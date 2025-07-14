July 14, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Richard Lamondin brings in $250K to challenge María Elvira Salazar in CD 27

Jacob OglesJuly 14, 20253min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

Poll shows Joe Gruters as overwhelming GOP favorite over Blaise Ingoglia for Chief Financial Officer

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Peggy Gossett-Seidman touts $19.18M delivered for Palm Beach County projects

2026Headlines

Poll: Byron Donalds emerges as early favorite for Governor over Casey DeSantis

Lamondin Headshot copy
The Democrat filed in May to challenge the incumbent, who once again is targeted by House Democrats this cycle.

Miami-Dade Democrat Richard Lamondin has already raised a quarter million dollars in his bid to challenge U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in 2026.

The first-time candidate and ecofi founder launched his campaign in May and said his rapidly amassed haul shows momentum as he seeks to oust one of Florida’s most vulnerable Republicans.

“This campaign is about fighting for local families who are being crushed by the cost of living while Washington does little to help,” Lamondin said.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has joined our movement — from small-dollar donors chipping in what they can, to community leaders who have stepped up because they believe we need a representative who delivers real results.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee lists Florida’s 27th Congressional District among its “Districts in Play.” Salazar unseated Democratic U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala in 2020 and has been unsuccessfully targeted each election cycle since. But Democrats hope that with Republican President Donald Trump in the White House, they can capitalize on outrage in the Midterms and retake a majority in the House.

A poll in May showed Lamondin within striking distance of beating Salazar, and the Democrat’s campaign counted the race as “one of the most competitive in the nation.”

“This early momentum reflects what we’re hearing on the ground every day: people are ready for change,” said campaign strategist Christian Ulvert. “Richard is the only candidate in this race with a proven track record of creating jobs, balancing budgets, and solving problems. That’s exactly the kind of leadership we need in Washington.”

Of note, Lamondin is one of three Democrats currently filed in Salazar’s district.

Former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey filed in May after placing second in a Democratic Primary in CD 27 last year. Coral Gables accountant Alex Fornino also filed for the seat in May.

Official fundraising reports are not yet available for any candidate in the race.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBoys & Girls Club programs threatened by Donald Trump grant freeze serve thousands of families

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories