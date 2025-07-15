July 15, 2025
Tara Reid-Cherry launches The Trianon Group

Tara Reid-Cherry
'We don’t chase credit — we chase results.'

The Trianon Group, founded by veteran lobbyist Tara Reid-Cherry, officially launched this month with a focus on strategic advocacy and legislative results.

Reid-Cherry brings years of experience in the Capitol, having led government affairs at a national education consultancy and played key roles in major funding and policy efforts across education, health care, and tech. She also brings campaign chops, having worked on the gubernatorial runs of both Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis.

“After more than a decade walking the halls of the Capitol, I’ve learned that preparation, trust, and persistence are what move the needle. We don’t chase credit — we chase results. The Trianon Group was built on experience, confidence, and the belief that with the right preparation and partnerships, meaningful change is possible,” said Reid-Cherry.

Joining her is Sarah Katherine Massey, who steps in as Government Affairs Director. Massey’s background includes stints with House Speaker Danny Perez, former Senate President Wilton Simpson, and the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

“Tara is one of the most strategic and creative professionals I’ve worked with in the policy space. She doesn’t just know the issues — she knows how to move them,” said Rep. Danny Alvarez. “We’ve worked together on legislation that required precision, persistence, and strong relationships, and Tara brought all of that to the table. I have no doubt The Trianon Group will be a relentless and effective force in Florida’s policymaking process.”

Rep. Dana Trabulsy added, “Tara has been a driving force behind some of the most impactful education policy we’ve passed in recent years. Her commitment goes far beyond representing her clients. She’s genuinely invested in what’s best for Florida’s students and families. Tara listens deeply, learns quickly, and never misses a detail. With The Trianon Group, she’s poised to make an even greater impact, and I have no doubt Florida will be stronger because of it.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics, where he helps lead a talented team that produces must-read newsletters including Sunburn, Takeaways from Tallahassee, and Diagnosis. A University of Florida alumnus, he began his career at The Independent Florida Alligator — the nation's largest student-run newspaper and a training ground for many of Florida's top political reporters.

Categories