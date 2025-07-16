Gov. DeSantis won’t open Camp Blanding migrant facility until Alligator Alcatraz fills up

Florida’s Governor isn’t quite ready to add extra capacity for the pre-deportation imprisonment of undocumented immigrants yet.

During remarks in Tampa, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wouldn’t activate Camp Blanding in Northeast Florida until the Everglades-adjacent Alligator Alcatraz reaches capacity.

“I’m willing to do Blanding once Alligator Alcatraz is filled,” DeSantis said, adding that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is “starting to deport people from there too.”

The Governor teased the addition of the Blanding facility three weeks ago. But despite the likelihood of federal reimbursement for the $450 million spent through DHS and Federal Emergency Management Agency Shelter and Service funds, he’s not ready to open another facility.

“What I don’t want to do is set up Blanding if, you know, one is 60% full and then the other’s 40%. I’d rather just channel everyone to Alligator since it’s easier,” DeSantis explained. “We definitely think that you can do easily 3,000 to 4,000 at Alligator Alcatraz. We have not yet received that many illegal aliens yet there, but it has grown pretty quickly.”

Detainees at Alligator Alcatraz currently cost taxpayers $245 per bed per day.

DeSantis said as of now that it’s unclear how many inmates would end up at Camp Blanding, but that the center could open swiftly when needed.

“Blanding can be turned on very quickly,” DeSantis said.

“We also have different ways we can do Blanding. We can use existing infrastructure there, which would not give us as big of a footprint,” the Governor added, estimating that the state would need to “build out” additional temporary infrastructure to be able to house 2,000 to 3,000 migrants.

But DeSantis said he wants to avoid overcapacity.

“Even though we’re getting reimbursed for it, I was like, I don’t want to be creating some structure that can hold 2,000 illegal aliens and then we end up having like 150 there after a week,” DeSantis said.

While Democrats have complained about cramped conditions, state officials say Alligator Alcatraz inmates get much more room than people do at hurricane shelters.

The Governor also taunted Democrats for trying to “kick up a storm” about his administration’s novel approach to its partnership with the federal government in immigration enforcement.

“I don’t understand why they think this is something that is going to be effective. There’s so many things that Floridians care about. Why don’t you fight for Florida citizens? Why are you fighting for foreign nationals that came into the country illegally? It just doesn’t make sense to me,” DeSantis said.

National polling shows polarization. Alligator Alcatraz is a big winner with Republicans and a political loser with everyone else.