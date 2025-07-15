Kevin Guthrie says ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ inmates get more space than hurricane shelter occupants

Florida’s Director of Emergency Management is defending the conditions at the “Alligator Alcatraz” internment facility, arguing that people sheltering from hurricanes wish they had the kind of space illegal immigrants get at the site.

The training airport on the edge of the Everglades in recent weeks has become a staging ground for deportations from the Donald Trump administration.

“There’s, you know, about 200 square feet per person in that particular pod in that secure facility. Whereas if you’re a hurricane victim and you go to a shelter, you only get 20 square feet. So you get about 10 times the amount of space,” Director Kevin Guthrie said on Fox News.

Host Jesse Watters affirmed the assertion, comparing the allocation of space favorably to a homeless shelter in New York City.

Guthrie also defended the food on offer, saying Democrats “absolutely” were exaggerating criticisms to score political points as he spotlighted a complaint from U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz about a “gray turkey and cheese sandwich” for detainees to prove his point.

He argued that she couldn’t clearly see what she criticized.

“Well, she was about 6 feet away from that turkey sandwich box that was in a wrapper that I don’t know how she could tell it was gray,” Guthrie said.

“Think about it like this, Jesse. Individuals that go to a hospital, individuals who go and get Michelle Obama’s lunches, are getting the exact same thing. But then she turned around and asked as a part of that same question, if they want second portions, can they come and get it? So it’s either gray and it’s too nasty to eat or it’s okay and can I get a second helping.”