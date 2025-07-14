Richard Lamondin brings in $250K to challenge María Elvira Salazar in CD 27

Miami-Dade Democrat Richard Lamondin has already raised a quarter million dollars in his bid to challenge U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in 2026.

The first-time candidate and ecofi founder launched his campaign in May and said his rapidly amassed haul shows momentum as he seeks to oust one of Florida’s most vulnerable Republicans.

“This campaign is about fighting for local families who are being crushed by the cost of living while Washington does little to help,” Lamondin said.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has joined our movement — from small-dollar donors chipping in what they can, to community leaders who have stepped up because they believe we need a representative who delivers real results.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee lists Florida’s 27th Congressional District among its “Districts in Play.” Salazar unseated Democratic U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala in 2020 and has been unsuccessfully targeted each election cycle since. But Democrats hope that with Republican President Donald Trump in the White House, they can capitalize on outrage in the Midterms and retake a majority in the House.

A poll in May showed Lamondin within striking distance of beating Salazar, and the Democrat’s campaign counted the race as “one of the most competitive in the nation.”

“This early momentum reflects what we’re hearing on the ground every day: people are ready for change,” said campaign strategist Christian Ulvert. “Richard is the only candidate in this race with a proven track record of creating jobs, balancing budgets, and solving problems. That’s exactly the kind of leadership we need in Washington.”

Of note, Lamondin is one of three Democrats currently filed in Salazar’s district.

Former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey filed in May after placing second in a Democratic Primary in CD 27 last year. Coral Gables accountant Alex Fornino also filed for the seat in May.

Official fundraising reports are not yet available for any candidate in the race.