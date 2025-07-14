Ron DeSantis celebrates Florida’s No. 1 rating in protecting religious liberty

Florida is rated No. 1 for protecting religious liberty on the First Liberty Institute’s new state rankings, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is celebrating the recognition.

“We get to add another number one ranking to our list of successes,” DeSantis said during a Sarasota press conference about the accolades from the conservative think tank. “We’re grateful for this recognition from the First Liberty Institute. “

DeSantis argued that religious liberty has been “under assault in recent years,” as he has made protecting it a priority as Governor. Meanwhile, DeSantis’ critics have accused him of being heavy-handed in shifting higher education rightward and trying to weaken the separation of church and state.

Speaking at New College of Florida, DeSantis brought up various measures he has signed, such as requiring public schools to require time for a moment of silence at the start of the school day and his support for homeschooling in Florida.

DeSantis brought up his action during the COVID pandemic to deem churches “essential services” in order to override local restrictions.

A Florida law also created a statewide school chaplain program that allows volunteer chaplains to provide counseling for students. Democrats opposed to the measure voiced concerns about the chaplains’ qualifications.

“We’ve really worked to kind of rebalance this in the direction that the Founding Fathers originally intended and I think people are better for it, and I think religious freedom is better for it,” DeSantis said Monday.

Florida was not in the top 5 in the protecting religious category two years ago until it “vaulted in first place” this year, said Kelly Shackelford, the CEO and President of the Texas-based First Liberty Institute.

“That doesn’t happen without a governor who embraces religious freedom,” Shackelford said. “Every citizen and business in Florida can know they have the most religious freedom protections than any other state in the nation.”