July 15, 2025
Ballard Partners’ Washington office grows with four lobbyists and significant office expansion

Drew Wilson
July 15, 2025

homer building
Thomas Boodry, Grace Colvin, Alison Anway and Scott Wagner are joining the D.C. team.

Ballard Partners is announcing the addition of four lobbyists to its Washington, D.C. office: Thomas Boodry, Grace Colvin, Alison Anway, and Scott Wagner. This significant expansion of talent is complemented by the firm’s new, larger footprint in its Washington office, occupying approximately 20,000 square feet.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Grace, Thomas, Scott, and Alison to our powerhouse Washington team,” said Brian Ballard, President of Ballard Partners. “Their combined experience and deep understanding of the policy landscape will be invaluable to our clients as we continue to navigate complex issues in Washington.

“This expansion of both our talent and our physical presence in the Homer Building underscores our firm’s sustained growth and unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled advocacy and strategic counsel.”

Boodry is the former Special Assistant to President Donald J. Trump and Senior Director for Legislative Affairs at the National Security Council. He also served as Legislative Director to former U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz and as Legislative Aide to then-U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Colvin is the former VP of Federal Advocacy and Strategy for The League of Credit Unions and Affiliates, where he represented nearly 400 credit unions across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Virginia before the White House, Congress, and regulatory agencies.

Anway is a health policy specialist formerly in Ballard’s Tallahassee office. She started her career with Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas during the ACA debate and later led federal public policy for Anthem.

Wagner is a Yale and University of Miami Law graduate who co-chaired Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2022 Transition Team. He serves on the Biscayne Bay Commission and is Vice Chair of the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board. He was previously based in Ballard’s Miami and Tallahassee offices

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics, where he helps lead a talented team that produces must-read newsletters including Sunburn, Takeaways from Tallahassee, and Diagnosis. A University of Florida alumnus, he began his career at The Independent Florida Alligator — the nation’s largest student-run newspaper and a training ground for many of Florida’s top political reporters. He later served as a business correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter, then returned to Tallahassee to cover the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current, before segueing to Florida Politics, where he’s been for more than a decade. He spends too much time workshopping zingers for Capitol Directions — and not enough time outdoors.

