Gov. DeSantis appoints Clay Hollis, Michael Garcia to Hillsborough Community College board

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two new members to the Hillsborough Community College (HCC) District Board of Trustees.

The appointees include Clay Hollis, Vice President of Tucker/Hall, and Dr. Michael Garcia, a surgeon at the Florida Orthopedic Institute.

Hollis previously served as Chief of Staff at Port Tampa Bay and as Director of External Affairs for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services under former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. At Port Tampa Bay, he served under President and CEO Paul Anderson, where he focused primarily on the port’s government relations activity.

As VP of Tucker/Hall now, Hollis works to solve complicated issues for the firm’s clients and provide strategic advice informed by his experience in the government relations sector.

A Florida native, Hollis was born and raised in Lakeland and attended middle and high school at All Saints Academy in Winter Haven. He earned his bachelor’s degree in public policy, as well as a minor in music, from Southern Methodist University in Texas.

Garcia currently serves as the Chief Quality Officer at Orthopedic Solutions Management and is a member of the First Tee of Tampa Bay Advisory Board, which works to introduce young residents to the game of golf. Garcia earned his undergraduate degree in zoology from the University of Florida and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of South Florida.

HCC was established in 1968 and is one of 28 members of the Florida College System. Its five-member District Board of Trustees governs the institution. Its members are appointed by the Governor, subject to Senate confirmation. The Board has the authority to adopt rules and procedures related to the school’s mission, including governance, curriculum and instruction, programs, building, budget, finance and personnel. The President of HCC reports directly to the Board.