Landlord sues Cory Mills over missing rent payments on Washington apartment

Court records show a landlord has filed papers to evict U.S. Rep. Cory Mills from his Washington apartment.

Bozzuto Management Company alleged in a legal complaint that the New Smyrna Beach Republican owes more than $85,000 in rent dating back to March. The complaint was filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on Wednesday last week.

The eviction was first reported by independent journalist Roger Sollenberger, who said Mills contacted him and blamed the missing payments on his online payment link being broken.

Legal documents show Mills paid monthly rent of more than $20,800 for the Maryland Avenue apartment.

It’s the same address where a woman, Sarah Raviani, reported Mills for assault earlier this year. She later said the incident was a misunderstanding. Police reports showed her and Mills living together.

Notably, the eviction papers against Mills were filed days before Raviani deleted her own social media accounts.

Records show the landlord served past due notices to Mills. The legal file contains some communications that predate the period of March to July for which rent remains due.

In January, the landlord sent a letter demanding Mills pay more than $18,000 that he owed or the landlord would sue. Property manager Katherine Mercuri-Sojka wrote then that Mills could remain in the apartment if he paid the amount in full.

Records show Mills first filed an application to live in the apartment in June 2023, months after he was elected to Congress to represent Florida’s 7th Congressional District. In August that year, he was issued a late fee, though that was waived.

But he has been charged late fees of more than $850 since then, on 17 other occasions in total, according to records showing payment histories through January.

His rent at some point jumped from greater than $17,000 per month to more than $20,000 per month.

Of note, Mills since before his election to Congress had ownership of Pacem Defense, Pacem Solutions and ALS. Quiver Quantitative estimates his net worth at greater than $24 million, based on financial disclosures.