Ron DeSantis appoints former Osceola School Board member to FSU Board of Trustees

A former Central Florida elected educational leader is being appointed to the Florida State University (FSU) Board of Trustees.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Tim Weisheyer this month. The appointment still needs to be confirmed by the Florida Senate. If the appointment is approved, Weisheyer becomes part of the board effective Aug. 30.

Weisheyer is a businessman in Osceola County outside of Orlando, and he is no stranger to Florida politics. Weisheyer was elected to the School Board of Osceola County, where he served as Chair of the panel. He initially won office for the District 3 seat in 2012 and served two terms until 2020.

He grew up in Osceola County and was a public school teacher for years.

Weisheyer’s commitment to teaching led him to postpone some of his business pursuits, allowing him to stay in the classroom as both an elementary teacher and a substitute teacher. At one point, Weisheyer held the position of President of the Florida School Boards Association.

Weisheyer is active in his own businesses as a real estate agent. He owns two real estate firms, a consulting company and a development firm.

In 2024, he was elected by his peers as president of the Florida Realtors Association. He also served as past president of the Osceola County Association of Realtors.

His latest appointment to the university board is not Weisheyer’s first appointment to a governmental board under DeSantis. In 2021, the Governor appointed Weisheyer to serve on the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) Board. That seven-member panel oversees issues impacting the Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport. Earlier this year, Weisheyer was elevated to Chair of the airport authority for the Orlando area.

On top of all that, he’s Chair of the Osceola County Chamber of Commerce.

Weisheyer attended Valencia College.

The FSU Board of Trustees has 13 seats and is the governing board for the Tallahassee-based university. The panel was established in 2001 and sets policy for the school, serving as the technical, legal owner, and governing body for the institution.