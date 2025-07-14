July 14, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Our time is now’: Donna Deegan rolls out Jacksonville’s first $2B budget

A.G. GancarskiJuly 14, 20254min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

CNBC rankings: Florida jumps 2 spots to No. 3 in best states for business analysis

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jeff Brandes: Florida auto insurance — trapped in the ’70s, and you’re paying the price

2026Headlines

Richard Lamondin brings in $250K to challenge María Elvira Salazar in CD 27

Deegan image via COJ
Public safety, housing and capital needs predominate.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan sounded optimistic as she unveiled the third budget of her first term — the first $2 billion budget in city history, but with no reserve spending.

“Our new day is dawning. Our time is now. And time is something we can’t get back,” the Democratic chief executive told City Council members Monday.

This year’s spending represents an increase from 2024’s proposed budget of roughly $1.9 billion, which was the biggest in the still-growing Northeast Florida city’s history at the time, with what Deegan said was $687 million in Capital Improvement Plan spending.

Deegan seeks to “close the list to new debt-funded projects for the next few years” and with future projects, pay-as-you-go will be the way forward.

Despite the size of the budget, the Mayor said it wasn’t an expansion of government.

“We are one of the fastest growing cities in America each year. So we are cutting the red tape to serve our people better and faster. Bottom line: While the city is growing, your government is not,” Deegan said.

“We’re no longer budgeting for programs just because ‘that’s how we’ve always done it.’ This budget prioritizes projects and programs that offer the best return on investment for our citizens.”

Among the goodies in the proposal were items unlikely to be opposed by anyone, including a shaded structure for the downtown Veterans’ Memorial Wall. Additionally, $100,000 for Fintech incubator Jax Hub and a $1 million workforce center for the Urban League are in play, along with $12 million for affordable housing and homelessness, which Deegan described as partially fueled by a “partnership with developers who understand the urgency.”

More than $100 million in parks spending is also contemplated, including $87.5 million for riverfront parks. Additionally, more than $20 million would be spent on the Community Benefits Agreement that was part of the Jaguars’ stadium deal, with $14 million of that evenly allocated in the 14 Council districts.

But public safety, as is traditional, is the big spend, with nearly a billion dollars allocated, including more than $100 million in salary and pension boosts.

The Sheriff’s Office is set to get everything it asks for, with $638 million in proposed money this year. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department would get $387 million if the budget is approved as written.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRichard Lamondin brings in $250K to challenge María Elvira Salazar in CD 27

nextJeff Brandes: Florida auto insurance — trapped in the ’70s, and you’re paying the price

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories