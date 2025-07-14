Vern Buchanan posts $415K in second-quarter fundraising for re-election in CD 16

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan just raised another $415,000 for his re-election campaign, a sign that he likely will seek an 11th term.

That brings the Longboat Key Republican’s cash on hand to $1.45 million. The campaign currently has no debt.

The Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, Buchanan has worked recently on making tax cuts passed in President Donald Trump’s first term permanent, something accomplished with the signing of the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“The incredibly broad support for Vern’s pro-growth agenda continues to resonate with the residents of Southwest Florida,” said campaign spokesman Max Goodman. “Vern is working side-by-side with President Trump to lower taxes, secure the border and restore America’s economy.”

Buchanan was also named this year to the Joint Committee on Taxation, a bipartisan panel involved in every stage of taxation.

Last election cycle, Buchanan fended off a Republican Primary challenge from Bradenton private school founder Eddie Speir. Buchanan went on to defeat Democrat Jan Schneider in a General Election.

This cycle, Schneider has again filed to challenge Buchanan, but he does not face a Primary challenge so far.

Buchanan has defeated Republican challengers in Primary contests each cycle since redistricting turned Florida’s 16th Congressional District into a Manatee County-centered seat.

In the 2024 election cycle, Buchanan raised more than $1.8 million for his re-election campaign and closed the election with more than $1 million in cash on hand. He closed the first quarter of the year with about $1.2 million.

Buchanan in 2006 first won election over Democrat Christine Jennings by just 369 votes. But in two decades since, while targeted by Democrats multiple times, he hasn’t faced any other close calls.

He currently serves as the Republican Co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation. He also chairs the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee. He is father to state Rep. James Buchanan.