July 14, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Vern Buchanan posts $415K in second-quarter fundraising for re-election in CD 16

Jacob OglesJuly 14, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesNE Florida

First Coast housing market continues shift in favor of buyers in June

2026Headlines

Medicaid expansion effort raises another $1.65M to put measure on 2026 ballot

APoliticalHeadlines

CNBC rankings: Florida jumps 2 spots to No. 3 in best states for business analysis

VERN BUCHANAN copy
The Longboat Key Republican worked with Donald Trump on the 'One Big Beautiful Bill.'

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan just raised another $415,000 for his re-election campaign, a sign that he likely will seek an 11th term.

That brings the Longboat Key Republican’s cash on hand to $1.45 million. The campaign currently has no debt.

The Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, Buchanan has worked recently on making tax cuts passed in President Donald Trump’s first term permanent, something accomplished with the signing of the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“The incredibly broad support for Vern’s pro-growth agenda continues to resonate with the residents of Southwest Florida,” said campaign spokesman Max Goodman. “Vern is working side-by-side with President Trump to lower taxes, secure the border and restore America’s economy.”

Buchanan was also named this year to the Joint Committee on Taxation, a bipartisan panel involved in every stage of taxation.

Last election cycle, Buchanan fended off a Republican Primary challenge from Bradenton private school founder Eddie Speir. Buchanan went on to defeat Democrat Jan Schneider in a General Election.

This cycle, Schneider has again filed to challenge Buchanan, but he does not face a Primary challenge so far.

Buchanan has defeated Republican challengers in Primary contests each cycle since redistricting turned Florida’s 16th Congressional District into a Manatee County-centered seat.

In the 2024 election cycle, Buchanan raised more than $1.8 million for his re-election campaign and closed the election with more than $1 million in cash on hand. He closed the first quarter of the year with about $1.2 million.

Buchanan in 2006 first won election over Democrat Christine Jennings by just 369 votes. But in two decades since, while targeted by Democrats multiple times, he hasn’t faced any other close calls.

He currently serves as the Republican Co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation. He also chairs the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee. He is father to state Rep. James Buchanan.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFirst Coast housing market continues shift in favor of buyers in June

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories