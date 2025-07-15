Yoni Anijar adds another $100K loan to eclipse HD 100 field in cash on hand

Republican candidate Yoni Anijar, a lawyer and U.S. Army Reserve Captain, poured another $100,000 in loans to his campaign last quarter to maintain his cash on hand lead in the House District 100 race.

Anijar also raised another $19,300 in outside cash during the second quarter. He brought in $7,200 through his campaign account between April 1 and June 30, plus $12,100 via a newly created political committee, Friends of Yoni Anijar.

Combined with $85,000 in loans he threw in during the first quarter, Anijar now has more than $219,000 on hand.

“I’m very grateful for the strong financial support that I’ve received since jumping into the race to serve as District 100’s next State Representative,” Anijar said.

“We’ve had another successful quarter, and I know we will continue to exceed our goals and pick up even more support from the district in the weeks and months ahead. I can’t wait to use my experience and unique perspective to meet the needs of my constituents while working hard to support President Trump’s America-First agenda and keeping our state leading the nation.”

Anijar is facing two opponents in the Republican Primary for HD 100: Dr. Eric Stelnicki, a pediatric plastic surgeon, and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Mayor Chris Vincent. Real estate investor Jim Brenner is also running as a Democrat.

The candidates are running to succeed Rep. Chip LaMarca, a Republican lawmaker facing term limits in 2026. Anijar praised the incumbent in his Tuesday statement touting his campaign’s fundraising efforts.

“Rep. Chip LaMarca has solidified a winning strategy in keeping a Broward County seat red,” Yoni said. “In the Florida House, I want to honor that legacy of service and continue building on the work he’s done on behalf of the people of District 100.”

Stelnicki came on strong himself in the second quarter, raising more than $80,000 in outside cash via his campaign account and adding another $22,100 in loans. Stelnicki also brought in just under $98,000 via his political committee, Healthier Florida.

That was buoyed by three donations of $10,000 each from his family trust, lawyer Greg Lunny, and construction company Moss & Associates.

But Stelnicki also burned through more than $47,000 during the quarter, including nearly $18,000 spent with CLS Strategies on fundraising consulting. That leaves him with just under $153,000 in available cash going forward.

Vincent raised just over $1,100 last quarter, bringing his total haul to just over $40,000. He still holds more than $36,000 of that.

Brenner, the only Democrat in the race, has just under $7,600 available between his campaign account and political committee, Floridians for Homeowner Relief.

HD 100 runs along the coast of Broward County from Fort Lauderdale to Deerfield Beach. It’s the only legislative district fully contained within Broward County that’s represented by a Republican.

The Primary will take place Aug. 18, 2026, followed by the General Election on Nov. 3.