "transfer of this case should be not construed as an adjudication or comment on the merits of the petition … "

Had to run down to Miami tonight — scored a $117 rate at the Marriott. Driving Alligator Alley, I couldn't help but think about Alligator Alcatraz and its nightly cost per detainee: At 5,000 detainees: $246.58 At 3,000: $410.96 At current 750: $1,643.84 That's based on $450M in annual operating costs — compared to $75/night for the average Florida inmate in prison.

Today, I sent memos to Florida's teachers, parents and school leadership to ensure that Parental Rights are at the forefront of education decisions and to let our teachers know that they have my full support in the classroom to create productive learning environments for our students. As one of my first acts as Commissioner, I wanted to make it known that in Florida, if you violate the rights of parents and teachers, I will be knocking on your door.

I just used the MyFlorida app to renew my vehicle, in a snap. It was: Tap. Renew. Done. Thanks ⁦@FLHSMV

“Sale of Rays expected to be final by September, team likely to stay in Tampa area” via Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic — An agreement in principle has been reached for the sale of the Tampa Bay Rays from owner Stu Sternberg to a group led by Jacksonville developer Patrick Zalupski, a source familiar with the process told The Athletic. The deal is valued at approximately $1.7 billion and is expected to be completed as soon as September. Sternberg, who purchased the team for $200 million in 2004, has been under pressure from MLB to sell. Neither the Rays nor Zalupski’s group have issued a public comment on the agreement.

Zalupski, the founder of Dream Finders Homes, is joined by partners including Bill Cosgrove of Union Home Mortgage and Ken Babby, owner of two minor league baseball teams. According to the source, the new ownership group is committed to keeping the team in the Tampa Bay region but has a strong preference to build a new stadium in Tampa rather than remain in St. Petersburg. Last month, the Rays confirmed they were in exclusive talks with the Zalupski-led group, which beat out other bidders for the franchise.

The sale is expected to accelerate a resolution to the Rays’ decadeslong and often frustrating search for a new home to replace the aging Tropicana Field. The most recent plan for a new $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg fell apart this Spring after a battle over public funding. The situation was complicated further when Hurricane Milton heavily damaged Tropicana Field last Fall, forcing the Rays to play the current season at the New York Yankees’ Spring Training facility. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred remains hopeful the team can return to a repaired Tropicana Field for the 2026 season.

“Ron DeSantis celebrates Florida’s No. 1 rating in protecting religious liberty” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Florida is rated No. 1 for protecting religious liberty on the First Liberty Institute’s new state rankings, and DeSantis is celebrating the recognition. “We get to add another No. 1 ranking to our list of successes,” DeSantis said during a Sarasota news conference about the accolades from the conservative think tank. “We’re grateful for this recognition from the First Liberty Institute. DeSantis argued that religious liberty has been “under assault in recent years,” as he has made protecting it a priority as Governor. Meanwhile, DeSantis’ critics have accused him of being heavy-handed in shifting higher education rightward and trying to weaken the separation of church and state.

“Florida airports ordered to report any ‘weather modification’ activities” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida airports soon must submit monthly reports on weather modification activities or face the loss of state funding under a controversial new law derided by critics as fueling conspiracy theories. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier wrote to operators of public airports on Monday that their compliance is needed to “catch those who seek to weaponize science” and will safeguard the atmosphere from “harmful chemicals and experiments.” “We need your help to keep our state free and make sure the skies belong to the people — not to private contractors, corporate experiments or climate extremists,” he wrote. “In Florida, we don’t jeopardize the public health so that we can bend the knee to the climate cult.” Signed by DeSantis in June, the law prohibits the release of any substance into the atmosphere in Florida that seeks to “alter weather, temperature, climate or sunlight intensity.”

“Attorney General takes a side in LDDA vs. conservative social media personality” via Sara-Megan Walsh of The Lakeland Ledger — AG Uthmeier has written a blistering letter to the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority over a viral confrontation with conservative media personality Kaitlin Bennett at a farmers market in May. In the July 11 letter, Uthmeier made clear that he finds LDDA Executive Director Julie Townsend to have disregarded the Florida Constitution and the First Amendment rights of Bennett, who was interviewing individuals on Kentucky Avenue about controversial politics on May 17 as host for Liberty Hangout TV. “Your recent actions flouted your constitutional obligations. Ms. Bennett deserved better. All citizens deserve better. You must cease attempts to discourage or restrict citizens from exercising their free speech rights,” Uthmeier wrote. “Any future attempts to suppress lawful speech may expose you and your department to legal liability.”

“New Education Commissioner directs superintendents to ensure parental rights on Day One” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — On his first day on the job, Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas issued thorough instructions to superintendents on parental rights and directed them to ensure all employees understand those rights. In a letter sent Monday, Kamoutsas instructed school district superintendents, charter school leaders, school principals and administrators to make sure all of their employees are fully aware of parental rights under Florida law. “Florida does not merely recognize parental rights – we protect them, celebrate them and continue to expand them,” Kamoutsas said. As Commissioner, he said he will always continue to “fight for and safeguard” parental rights.

“CNBC rankings: Florida jumps two spots to No. 3 in best states for business analysis” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Sunshine State has again ranked in the top five for best places to do business. This year, Florida moved up two spots, from No. 5 last year to No. 3, primarily driven by the state’s booming economy. Florida ranked first in the nation for its economy and second for its workforce. Also driving its strong showing is the state’s access to capital, at No. 3 in the country. But Florida has room for improvement when it comes to the cost of living. The state earned an “F” in that category and landed at No. 48 in the nation. Costs in Florida are elevated largely due to the ongoing insurance crisis plaguing the hurricane-prone state, as well as strong population growth creating a supply crunch. The state’s education system also ranked relatively low, at No. 29 in the nation.

“How immigration issues can affect Florida real estate. ‘I can’t live here.’” via Sarah Moreno of the Miami Herald — Some buyers have the upper hand in Florida, with rising inventory and developers offering sales incentives. But immigration issues are also affecting the real estate market, with uncertainty leading some property owners to sell their homes quickly to capitalize on rising prices. “There are people leaving, calling me … to put their house up for sale. ‘I’m going back, I can’t live here,’” Gisela Rojas, a broker with Caissa Realty Investment, told el Nuevo Herald. Rojas, based in Orlando but also active in the Miami area, said that many of the new listings she is handling are “people who are returning to Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, and are looking for other places like Spain to start a new life.”

“Citizens Insurance’s diversion of cases to arbitrator unconstitutional, federal lawsuit alleges” via Ron Hurtibise of the Orlando Sentinel — A new federal lawsuit asserts that state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corp.’s ability to divert claims disputes to state arbitrators is unconstitutional and must be stopped. The complaint, filed on July 10 in U.S. District Court in Miami, seeks to prohibit the so-called insurer of last resort from enforcing a binding arbitration clause that the complaint says violates the due process and equal protection clauses of the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution. In 2022, Citizens obtained approval from the Office of Insurance Regulation, and later from the Florida Legislature, to add a provision to all of its new and renewing policies allowing either Citizens or policyholders to move any claims disputes away from court and into binding arbitration

“Florida secures three-peat victory in National ‘Best-Looking Cruiser’ Competition” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Florida has clinched a three-peat victory in the American Association of State Troopers’ “Best-Looking Cruiser” competition – marking the third consecutive year the state’s highway patrol cruisers have been recognized as the best in the country. The Florida Highway Patrol showcased a distinctive black-and-tan Corvette, a vehicle seized from a convicted drug trafficker, as its entry this year. “The results for America’s Best-Looking Cruiser are in and … Florida has claimed its third championship in a row!!! Thanks to all of you who supported us the last two weeks by voting!!!” the announcement on X said.

“Supreme Court clears way for dismantling of Education Department” via Abbie VanSickle of The New York Times — The Supreme Court agreed that the Trump administration can proceed with dismantling the Education Department by firing more than a thousand workers. The order is a significant victory for the administration and could ease Trump’s efforts to sharply curtail the federal government’s role in the nation’s schools. The Trump administration has announced plans to fire more than 1,300 workers, a move that would effectively gut the department, which manages federal loans for college, tracks student achievement and enforces civil-rights laws in schools. The Education Department began the year with more than 4,000 employees. The administration also fired some probationary workers and offered employees the ability to resign. Altogether, after the terminations, the Education Department will have a workforce of about half the size it did before Trump returned to office.

“U.S. space industry gets special break through Donald Trump spending plan” via Will Schmitt of the Financial Times — Private space companies, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, stand to benefit from a preferential tax treatment tucked into Trump’s signature spending plan. The legislation includes a provision that will allow spaceports to be financed in the municipal debt market through so-called private activity bonds, which fund non-governmental projects that have some public benefit. The financing tool, which offers tax-free interest and thus lower financing costs compared with traditional corporate bonds, is a boon to the burgeoning U.S. commercial aerospace industry, led by Blue Origin and SpaceX. The two billionaire-led companies are leading a modern-day space race.

What James Blair is reading — “Jerome Powell asks inspector general to review $2.5 billion renovation after Trump blasts Fed project” via Jeff Cox of CNBC — Responding to fierce criticism from the White House, Federal Reserve Chair Powell has asked the Fed’s inspector general to review a building expansion project. The Trump administration, with officials like Kevin Hassett and Russell Vought, has blasted the project for “fundamental mismanagement” and cost overruns on its initial $2.5 billion budget, with Vought likening the renovation to the Palace of Versailles. The Fed defends the project, stating it is not taxpayer-funded and is necessary to remove hazardous materials like asbestos and bring its decades-old buildings up to modern safety codes. The move highlights a significant clash between the administration and the independent central bank over fiscal oversight and spending.

“U.S. imposes a 17% duty on fresh Mexican tomatoes in hopes of boosting domestic production” via Dee-Ann Durbin of The Associated Press — The U.S. government said Monday it is placing a 17% duty on most fresh Mexican tomatoes after negotiations ended without an agreement to avert the tariff. Proponents said the import tax will help rebuild the shrinking U.S. tomato industry and ensure that produce eaten in the U.S. is also grown there. Mexico currently supplies around 70% of the U.S. tomato market, up from 30% two decades ago. But opponents, including U.S. companies that grow tomatoes in Mexico, said the tariff will make fresh tomatoes more expensive for U.S. buyers.

“PMI launches ‘Invested in America’ campaign as it expands Zyn production” via CSP Daily News — Philip Morris International’s U.S. division has launched its “Invested in America” advertising campaign, highlighting its expanding manufacturing presence and commitment to smoke-free products. The campaign emphasizes job growth and improving public health by offering better choices to adult smokers. Central to this initiative is the upcoming groundbreaking of a $600 million Zyn manufacturing facility in Aurora, Colorado, which is projected to create 500 jobs and begin operations by late 2025. The new factory will supplement existing production to meet the high demand for nicotine pouches. PMI is targeting “key opinion leaders” with this multichannel campaign to spark dialogue about its role in the U.S. economy and public health transformation.

“Florida files quick appeal of ruling on ballot restrictions” via News Service of Florida — Lawyers for Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Attorney General Uthmeier have quickly appealed a ruling by a federal judge that blocked a key part of a new law that imposed additional restrictions on the state’s ballot-initiative process. The state’s lawyers filed a notice Friday of appealing U.S. District Judge Mark Walker’s ruling to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The notice came three days after Walker issued a preliminary injunction against part of the law that banned non-Florida residents and non-U.S. citizens from collecting and delivering petitions for ballot initiatives. As is common, the notice of appeal did not detail arguments the state will make at the Atlanta-based appeals court. Florida Decides Healthcare, a political committee sponsoring a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at expanding Medicaid coverage, filed the lawsuit in May after the Republican-controlled Legislature and DeSantis approved the law, which added a series of restrictions to the ballot-initiative process.

“Medicaid expansion effort raises another $1.65M to put measure on 2026 ballot” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The campaign to expand Medicaid in Florida raised almost $1.65 million in the second quarter. Florida Decides Healthcare reported the fundraising total from April through June. That’s more than half the now more than $2.78 million raised since the political committee was formed in 2018. The bulk of fundraising came from a handful of sources that gave six-figure donations. The Tides Foundation, a nonprofit focused on social justice, gave $715,000. The Florida Policy Institute donated $400,000. The Florida Advancement Project put in $250,000, while Central Florida Jobs With Justice contributed $115,000 and Clearwater-based Allegany Franciscan Ministries gave $100,000.

“Vern Buchanan posts $415K in second-quarter fundraising for re-election in CD 16” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Buchanan just raised another $415,000 for his re-election campaign, a sign that he likely will seek an 11th term. That brings the Longboat Key Republicans’ cash on-hand to $1.45 million. The campaign currently has no debt. The Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, Buchanan, has worked recently on making tax cuts passed in Trump’s first term permanent, something accomplished with the signing of the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” “The incredibly broad support for Vern’s pro-growth agenda continues to resonate with the residents of Southwest Florida,” said campaign spokesperson Max Goodman. “Vern is working side by side with President Trump to lower taxes, secure the border and restore America’s economy.”

“Richard Lamondin brings in $250K to challenge María Elvira Salazar in CD 27” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade Democrat Lamondin has already raised a quarter million dollars in his bid to challenge U.S. Rep. Elvira Salazar in 2026. The first-time candidate and ecofi founder launched his campaign in May and said his rapidly amassed haul shows momentum as he seeks to oust one of Florida’s most vulnerable Republicans. “This campaign is about fighting for local families who are being crushed by the cost of living while Washington does little to help,” Lamondin said. “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has joined our movement — from small-dollar donors chipping in what they can, to community leaders who have stepped up because they believe we need a representative who delivers real results.”

“Associated Industries of Florida throws its support to Jake Johansson in open SD 8 contest” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF), one of the state’s most influential business groups, has endorsed Republican Johansson for the Senate District 8 seat. AIF President Brewster Bevis lauded Johansson’s military and government experience, highlighting his record on job creation and lean governance. Johansson, a Volusia Council member, welcomed the key endorsement, aligning with AIF’s mission for a prosperous Florida economy. This support adds significant momentum to his campaign, as he is already the top fundraiser and has the backing of the outgoing incumbent, Sen. Tommy Wright. Johansson faces former state Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff and others in the August Republican Primary for the heavily Republican-leaning district.

Yoni Anijar leads GOP in HD 100 — U.S. Army Captain, Judge Advocate and attorney Anijar announced he had stockpiled $221,530 toward his campaign account and political committee, Friends of Yoni Anijar. He has nearly all of that on-hand, putting him $67,000 ahead of his closest competitor, Eric Stelnicki, who sits at $152,937. “I’m very grateful for the strong financial support that I’ve received since jumping into the race to serve as District 100’s next State Representative,” said Anijar. “We’ve had another successful quarter, and I know we will continue to exceed our goals and pick up even more support from the district in the weeks and months ahead. I can’t wait to use my experience and unique perspective to meet the needs of my constituents while working hard to support President Trump’s America-First agenda and keeping our state leading the nation.”

“No time, no lawyer, no rights: ICE memo sparks panic over third-country deportations” via Antonio María Delgado of the Miami Herald — A new Trump administration memo authorizing “third-country deportations” with as little as six hours’ notice is creating chaos and fear in immigrant communities, especially in South Florida. The policy allows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to send migrants to countries other than their own, even without safety guarantees. Immigration lawyers argue this tactic effectively denies due process, as the short time frame makes a legal defense impossible. While the administration claims it targets dangerous criminals, advocates report that many at risk have no criminal record and have pending asylum cases. The rule follows a Supreme Court decision lifting a previous injunction, prompting legal challenges from groups who call the policy unconstitutional and a violation of human rights.

“Broward teachers vote overwhelmingly to keep their union” via Lauren Brensel of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In a long-awaited election, Broward teachers have voted overwhelmingly to keep their union, officials said. The Broward Teachers Union is now the latest teachers’ group in Florida to win recertification after a 2023 state law left it more challenging for public-employee unions to keep operating. About 6,228 teachers voted to keep the Broward Teachers Union and 128 voted against the group, said Anna Fusco, the union president. “They want the Broward Teachers Union to be there, because we do a lot more than fight,” Fusco said. “We look after our students and look after working conditions in our buildings. We love our students. That’s the big message that people keep missing.”

“$50M ‘flood proof bunker’ rises on Biscayne Bay. Is mansion a model for the future?” via Denise Hruby of the Miami Herald — A private, three-hole golf course, an elevated infinity pool which alone costs $1 million and air-conditioned living space encompassing 26,000 square feet – more than 10 times the size of the average, single-family home: The extravagant $50 million “G House” is “one of the largest, new construction waterfront homes in Miami-Dade — if not the largest,” according to its developer. But G House isn’t clustered among the typical billionaire mega mansions of Star Island or Indian Creek. It’s rising in suburban Palmetto Bay, on a waterfront plot along south Biscayne Bay considered so vulnerable to flooding and hurricane-induced storm surge that the village government would rather no one build there.

“Prosecutors in Carolina Amesty case seek more time, citing ‘ongoing investigation’” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Federal prosecutors pursuing a criminal complaint against former Rep. Amesty are seeking more time to obtain an indictment, citing an “ongoing investigation” and a pending sealed motion before a grand jury. The filing does not detail the nature of that investigation or the motion or how the matter relates to Amesty, who is accused of fraudulently obtaining loans intended to help small businesses weather the COVID pandemic. But the language suggests the case for which Amesty was charged earlier this year continues to develop. The filing also says Amesty’s attorneys have provided dozens of pages of summaries and letters; multiple in-person meetings and phone calls; and over 500 pages of documents containing information they believe is exculpatory.

“Orlando doesn’t plan to increase property tax rate next year” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — As Republicans in Tallahassee push to eliminate property taxes, Orlando leaders say they are not planning to raise the city’s millage rate for the 12th straight year while arguing state leaders are ignoring residents’ real gripe: property insurance. City Commissioners held a budget workshop to plan for a nearly $1.8 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2026. Their discussion comes as a House Committee will meet in advance of the 2026 Session to debate property tax relief. “I don’t know about you guys, but I can’t think of any time in the last 10 years I’ve actually had anybody say anything to me about property taxes — it’s property insurance,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “We need to get people refocused on asking the Legislature to do something about property insurance, which they think they’ve taken care of — but they have not.” According to the proposed Orlando budget, the city’s property tax revenue is expected to rise about 6%, up about $21 million, to $360 million.

“Brightline seeks $400M to kick off plans for Orlando-to-Tampa route” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Brightline Florida is rolling forward with plans to extend its high-speed rail service from the Orlando International Airport to Tampa by seeking to borrow up to $400 million to help fund the first phase of the project. Since September 2023, Brightline has run daily trains — with coach cars seating up to 60 — between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando. Riders zip through undeveloped ranchland and preserved properties east of Orlando at speeds of up to 125 mph before slowing down to about 80 mph in South Florida on the way to downtown Miami. The current end-to-end trip between Orlando and Miami on a Brightline train is about 3 hours and 30 minutes.

“Local leaders react to the death of Bob Davis, Daytona Beach hospitality, hotel leader” via Jim Abbott of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — News of the death of longtime Volusia and Daytona Beach tourism leader Davis sparked an outpouring of reaction on social media from an array of Daytona Beach area tourism, education, business and government leaders, all touched by Davis’ commitment to community. After a long battle with cancer, Davis died on Sunday, July 13. He was 87. Due to Davis’ ongoing health issues, news of his death didn’t come as a surprise to his many longtime colleagues, admirers and friends throughout the area’s hospitality, business and education communities. Still, there was a sense of shock and sadness as reactions flooded social media.



“Developer proposes $134 million tower in historic district” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — A local developer plans to demolish seven structures in the Downtown St. Petersburg National Register Historic District to build a 21-story luxury apartment tower. If approved, the $134 million mixed-use development would feature 370 residential units, 3,819 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a 485-space parking garage. Stadler Development is under contract to purchase the 1.3-acre site along 4th Street, 5th Avenue and 5th Street North from Michael Andoniades, who owns the Hollander Hotel and several other buildings near the property. City documents state that Stadler hopes to redevelop 10 parcels housing seven multi-family buildings ranging in age from 105 to 95 years old. Officials consider the structures as contributing resources to the surrounding historic district.

“Tampa Bay developers say we can’t build offices fast enough. Here’s why” via Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times — America has more office space than it knows what to do with. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, companies across the country have canceled or downsized their leases, leaving landlords scrambling. About 23.3 million square feet of office space is set to be demolished or converted into something else, according to a June report from commercial real estate firm CBRE. That’s nearly double the amount of new office space expected to be built. Meanwhile, in Tampa Bay, some of the region’s most highly anticipated developments will include new office space. Just last week, Dynasty Financial announced that it would occupy the entire 45,000-square-foot office space being built at The Residences at 400 Central, St. Petersburg’s tallest building.

“Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan proposes $2 billion budget, citing ‘generational investments’” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Deegan on Monday presented a $2 billion general fund budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2025-2026 to the City Council, emphasizing “generational investments” across key priorities without drawing from city reserves. The proposed budget, which also includes $687 million for the first year of a five-year Capital Improvement Plan totaling $1.7 billion, builds on recent financial successes for the city, including another top-tier AA+ bond rating from Fitch.

“Another DeSantis ally takes the helm of a public university in Florida” via Kate Payne of The Associated Press — Manny Diaz, a former Republican lawmaker and DeSantis’ hand-picked Education Commissioner, has started as interim president of the University of West Florida. His appointment marks the fifth time a former GOP lawmaker or lobbyist has taken the helm of one of Florida’s 12 public universities, a trend solidifying DeSantis’ conservative influence on higher education. The Governor praised the move, drawing parallels to his overhaul of New College. While supporters argue these leaders bring political savvy for state funding, critics view it as a politicization of academia, where alignment with the Governor’s agenda is prioritized over traditional academic qualifications, creating what some call a “spoil system for a select few.”

“ACLU of Florida drops lawsuit after DeSantis fills Tallahassee judicial vacancy” via Jim Rosica of USA Today Network — The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida has withdrawn a lawsuit against DeSantis now that he has filled a Tallahassee-area circuit judgeship. The civil-rights group filed what’s known as a petition for writ of mandamus with the Florida Supreme Court on July 3. It’s a court order that compels an elected official to perform a specific action. The suit contended that DeSantis blew a constitutional deadline of June 29. But on July 10, DeSantis appointed Jason Jones, a Leon County judge, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Circuit Judge Robert Wheeler, rendering the case moot.

“Faith and fire fees: Some churches pay, others don’t, raising questions of fairness” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee’s fire service fee has been in the spotlight since the last election cycle when word got out that the Leon County School Board hadn’t been making their payments for the last several years. But they aren’t the only ones. According to data obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, at least 162 churches haven’t been paying their fire service fees either — a problem one former city utilities employee says he watched the city sweep under the rug for decades. More than 300 churches operate in Tallahassee and the greater Leon County area, and dozens have multiple utility accounts with the city. Some pay the fee on at least one account, while others don’t pay anything.

“Budget bill’s impact in SWFL: New requirements could hurt health coverage for families” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — There’s a lot of number crunching going on at clinics and hospitals in Florida to gauge the impact of health care cuts under Trump’s budget bill. The state already has a strict policy on Medicaid eligibility, so cuts and rule changes to the joint federal/state program for people experiencing poverty may have less bearing compared to other states with broader eligibility and higher enrollment. But what bumps up against that silver lining by default is that Florida has more people enrolled in private plans through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, than any other state. People in ACA plans will face cuts to enhanced subsidies that were put in place during the COVID pandemic that helped with their monthly premiums. The enhanced subsidies expire at the end of the year.

“Lehigh Acres road project funding gets the Governor’s ax — Lee loses $6M” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — DeSantis put his veto pen through more than $9.2 million in Lee County projects — and another $3.3 million or so in Fort Myers. During the signing ceremony for the 2025-26 budget, the Lee County cuts were among nearly $567 million in line-item vetoes, nixing funding for dozens of projects across the state. After the sweeping cuts, however, the Lee County budget items still included more than $86.8 million in funding for projects and programs in the region. The biggest hit from the Governor’s veto came in Lehigh Acres, where $6 million for the Sunshine Boulevard extension from 75th Street to State Road 80 was tossed onto the scrap heap.

“State College of Florida ready to expand into Parrish with $40M campus” via Carter Weinhofer of the Bradenton Herald — Nearly a decade after State College of Florida (SCF) began moving toward an expansion into Parrish, the college is ready to turn that vision into reality. With DeSantis’ approval of the latest state appropriation of $9 million being the last piece of the $40 million puzzle, SCF will start construction later this year. College leaders hope the school’s fourth campus will be open in time for classes in Fall 2027. SCF President Tommy Gregory told the Bradenton Herald a groundbreaking ceremony is tentatively planned for Oct. 30 for Phase 1 of the SCF Parrish campus. “We couldn’t be more excited,” Gregory said. “It’s a perfect place and really, really needed in the area.”

“Is it time to stop snubbing your right-wing family?” via David Litt for The New York Times — My relationship with my wife’s brother, Matt, once felt like a civic duty to be cold. We were on opposite sides of a cultural war, most pointedly on COVID-19 vaccinations. His decision not to get the shot felt like a rejection of science and our shared social contract, so I kept my distance, believing my frostiness was a necessary tool for social correction. This idea of shunning to enforce norms is ancient, but in our modern, algorithmically sorted world, it’s not just ineffective — it’s counterproductive. Those we cast out don’t change their minds; they just find new, more extreme communities that welcome them.

I wish I could say I reached this conclusion through deep introspection, but what actually changed things was surfing. After moving to the Jersey Shore, I took up the sport and Matt was the only other surfer I knew. In the water, our usual social pecking order was reversed. He was the elite and I was the novice. His generosity and lack of judgment toward me in the ocean made me question my own behavior on land. We didn’t debate politics; instead, we found small, shared connections over things like bad restaurant names and Taylor Swift songs.

Our friendship hasn’t changed our fundamental political views, but it has changed us. His fearlessness in the water has made me more courageous, and I’d like to think our connection has made him more open-minded. This experience has taught me that while our political differences are real, letting them define everything is a mistake. Shunning people only plays into the hands of those who seek to divide us. Keeping the door open to unlikely friendships, even with those we disagree with, is not a betrayal of our principles but an affirmation of them, a small act of defiance against the forces pulling us apart.

“Trump and Pam Bondi: There’s no Jeffrey Epstein client list. Why does it feel like betrayal?” via Mary Anna Mancuso of the Miami Herald — After years of being told to distrust our institutions, that very skepticism is now being turned against its creator. The administration’s handling of the Epstein case has become a breaking point for supporters, who were taught to question the system but are now being asked to trust it. This was the inevitable result of a political career built on conspiracy theories. When you spend years sowing distrust, people will believe you, even when you’re the one in charge. The emperor has no clothes, and this moment of reckoning presents an opportunity to reject the politics of populism and conspiracy. To truly move forward, we must recommit not to a person, but to our country’s founding principles through honesty and hard work.

“Seven years after the Parkland school shooting, the work isn’t over” via Tony Montalto and Bob Gualtieri of the Tampa Bay Times — Seven years ago, 17 lives were senselessly taken at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Families were forever shattered — our sons and daughters, spouses, siblings, friends and teachers never came home. Today, our schools are safer because Florida prioritized prevention, accountability and collaboration. But our work is far from over. The threats change constantly. We must ensure behavioral threat assessments, using our state-specific model, are conducted thoroughly and consistently, with agencies and schools working in lockstep. Students showing signs of distress or violent ideation need early intervention, not punishment, but support and safeguards to protect themselves and others. At the same time, we must make sure that students exhibiting violent ideation are not falling through the cracks due to a lack of trained professional mental health counselors or a failure to recognize early warning signs.

“Erasing rainbow crosswalks reveals darker motives” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel editorial boards — While cities across America use rainbow crosswalks to celebrate diversity, Florida and the federal government have effectively declared them illegal. Officials from the Trump and DeSantis administrations call these vibrant tributes dangerous “political messages,” a baseless pretext for an attack on tolerance. This is especially cruel in Orlando, where a crosswalk honors the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre. The claim that these are a safety hazard is a lie; studies show road art actually reduces accidents. This isn’t about safety — it’s a thinly veiled, hateful effort to erase signs of pride and marginalize LGBTQ people. Defiance is the only appropriate response to this government-sanctioned bigotry disguised as traffic policy.

“Orange County should defend voters’ will — and responsible growth” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — It’s time for Orange County Commissioners to honor the spirit of the Summer blockbuster, and suit up to be superheroes. Their constituents need defending, along with the county’s remaining stretches of woodlands and agricultural properties. That’s because some of the owners of those open stretches of land have a mind to start growing housing developments, strip malls and endless miles of roadway instead. They’ve threatened to sue if Commissioners don’t agree to their outrageous demand to scrap new rural boundaries the Commission set earlier this year, at the express direction of voters, who approved the anti-sprawl measure in November with 73% of votes cast. They have given the county an arrogant 14-day window in which to comply or face litigation. At Tuesday’s meeting, county staff have asked for a vote that would reverse the referendum. They’ve also proposed that the county abandon smart-growth provisions included in the county’s Vision 2050 plan — a comprehensive roadmap that has been years in the making.

“Fly bid: Disney Dumbo ride vehicle sells for $150,000 at auction” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — A ride vehicle from the old, old-school version of Dumbo the Flying Elephant attraction sold for $150,000 at a recent auction of Disney props and memorabilia. The 9.5-foot-long piece, which came from the Disneyland version of the ride, was sold in the Celebrating the Disney Studio and Parks auction of Van Eaton Galleries, based in Studio City, California. This particular elephant has an auction history, Van Eaton said. In 1992, during the first Disneyana Convention, it became the first Dumbo ride ever publicly sold by Disney. After being removed from the ride, the unit was transformed into a grounded photo op. A certificate of authenticity from Disney says the vehicle is from 1955, meaning a Disneyland original. But the gallery thinks it’s from a 1960s redesign because the sold piece’s ears were not designed to move like the originals did. So, Dumbo buyer, beware.

“UF researchers deploy robotic rabbits across South Florida to fight Burmese python explosion” via Kimberly Miller of The Palm Beach Post — Scattered in python hot spots among the cypress and saw grass of South Florida is the state’s newest weapon in its arsenal to battle the invasive serpent, a mechanical lure meant to entice the apex predator to its ultimate demise. Just don’t call it the Energizer bunny. Researchers at the University of Florida have outfitted 40 furry toy rabbits with motors and tiny heaters that work together to mimic the movements and body temperature of a marsh rabbit — a favorite python meal. They move randomly and their creation is based on more than a decade of scientific review that began with a 2012 study that transported rabbits into Everglades National Park to see if, and how quickly, they would become python prey.

