Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.16.25

Rubin, Turnbull & Associates is deepening its federal bench with the addition of Michael Burley, a former White House official and longtime agency strategist, as Senior Director of Executive Branch Affairs.

The hire marks another step in the firm’s strategic expansion into the Washington market. Burley will focus on executive branch strategy, regulatory affairs and client navigation within the federal government, with a particular emphasis on areas such as agency leadership, appointments, and policy implementation.

Burley most recently served as Deputy Assistant to the President and deputy director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel during the Donald Trump administration, overseeing political appointments across a range of major departments, including HUD, HHS, DOT, Defense and State. He also served as HUD’s Regional Administrator for Region VI, managing five states and acting as the agency’s principal representative across the region.

“We’re excited to welcome Michael Burley to the firm as we continue to grow our Washington, D.C. presence,” said firm founder Bill Rubin. “His extensive experience in the executive branch and across federal agencies brings powerful insight to our team and elevates the level of strategic counsel we offer our clients.”

Burley brings more than a decade of experience in the public and nonprofit sectors, including work with Gov. Greg Abbott, the Republican Party of Texas and the American Cornerstone Institute, a national policy group founded by Dr. Ben Carson. He was also appointed to the Texas Medical Board in 2021.

“I’m excited to join the great team that Bill and Heather are building as they rapidly expand their firm in Washington,” Burley said. “I look forward to serving clients and helping them achieve big wins by drawing from my years of experience in the federal government and serving in President Trump’s administration.”

Capital City Consulting has named Caroline Frasier, a former senior legislative assistant in the Florida Senate, as a new partner in its Tampa-based government and public affairs office. Frasier brings significant experience from her most recent role assisting state Sen. Ed Hooper, who serves as a budget chief.

Frasier’s background also includes a policy internship with Adobe and a brief tenure as a teacher, as well as being crowned Miss Florida USA in 2023, where she placed in the top 20 nationally in the 2023 Miss USA pageant. She holds both a bachelor’s degree and a Juris Master with a specialization in health care regulation from Florida State University.

The firm’s leadership celebrated Frasier’s extensive background in state government and policy. “Capital City Consulting has built its team by recruiting smart, hardworking professionals with significant experience inside government,” said co-founder Nick Iarossi. “Caroline’s work building the state budget, analyzing various policy issues, and advising key members of the Legislature will be another asset.”

Partner Chris Schoonover added that Frasier’s expertise will be invaluable, stating, “Caroline’s unique ability to understand the architecture of the state budget will benefit our public and private sector clients alike, which are trusted by political leaders to deliver results for the people of Florida.”

Frasier expressed enthusiasm for the new role and gratitude for her time in the public sector.

“Joining a team known for their strong work ethic and diverse expertise is the right move, and I look forward to the challenges and successes ahead,” she said. “I am deeply grateful to Sen. Hooper, as well as my colleagues in our district office and on the Appropriations Committee, who were incredible to work with and learn from.”

Her addition is seen as a strategic move to bolster the firm’s capabilities, particularly in navigating the complex state appropriations process for its diverse clientele.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has released its 2025 How They Voted report, grading all members of the Florida Legislature based on alignment with the Chamber’s pro-business agenda.

The average score for the Legislature was 78%, with the Senate slightly higher at 84% and the House trailing at 77%.

In addition to the grades, the Chamber named 13 lawmakers as Distinguished Advocates — a recognition for those who helped advance top priorities like lawsuit abuse reform, infrastructure investment and economic competitiveness.

=This year’s honorees include Senate President Ben Albritton, former Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, and Sens. Alexis Calatayud, Nick DiCeglie, Don Gaetz, Erin Grall, and Stan McClain. On the House side, Reps. Wyman Duggan, Vicki Lopez, Lauren Melo, Toby Overdorf, Jenna Persons-Mulicka, and Chase Tramont earned the title.

The grades are based on nearly 5,000 votes cast during the 2025 Session, with select votes double-weighted and each scoring decision previewed for lawmakers in advance via a “Your Vote Matters” letter outlining the pro-business position and the Florida Chamber’s intent to score the vote.

See the full grades here.

First in Sunburn — “Jordan Varnadore enters HD 71 race to succeed Will Robinson” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Palmetto Republican Varnadore just jumped into the race to succeed Rep. Robinson in the House. The marketing professional filed in House District 71, a Manatee County-based seat. “I’m running for the Florida House to defend our constitutional rights, protect our children from radical agendas in the classroom and stand up for small businesses, law enforcement and all hardworking Floridians,” Varnadore said. “I’ve been blessed to call this my home my entire life and now I’m ready to protect our values in Tallahassee.”

—@RealDonaldTrump: Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has informed Governor Ron DeSantis of his plans to run for Governor in 2026, according to two sources familiar with the race. The move positions Renner for a contentious Republican Primary against U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, who has Donald Trump’s endorsement. This sets up a potential proxy battle between the two GOP titans, as Renner is a key ally of DeSantis, whom the Governor appointed to the state’s higher education board. While Renner did not confirm the conversation, he touted his record passing a “conservative agenda … alongside Governor DeSantis,” and sources say he is already hiring consultants to kick-start his bid for the GOP nomination. Just spoke to our Great Congressmen and women of Texas. One of them sent me my Results in Texas, and even I didn’t know how well I did, but here they are — Won by one and a half million Votes, and almost 14%. Additionally, they won all of the Border Counties along the Mexico border, something that has never happened before. I keep hearing about Texas “going Blue,” but it is just another Democrat LIE. With the right Candidate, Texas isn’t “going Blue” anytime soon!

—@TonyFabrizio: Old Pudding Fingers @GovRonDeSantis better hope @ChrisLaCivita and I are both dead to have any minute chance in ‘28.

—@AGJamesUthmeier: Today, we called on U.S. Masters Swimming, a Florida-based nonprofit, to immediately cease allowing any men to compete against women. We will always fight to protect women and girls from being subjected to men trying to compete in female sports — it’s our moral obligation to do so.

—@JaneCastor: I am heartbroken and outraged by the murder of Sayfollah Musallet, while visiting the West Bank from Tampa. My deepest condolences to his family and all who knew Sayfollah for their unimaginable loss. There is no justification for this senseless violence against a civilian.

—@JHendersonTampa: As a sports writer, I used to love the @MLB @AllStarGame. I got to witness multiple classic moments firsthand, but it changed. The notion that every player on expanded rosters should play has hurt the product. It drags out the game. This isn’t T-ball, where everyone gets to play

I need the clicks — “Gov. DeSantis to pick Blaise Ingoglia for CFO”

“Paul Renner tells Ron DeSantis he wants to run for Governor” via Liv Caputo of The Floridian — Former House Speaker Renner has informed DeSantis of his plans to run for Governor in 2026, according to two sources familiar with the race. The move positions Renner for a contentious Republican Primary against U.S. Rep. Donalds, who has Trump’s endorsement. This sets up a potential proxy battle between the two GOP titans; Renner is a key ally of DeSantis, whom the Governor appointed to the state’s Higher Education Board. While Renner did not confirm the conversation, he touted his record passing a “conservative agenda … alongside Gov. DeSantis,” and sources say he is already hiring consultants to kick-start his bid for the GOP nomination.

“‘A black hole’: Attorneys say they still can’t reach clients in Alligator Alcatraz” via Ana Ceballos, Siena Duncan, Claire Healy, Ana Claudia Chacin and Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — One week after the first detainees began arriving at the Florida-run detention center for migrants in the Everglades, Miami immigration attorney Katie Blankenship showed up at the gates of Alligator Alcatraz with a list of five names and a demand: let me in to see them. She waited two and a half hours, only to be told to put her name on a list and wait between 24 and 48 hours for a callback. “These folks have due process and the right to counsel,” Blankenship told the employee operating the gate on July 10. “They cannot be denied counsel for this long and we cannot have a black hole of information where we do not know how to contact clients.”

“James Uthmeier describes Democratic lawmakers criticizing Alligator Alcatraz as ‘weird’” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Attorney General Uthmeier has labeled Democratic lawmakers “weird” in response to their lawsuit seeking greater access to the Alligator Alcatraz immigrant facility. Uthmeier defended the state’s handling of a recent legislative tour, stating the Democrats were not denied access but were prevented from climbing into holding cells with detainees. He accused the lawmakers of attempting to “dishonestly portray” conditions by putting thermometers on warm lights for false readings. The AG asserted the facility holds individuals wanted for “gruesome offenses,” directly contradicting Democrats who claim many are held on minor charges. Uthmeier concluded that the lawmakers were wrongly “bending over backward to fight for illegal aliens” instead of serving American citizens.

“Kevin Guthrie says Alligator Alcatraz inmates get more space than hurricane shelter occupants” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s top emergency management official is forcefully defending conditions at the controversial Alligator Alcatraz immigrant internment facility, arguing detainees are afforded significantly more space than hurricane evacuees. In a Fox News appearance, Director Guthrie claimed the 200 square feet per person at the site is 10 times the space allotted in a storm shelter. Guthrie also refuted Democratic criticism of the food, specifically targeting a complaint from Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz about a “gray turkey and cheese sandwich.” He questioned how she could see its color and called it contradictory to ask if detainees could receive second helpings of food she deemed “nasty,” comparing the meals to those served in hospitals and school lunch programs.

“María Elvira Salazar says it was a ‘mistake’ not to let legislators talk with Alligator Alcatraz inmates” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Salazar is defending the conditions at a controversial Florida immigrant internment facility dubbed Alligator Alcatraz following a guided tour. The Republican Congresswoman described the lockup as meeting the “highest standards,” citing clean cages, soft beds, and recreational areas. However, she criticized the authorities for preventing legislators from speaking directly with inmates, who she claimed indicated they were being treated reasonably well. This account sharply contrasts with that of Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones, who called the facility “deeply disturbing” and the tour a “performance,” stating they were blocked from real oversight as inmates chanted for freedom. The visit comes as the DeSantis administration plans a second facility and other states consider similar models.

“State leaders call Everglades restoration a top priority as they celebrate milestone” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis was on hand for the opening of the Caloosahatchee River (C-43) reservoir, a move that officials called an essential step for Everglades restoration. The reservoir can store up to 55 billion gallons of water and will capture excess runoff from Lake Okeechobee in Southwest Florida during the rainy season. Opening the reservoir, which covers 18 square miles, is “one of the most significant projects that’s ever been done in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said, adding that it was a “massive project.” “We are, in opening this reservoir, protecting the Caloosahatchee estuary from harmful discharges and ensuring a healthy balance of fresh and salt water, which is essential to the survival and health of our fisheries, oyster beds, sea grasses, and the entire coastal economy,” DeSantis said. “This will benefit Southwest Florida in particular, in a really, really significant way.”

“Uthmeier targets U.S. Masters Swimming over rules governing trans competitors” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Uthmeier has issued a written demand that U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) completely block transgender athletes from women’s competitions. At a news conference, Uthmeier called the organization’s new policy — which allows participation but bars transgender athletes from official awards and rankings — “hollow” and a violation of state law. He threatened litigation, citing civil rights and consumer protection laws, if USMS does not certify a total ban in writing. The AG’s action follows a national championship where a transgender woman won five events. Flanked by supporters who framed the issue as one of fairness, Uthmeier vowed to use every tool to protect female athletes from what they termed unfair competition.

“Democrats unveil website spotlighting fallout from Donald Trump tariffs, tax bill” via Jacob Ogles at Florida Politics — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) at 6 a.m. launches an interactive website spotlighting the costs of Trump’s economic policies, state by state. TrumpTax.com will display the local impacts of both the tax bill signed by Trump earlier this month, as well as the repercussions of the President’s sweeping tariffs. For example, in Florida, 1.9 million residents, more than any state in the union, will lose health insurance as part of cuts to Medicaid. It also shows Florida businesses have already tallied $1.8 billion in losses as a result of tariffs on goods.

“Florida GOP lawmakers line up behind Trump in boosting crypto ahead of GENIUS Act vote” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — A pair of Florida lawmakers elected to Congress with the help of the cryptocurrency industry are poised to join a U.S. House majority backing the first crypto regulatory bill ever adopted by Congress. U.S. Reps. Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine drew a combined $1.5 million from Republican-leaning crypto political committees in the lead-up to their April 1 victories in special congressional elections. The crypto PAC, Defend American Jobs, hailed Patronis and Fine’s elections, saying that the Floridians, “have shown a deep commitment to advancing pro-growth policies and ensuring the U.S. leads the world in crypto and digital asset innovation.”

“The MAGA blowup over Pam Bondi has been a long time coming” via Kyle Cheney, Josh Gerstein and Hailey Fuchs of POLITICO — Attorney General Bondi is facing a political firestorm from the MAGA base over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The crisis erupted after the Justice Department reversed course on releasing more information, a move seen as a betrayal by supporters Bondi had previously courted with promises of a “client list.” This has ignited fury from far-right influencers who have long distrusted her for her GOP establishment ties and perceived lack of MAGA purity. While Trump has publicly defended Bondi, influential figures are leading attacks against her, and even allies like Speaker Mike Johnson are demanding more transparency, exposing a deep rift within the conservative movement over the issue.

“Democrats demand Bondi and Kash Patel testify on Jeffrey Epstein” via Sarah Ewall-Wice of Daily Beast — House Democrats are demanding a public hearing to grill top Trump officials, including Attorney General Bondi, over the administration’s abrupt reversal on releasing more Epstein files. The call follows a Justice Department memo stating no new information would be released, contradicting Bondi’s earlier suggestions and sparking outrage among some MAGA loyalists. In a letter to GOP leadership, Democrats noted that a hearing with subpoena power is necessary to investigate whether the administration is withholding information and to “restore public trust.”

“Legal group urges state Supreme Court to order Florida Bar to investigate Bondi” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — Snubbed by The Florida Bar last month, about 70 liberal-leaning scholars, attorneys and former judges have asked the state Supreme Court to order the Bar to investigate their complaint claiming U.S. Attorney General Bondi violated Florida’s ethics rules as the nation’s top law enforcement official. The coalition’s legal argument in a petition filed on Tuesday may be compelling, but it’s a long shot given the fact that the seven justices on Florida’s high court were all appointed by DeSantis and former GOP Gov. Charlie Crist. In June, the group filed an ethics complaint against Bondi with The Florida Bar, but the Bar rejected it on jurisdictional grounds, saying in a formal response that it “does not investigate or prosecute sitting officers appointed under the U.S. Constitution while they are in office.”

“Mike Waltz pledges to make U.N. ‘great again’ at Senate confirmation hearing” via Farnoush Amiri and Matt Brown of The Associated Press — Waltz painted an image for lawmakers Tuesday of what the United Nations would look like as the U.S. — its largest donor — reviews its support, opting to go “back to basics” under a Trump administration push to “make the U.N. great again.” During his Senate confirmation hearing to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Waltz echoed the priorities of his bosses — Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio — of pursuing major reforms to the 80-year-old world body. It was the first time Senators could grill Waltz since he was ousted as Trump’s national security adviser in May after he mistakenly added a journalist to a private Signal chat used to discuss sensitive military plans. He denied on Tuesday that he had been removed from the post, while laying out his plans to bring “America First” to the U.N.

“Maxwell Frost says Alligator Alcatraz has no Europeans, only ‘people that look like me’” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Rep. Frost criticized Alligator Alcatraz during an appearance on MSNBC, claiming those behind it want to see more people locked up and carry out an “ethnic cleansing” of certain groups of immigrants. Alligator Alcatraz is Florida’s new Everglades-positioned illegal alien detention facility that Trump recently visited. Frost argued that the federal government is not going after every undocumented person in the country. Recalling his visit to what he described as an “internment camp” in the Everglades, he said he didn’t see Europeans who had overstayed visas, but only Latino and Haitian men.

“Following months of voter roll cleanup, Florida Republicans start gaining again while Democrats decline” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Following several months post-2024 Election of voter roll maintenance, as is common following elections, Florida Republicans have run back into the positive starting in July, while Democrats continue to lose total registered voters. Since January, Republicans have lost over 132,000 voters while Democrats have lost over 278,000. Still, while both parties lost totals, the Republican lead increased by the difference between those losses, by around 145,000. Both parties lost voters through June. However, over the past couple of weeks, Republicans have gained a total of 2,300 voters, while Democrats have lost 1,670 – a GOP advantage of nearly 4,000 in 15 days.

“Noah Widmann narrowly outraises Cory Mills in second quarter in CD 7” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — In a contest Democrats have their eye on heading into 2026, congressional challenger Widmann outraised Republican U.S. Rep. Mills in the second quarter. The Winter Park Democrat’s campaign announced it raised over $254,000 since launching in May. Meanwhile, raw filings from Mills’ campaign show he raised $253,000, just slightly less. Of course, Mills, a two-term Congressman, has been raising money all year and has raised upward of $537,000 in the election cycle to date. But he has also steadily spent funds. The incumbent closed the quarter with more than $148,000 in cash on hand, while Widmann holds around $123,000.

“Darren Soto reports $162K in second quarter as he braces for GOP challenge” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Soto just reported another nearly $162,000 in donations. Soto has now raised more than $342,000 for re-election this cycle, according to his second-quarter fundraising report. The funding supports Soto’s campaign for a sixth term representing Florida’s 9th Congressional District. He closed the fundraising period with almost $105,000 in cash on hand. That could be important, as the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has listed the Democratic incumbent as a target in the 2026 Elections. But to date, the GOP has not seen any candidate emerge as a front-runner to challenge Soto.

“Anna Paulina Luna raises another $507K to defend her CD 13 seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Luna cashed another half million in checks for her re-election campaign during the second quarter. A financial report shows the St. Petersburg Republican’s campaign received nearly $507,000 from April through June. That brings her total fundraising to about $1.23 million throughout the election cycle so far. Luna has spent a significant chunk of her fundraising to date but still closed June with more than $665,000 in cash. That could be an essential resource as Luna again expects to be a target of national Democrats. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee points to Luna as a top target in Florida.

“Jim Oberweis adds another $105K for his run in CD 19” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former Illinois legislator Oberweis reported another six figures in fundraising for an open congressional seat in Southwest Florida. The Bonita Beach Republican raised almost $105,000 in additional funding to run in Florida’s 19th Congressional District, according to his latest quarterly fundraising report. That brings his total fundraising to nearly $2.12 million, an amount that includes a significant $2 million loan he secured after launching his candidacy in March. He’s running to succeed U.S. Rep. Donalds. This marks Oberweis’ first bid for federal office in Florida, but he previously ran for Congress in Illinois. He was the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in 2014 but lost to Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin. Oberweis later ran for an open U.S. House seat in 2020 but lost to Democrat Lauren Underwood in a race that came down to a recount margin.

“Kyandra Darling leads HD 62 pack in fundraising — by a lot” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Darling is easily outraising her competitors for the open House District 62 race, bringing in more than five times as much as her closest competitor. Darling is running to replace Democratic state Rep. Michele Rayner, who, despite not facing term limits, is leaving office to run for the Florida Senate. Darling faces two opponents so far in the Democratic Primary for the seat: former state Rep. Wengay Newton, who held the seat before Rayner, and Upton Fisher, Rayner’s current legislative aide. Darling has raised more than $53,000 for the race so far, blowing past Fisher by about $50,000, and raising about five times as much as Newton, who has brought in less than $10,000. The fundraising totals are as of June 30.

“Yoni Anijar adds another $100K loan to eclipse HD 100 field in cash on hand” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Anijar, a lawyer and U.S. Army Reserve Captain, poured another $100,000 in loans to his campaign last quarter to maintain his cash on hand lead in the House District 100 race. Anijar also raised an additional $19,300 in outside funding during the second quarter. He brought in $7,200 through his campaign account between April 1 and June 30, plus $12,100 via a newly created political committee, Friends of Yoni Anijar. Combined with the $85,000 in loans he threw in during the first quarter, Anijar now has more than $219,000 on hand. “I’m very grateful for the strong financial support that I’ve received since jumping into the race to serve as District 100’s next State Representative,” Anijar said.

“Brightline death toll surpasses 180, but safeguards are still lacking” via Brittany Wallman, Aaron Leibowitz, Shradha Dinesh, Susan Merriam, Daniel Rivero and Joshua Ceballos of the Miami Herald and WLRN — Brightline trains have killed 182 people, significantly more than publicly known, an investigation by the Miami Herald and WLRN, South Florida’s NPR member station, has found. Reporters spent a year combing federal rail data, local medical examiner records and police incident reports to count the dead. Brightline officials did not dispute the finding. The reporting team found that Brightline has failed to urgently address the train’s dangers, blamed victims for the high death rate, and, as fatalities climbed, turned to the public to pay for safety upgrades. Even then, critical lifesaving measures, including fencing along the tracks and suicide-crisis signs, haven’t been installed due to yearslong delays in the release of federal funds.

“Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida seeks to join lawsuit against Alligator Alcatraz” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of USA Today Network — One of two federally recognized tribes in Florida wants to join a lawsuit to stop Alligator Alcatraz from operating in the Everglades. The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit filed in federal court by the Friends of the Everglades, Earthjustice, and the Center for Biological Diversity. “The Tribe remains committed to ensuring its traditional lands are not used as a detention facility,” Tribe Chair Talbert Cypress said. The Tribe had previously denounced the immigration facility; its members have organized protests outside its gates, and tribal leadership has reached out to the state and federal governments with concerns over the facility’s environmental impact in Big Cypress National Preserve.

“Ruth’s List Florida backs ‘proven leader’ Laura Dominguez in Miami Beach re-election bid” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Miami Beach Commissioner Dominguez is strengthening her re-election effort, adding another endorsement to a growing list of groups supporting her bid. The latest high-power organization backing Dominguez is Ruth’s List Florida, a group that supports Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights. “Laura Dominguez is a proven leader who puts people first — fighting for safe neighborhoods, good governance, and the values that matter most to Floridians,” Ruth’s List Florida CEO Christina Diamond said. “Laura brings a balanced, pragmatic approach to local leadership and has earned the trust of her community through action. We’re proud to endorse her re-election and stand with her every step of the way.”

“Don’t suspend Teddy Bridgewater, salute his compassion” via Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Some players didn’t have enough money to eat properly. “He’d buy those kids meals so they wouldn’t be hungry all the time,” a friend of Bridgewater said. Some players had no way home after practice. “He’d pay for Ubers for them,” Bridgewater’s friend said. There has never been an amateur code in sports that isn’t eventually discarded and looked back on with regret for its inverted morality once it gets updated to the real world. That will be the case someday regarding Bridgewater’s suspension by Miami Northwestern High School for giving “extra benefits” to his players. There’s a crisis in public high schools, and it’s not the Bridgewaters offering food and rides to players who need help. It’s that coaches like him across our communities have to dig into their pockets and ask others for donations, just like teachers do for school supplies, as public school budgets get cut.

“Carolina Amesty wants her forgery arrest records expunged” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Embattled former Rep. Amesty is trying to get her Orange County Sheriff’s forgery arrest records expunged. Amesty’s politically connected lawyer, Michael Sasso, filed an Orange Circuit Court motion to expunge the records, noting that the prosecutor had ultimately dismissed the felony forgery charges against her. A July 1 filing also says her “criminal history record on file with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been sealed.” The forgery charges hung over Amesty as she lost her re-election bid last year. Amesty, a Republican, became the subject of an Orlando Sentinel investigation, which later led to the forgery charges.

“Orange County looks to stop holding ICE detainees without charges, rejects transport proposal” via Kairi Lowery of the Orlando Sentinel — Under intense pressure from immigrant advocates, Orange County wants to stop holding any immigration detainees in its jail who face no other criminal charges — a change to its current practice of keeping all ICE detainees, regardless of their charges, both criminal and civil. The County Commission at its Tuesday meeting also voted down a proposal that would have opened the door to county corrections staff transporting inmates of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to federal detention centers. But the moves may point Orange County toward a high-stakes showdown with the DeSantis and Trump administrations. A county attorney said the county risks funding cuts or other coercion from state and federal leaders who have ramped up pressure to arrest, detain and deport undocumented immigrants. Mayor Jerry Demings told Commissioners they may ultimately have to reconsider their position if they face funding cuts.

“Rays’ reported sale shakes Orlando’s MLB dream but doesn’t quite kill it” via Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel — The Dreamers may perhaps be dead, but the dream is not. As the never-say-die baseball legend Yogi Berra once said, “It ain’t over till it’s over.” I realize that the consensus is that this is sadly how it ends — not with a groundbreaking ceremony, a news conference, or the first crack of a bat in a brand-new domed stadium off I-Drive, but with a quiet news leak from Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Rays — the team Orlando circled like a center fielder reading a high-fly ball — are reportedly being sold for $1.7 billion to a group led by Jacksonville developer Patrick Zalupski, according to an anonymously sourced report from The Athletic.

“Orlando City Council selects Winter Park firm as potential builder for Pulse memorial” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — The long-sought memorial to the victims and survivors of the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre is as close to reality as it has ever been after the Orlando City Council voted unanimously to begin contract negotiations for its construction. The Council agreed with a recent recommendation from city staff and design experts that Gomez Construction Company of Winter Park was the best of the three firms seeking to join the proposed $12 million project. The Council also approved purchasing land adjacent to the Pulse site, owned by Orlando business owner and GOP megadonor Craig Mateer, for $1 million, so it can be included in the memorial.

“Palm Coast Council censures Mayor Mike Norris, will ask DeSantis to remove him” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — For the second time in three months, the Palm Coast City Council has voted to censure Mayor Norris. During its July 15 meeting, the Council voted 4-1 not only to censure him, but also to ask DeSantis to remove him from office. The Council had censured Norris and voted no confidence in him in April following an investigation. This time, Council members took issue with Norris’ lawsuit against the city. He attempted to have Council member Charles Gambaro removed, arguing that Gambaro’s appointment on Oct. 1, 2024, should have ended with the November election, and that voters should have been allowed to elect the District 4 Council seat. He claimed it violated the city charter.



“Academic freedom vs. political savvy: USF community seeks balance in next president” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Times — As the University of South Florida begins to work toward selecting a new president, two seemingly conflicting priorities have emerged for prospective candidates. The Presidential Search Committee held a listening session on Tuesday morning to gather feedback from the community on the priorities and qualifications a top candidate should possess. Korn Ferry, the consulting firm aiding the Committee in the search, also attended the session. The meeting was attended mainly by the USF faculty, staff and a few students and alums. Their feedback encapsulated the current divisiveness surrounding the future of higher education. It also highlighted the Herculean task that an incoming president will face in balancing the demands of leading a growing research institution.

“DeSantis appoints Clay Hollis, Michael Garcia to Hillsborough Community College Board” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — DeSantis has appointed two new members to the Hillsborough Community College (HCC) District Board of Trustees. The appointees include Hollis, vice president of Tucker/Hall, and Dr. Garcia, a surgeon at the Florida Orthopedic Institute. Hollis previously served as Chief of Staff at Port Tampa Bay and as Director of External Affairs for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services under former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. At Port Tampa Bay, he served under President and CEO Paul Anderson, focusing primarily on the port’s government relations activities. As VP of Tucker/Hall, Hollis works to solve complex issues for the firm’s clients and provide strategic advice informed by his experience in the government relations sector.

“Spotted sitting with MLB Commissioner: Rays pursuer Patrick Zalupski” via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times — Zalupski is getting closer to replacing Stuart Sternberg as lead owner of the Rays. Close enough that the Jacksonville developer was sitting with Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred at Monday night’s All-Star Home Run Derby. An agreement in principle to sell the team for $1.7 billion has been reached, with sale documents being drafted. MLB is expected to complete its vetting process and approve the deal as soon as September, according to several reports. But the transfer of power to Zalupski’s group won’t occur until after the postseason. So, if the Rays win the World Series, Sternberg would receive the trophy from Manfred.

“Mayor Donna Deegan tells City Council her $2 billion budget is ‘not just balanced. It is urgent.’” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Deegan rolled out a $2 billion city budget that would boost overall spending by 7% — mainly for increases in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the fire department — while keeping the city’s current property tax rate at its current level. The overall rise in spending would be partly paid for by a one-time $40 million contribution from JEA, the city-owned utility, as a result of an agreement for JEA to make a payment above its usual annual contribution to the city. Deegan’s budget address on the morning of July 14 drew hundreds of people to the Council chambers, where she presented her third budget since taking office in 2023.

“City Council President Kevin Carrico boots Jimmy Peluso from lone Committee assignment” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Carrico booted Council member Peluso off the Transportation Committee after Peluso boycotted its July 15 meeting in protest of how Carrico made assignments to the Council’s five standing Committees. Peluso said Carrico is splitting the Council on partisan lines when it should be coming together. “Ego harms the legislative process and we need servant leaders who won’t trample on colleagues for political points,” Peluso said. His boycott brought a fast response from Carrico. He took Peluso off the Committee, leaving Peluso on none of the five Committees that meet every two weeks year-round for the first bite at legislation.

“Sarasota County awards $17M in arts, hurricane recovery grants” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota County Commission awarded numerous grants for Hurricane Ian recovery as well as to arts programs as part of the county’s Summer meetings on next year’s budget. The Commission awarded $2.1 million in Tourist Development Cultural Arts grants to nearly three dozen local organizations. That funding comes from the county’s Tourist Development Tax on hotels and other short-term lodging. The arts funding process was a much smoother experience than last year’s budget meetings, when then-Commissioners Mike Moran and Neil Rainford held up funding for three popular programs — Embracing Our Differences, the Chalk Festival, and WSLR/Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center. Moran is now the Sarasota County Tax Collector; Rainford was unseated by Commissioner Tom Knight last August.

“Who will replace Chief Josh Cramer on Bradenton City Council?” via Carter Weinhofer of the Bradenton Herald — The Bradenton City Council will soon appoint a new Council member for the Ward 3 district. Upon Cramer’s swearing-in as the City of Bradenton’s new Chief of Police on July 8, the Ward 3 City Council seat became vacant. It’s now up to the City Council to choose who will serve the remainder of Cramer’s term until November 2026. There is no confirmed timeline for when the City Council will decide, said city spokesperson Tiffany Shadik. However, the matter will appear as an agenda item on the Council’s July 22 and July 23 workshops, and Shadik said more information may be presented at that time.

“Marco Island Council fights over City Manager keeping job; auditors say no money misspent” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Surprise after surprise popped up like explosions at two special Marco Island City Council meetings. An audit explanation labeling the Fiscal Year 2024 audit as “clean” and stating that there was no “fraud, waste or abuse” surprised some Council members. They believed their Chair, Erik Brechnitz, who told them the week before that those auditors had corroborated his allegations that the Fiscal Year 2024 audit “wasn’t clean.” An agreement, penned that morning between Brechnitz and City Manager Mike McNees, stipulated that McNees would resign, which was another surprise at the July 14 meetings. More than one Councilor said Brechnitz should step down as Chair. “Well, this is not what I expected,” said Council member Deb Henry of the agreement Brechnitz announced.

“Salazar has ‘simple’ plan to stop mass deportations. Trump should listen” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The silver lining of an extreme immigration agenda is its exposure of our nation’s broken system. For the first time in nearly 40 years, a bipartisan bill offers a pragmatic solution. The Dignity Act, introduced by Miami Republican Salazar and Texas Democrat Veronica Escobar, presents a sensible starting point.

The proposal would grant legal status and work authorization to undocumented migrants who have been in the country for years, have clean records, and are willing to pay restitution. This is not amnesty; it is a seven-year “Dignity Program” that requires participants to contribute 1% of their income and check in regularly with Homeland Security. Dreamers would have a path to citizenship, and those with revoked Temporary Protected Status could qualify for the program without having to make a restitution payment.

Indiscriminate deportation threatens to cripple vital sectors like agriculture and hospitality, which rely on immigrant labor. Federal data shows the majority of those detained by ICE under the current administration have no criminal convictions, underscoring the need for a more nuanced approach.

Of course, the bill faces political headwinds. Immigration hard-liners may decry any relief as amnesty, while some Democrats may oppose the financial requirements imposed on low-income workers. Previous versions have stalled, but with growing public dissatisfaction over current immigration policies, this bill must at least start a serious conversation. The legislation also addresses border security and asylum reform, funded by fees from the immigrants themselves, not taxpayers. It is time for Congress to take immigration reform seriously.



“Trump owns it all now” via Thomas B. Edsall of The New York Times — Capitalizing on Democrats’ weakness, Trump is winning his battle to undermine democracy in this country. But he has not won the war. A host of factors could blunt his aggression: recession, debt, corruption, inflation, epidemics, the Epstein files, anger over cuts in Medicaid and food stamps, to name just a few. Much of what Trump has done could be undone if a Democrat is elected President in 2028. However, for federal workers, medical and scientific researchers, lawyers in politically active firms, and prominent critics of Trump — thousands of whom have felt the sting of arbitrary firings, vanished paychecks, and retracted grants, as well as criminal inquiries and threatened bankruptcies — the 2028 Election may prove too late to repair the damage. And that’s before we even begin to talk about the anti-immigration crackdown.

“Florida flouts auditing law on ‘emergency’ immigration spending” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — There are a lot of troubling aspects about Florida’s so-called “Alligator Alcatraz”: The dehumanization as man-boy politicians giggle about alligators eating immigrants. The reports that some people being held there may actually be in this country legally and that many were picked up for things like minor traffic violations. The environmental hazards created by a sea of construction and thousands of waste-producing people in a fragile ecosystem that we have spent billions of dollars to restore. Still, one thing I used to think everyone agreed upon was that taxpayers deserve to know how all of their money is being spent. I was wrong. This state is spending hundreds of millions of your tax dollars — much of it via no-bid contracts under the guise of “emergency” spending — and not providing the basic checks and balances required by law.

“Perspectives on Florida’s center for cruelty” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida is once again the talk of the nation, and for all the wrong reasons. From New Hampshire to California, everyone has strong opinions about the grotesque monument to inhumanity that is known as “Alligator Alcatraz.” We present several perspectives on the immigration detention camp in the Everglades. Alligator Alcatraz will place detainees in life-threatening conditions. The site consists of heavy-duty tents and mobile units, in a location known for intense humidity and sweltering heat. Tropical storms, hurricanes, and floods regularly pass through the area. On the day the President visited, there was light rain, and parts of the facility flooded. This is not a safe place for the support staff who will be working there, nor is it for detainees.

“The wish of Rays fans? An owner with a wallet as big as our dreams” via John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times — More than any other sport, baseball requires patience. The game is played without a clock, and its calendar stretches from Valentine’s Day to Halloween. Historically, Major League Baseball invites fewer teams to the postseason than the NFL, NHL or NBA, and prospects take years to work their way through the minor leagues. Yearning is ingrained in the fan experience, and suffering is a source of pride. Which brings us to the Rays, and news of an impending sale. Is Tampa Bay’s patience about to be rewarded? The bottom line is this sale needs to happen. It doesn’t guarantee that the Rays will remain in Tampa Bay — only a new stadium does that — but it creates a pathway that did not exist once Sternberg pulled out of the Gas Plant District redevelopment project at the Tropicana Field site.

Celebrating today are Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, former state Sen. J.D. Alexander, Alexis Lambert, former Hillsborough Commission candidate Todd Marks, Alix Miller of the Florida Trucking Association, Ben Stuart, and Victoria Zepp.

