Delegation for 7.15.25: Cuba – spaced out – Blue Angels – eviction – obesity

Cuba compulsion

The State Department announced new sanctions on several Cuban political leaders, including Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. The move came four years after pro-democracy prisoners threatened to destabilize the government, and after the regime jailed 700 dissidents.

“In solidarity with the Cuban people and the island’s political prisoners, the United States is designating key regime leaders under Section 7031(c) for their involvement in gross violations of human rights,” announced Secretary of State Marco Rubio, himself a Cuban American from Miami.

“We are also taking steps to impose visa restrictions on numerous Cuban judicial and prison officials responsible for, or complicit in, the unjust detention and torture of July 2021 protesters. In addition, the Department is updating the Cuba Restricted List and the Cuba Prohibited Accommodations List to include 11 regime-linked properties, including the new 42-story ‘Torre K’ hotel, to prevent U.S. funds from reaching the island’s corrupt repressors.”

Besides Díaz-Canel, Rubio’s sanctions also hit Cuban Defense Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera and Interior Minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas, along with anyone else with a role in brutality against the Cuban people.

Others in Florida’s congressional delegation encouraged further action against the communist government on the island 90 miles from South Florida. “America must stand with the freedom-loving Cuban people against the brutal regime that oppresses them,” posted Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican and the only sitting member of Congress born in Cuba.

Sen. Rick Scott, meanwhile, said the sanctions should prompt Cuba to revisit its policies. “The illegitimate Castro/Díaz-Canel regime should take note: violence against peaceful political protesters will have consequences,” the Naples Republican posted.

Others individually pressured Cuba on the treatment of prisoners, particularly José Daniel Ferrer, Executive Secretary of the opposition group Unión Patriótica de Cuba. Members of Ferrer’s family in the last week raised alarms about Ferrer’s treatment in a Cuban prison, and Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican, sent a letter to Rubio asking the State Department to intervene.

“The regime thugs at Mar Verde prison in Santiago de Cuba have beaten José Daniel seven times in 14 days,” Salazar asserted. “Conditions at the concentration camp are horrendous, and his life is in danger. He cannot be used as a pawn for negotiations; liberty must come without conditions or compromise. The regime fears his voice precisely because it is authentic, powerful and free.”

Notably, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, urged Rubio last week to also intervene on behalf of political prisoners in Cuba, including artists Maykel “Osorbo” Castillo Pérez and Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, who are imprisoned for their role in inspiring the Patria y Vida protests.

Last week, Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Republican from Hialeah, encouraged European involvement in addressing human rights violations within the Cuban government. The European Union passed a resolution this week condemning Cuba for supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I expressed my deep and heartfelt gratitude to the members of the European Union who promoted and achieved the approval of a strong and vigorous resolution against the murderous Cuban regime,” Díaz-Balart posted in Spanish.

“Finally exposing the reality of a continuous pattern of violations, not only of human rights on the island but also the danger that this regime poses to the world and to the national security of the U.S.”

Building Florida’s defenses

A Senate version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes several key provisions for Florida facilities, including $950 million for military construction projects in the state.

Scott, Chair of the Senate Armed Services Seapower Subcommittee, touted wins in the defense budget.

“Florida is the proud home to thousands of brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving our country, with over 20 military installations and three combatant commands. As Florida’s U.S. Senator and a Navy veteran myself, it’s my honor to fight to support those who fight for our nation and ensure they have everything they need to complete their missions,” the Naples Republican said.

He praised President Donald Trump for prioritizing service members, which helped shape the budget.

“I was proud to work with my colleagues on the Senate Armed Services Committee on this year’s NDAA, which has some big wins for Florida and our national security, while also supporting President Trump’s work to ensure our military is a lethal fighting force based on merit and a warrior ethos,” Scott said.

“This includes provisions to get adversaries like Communist China out of our supply chains and technology, keep Homestead Air Reserve Base fully ready for a renewed flying mission, invest in critical military construction projects throughout the state, and ensure readiness across all domains so our warfighters can continue enacting President Trump’s peace through strength agenda.”

Florida victories include funding for child care facilities at Eglin Air Force Base, prohibiting nonmilitary activities at Homestead Air Reserve Base, and a requirement that the Department of Defense gather information about utilizing civilian large cargo aircraft to stimulate activity on the Space Coast.

Space Age

Meanwhile, Sen. Ashley Moody touted that the Secure U.S. Leadership in Space Act, which she championed in the Senate, has become law as part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” signed by Trump.

At an event in Merritt Island, she said the legislation would level the playing field in the space industry by treating spaceports tax-exempt the same as seaports and airports.

“It is of vital importance both to our national security interests and economic success that the United States remains the leader in the space industry,” the Plant City Republican said.

“In this modern-day space race, it is imperative that the U.S. remain ahead of the People’s Republic of China, and this law is a critical step to ensure our space program has the resources and support it needs. I’ve seen firsthand how public and private entities are coming together on Florida’s Space Coast to make bold advances in innovation. We know the formula that works, and this law supercharges it.”

Ron Long, President of Space Florida, cheered the news from an economic development perspective.

“Spaceports are not just launchpads, they are economic engines and strategic assets,” he said at the event. “America now officially recognizes that space transportation is on equal footing with other modes of transportation. This is a long-overdue policy change that will bring more private capital investment into the development of space infrastructure, reduce costs and accelerate the growth of a more competitive, resilient, and innovative aerospace economy.”

Angels in the air

As the Blue Angels entertained Panhandle beachgoers this weekend, Rep. Jimmy Patronis took action to block any potential move for the acclaimed air squad from their current base in Pensacola.

Patronis filed an amendment to the Department of Defense Appropriations Act of 2026 intended to stop any potential effort to move the Angels, formally known as the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron.

For Patronis, Florida’s former Chief Financial Officer, who was elected in a Special Election this year to serve Florida’s 1st Congressional District, it’s a question of tradition.

“The Blue Angels have been a staple of Pensacola and the Emerald Coast for 70 years,” Patronis said. “To celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Blue Angels calling this region home, I was proud to file an amendment to the Defense Appropriations Act that simply ensures that no funding will be used to transfer the Blue Angels from their historic base in Pensacola.”

While Patronis acknowledges “no known risk of them leaving the Pensacola area,” he said he “wanted to take the extra step to make sure the Blue Angels remain here forever.”

Rent rouser

Years after his infamous apartment-hunting challenge, Rep. Maxwell Frost filed multiple pieces of legislation aimed at cutting costs for tenants.

The Orlando Democrat reintroduced the End Junk Fees for Renters Act and also filed the End Tenant Credit Screening Act. Both bills aim to eliminate up-front fees for prospective renters, which in some cases may not even guarantee a place to stay.

“At a time when many people in Central Florida and across the country are struggling to make ends meet, we must remove the obstacles that prevent them from keeping a roof over their heads. Hidden fees and discriminatory credit screenings are major challenges for renters,” Frost said.

“These bills will help create a fairer, more equitable, and transparent rental market. If we want a future where everyone has access to stable, secure housing, then we must end junk fees. We must end discriminatory credit screenings. We must make housing a right, not a luxury. We’ve got a lot of work left to do for renters and to address the housing crisis, but these bills are an important first step to offer immediate relief.”

The first bill would limit fees that aren’t disclosed in advance from being passed on to renters, while the latter bill would prohibit landlords from using credit scores and consumer reports when screening applicants. The latter could have helped Frost when he was first elected to Congress, having accrued debt during his campaign.

Consumer advocacy groups endorsed his federal proposals.

“Credit scores were never intended to gauge whether someone will be a good tenant. They’re designed to predict whether someone will be late paying a loan, not rent, which is a much higher-priority bill than a credit card,” said Chi Chi Wu, Director of Consumer Reporting and Data Advocacy at the National Consumer Law Center. “Given the current rental housing crisis, this practice makes a bad situation even worse.”

Eviction notice

Meanwhile, another member of Florida’s congressional delegation faced his challenges with a Washington landlord. Court records show Bozzuto Management Company has filed papers to evict Rep. Cory Mills from his Washington apartment.

The landlord alleged in a legal complaint that the New Smyrna Beach Republican owes more than $85,000 in rent dating back to March. The complaint was filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia last Wednesday.

Legal documents show Mills paid monthly rent of more than $20,800 for the Maryland Avenue apartment.

Records show that the landlord served past-due notices to Mills. The legal file contains some communications that predate the period from March to July for which rent remains due. Mills said the online payment mechanism for the landlord has been the problem.

In January, the landlord sent a letter demanding that Mills pay more than $18,000 that he owed, or the landlord would sue. Property manager Katherine Mercuri-Sojka wrote at the time that Mills could remain in the apartment if he paid the amount in full.

Records show Mills first applied to live in the apartment in June 2023, months after he was elected to Congress to represent Florida’s 7th Congressional District. In August of that year, he was issued a late fee, which was later waived.

But he has been charged late fees of more than $850 since then, on 17 other occasions in total, according to records showing payment histories through January.

Port security

Rep. Laurel Lee filed her legislation aimed at boosting Florida’s ports with the Customs and Border Protection Securing Ports and America’s Commerce and Economy (CBP SPACE) Act.

The Thonotosassa Republican said she filed the bill after Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) indicated it may halt operations at ports that do not cover the costs of screening equipment, something the Congresswoman said would have national security consequences.

“Our nation’s seaports are not only critical to our economy, but they are key points of entry that must be secured,” Lee said.

“This bill is a straightforward, bipartisan solution that alleviates the burden placed on private seaports by CBP’s recent equipment demands. This bill will ensure the obligations placed on seaports are fair, transparent, and help support safe, lawful trade and travel.”

She filed the bipartisan bill with Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican, cosponsored it.

“Florida’s ports, such as Port Manatee in my district, are vital to our economy, supporting thousands of jobs and keeping goods flowing across the country. Yet our seaports are being forced to absorb outrageous costs for Customs and Border Protection expenses, including demands for equipment that often goes completely unused,” Buchanan said.

“The CBP SPACE Act is a common sense fix that allows existing customs fees to cover these costs, relieving the burden on local ports and protecting jobs.”

Stopgap measure

Restrictions on the placement of migrant children arriving in the U.S. now have a sponsor in the House and Senate. Rep. Greg Steube filed the House version of the Stop Government Abandonment and Placement Scandals (STOP GAPS) Act, which was introduced by Moody in the Senate earlier this year.

The bill would reform how the Office of Refugee Resettlement, operating under the Health and Human Services Department, handled unaccompanied children crossing the border. The law would require the agency to work with state and local authorities to guarantee safe and proper vetting of anyone before granting them custody of any unaccompanied child.

“It’s no secret that the (Joe) Biden administration’s open border policies were an abject disaster. Not only did they allow for a migrant invasion, but a red carpet was rolled out for dangerous criminals to prey on vulnerable youth,” said Steube, a Sarasota Republican.

“Among the many victims of Biden’s border crisis were tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children who were misplaced or lost after being processed through the Office of Refugee Resettlement.”

Moody said the work builds on efforts she undertook as Florida’s Attorney General.

“The Biden administration did historic damage to our country’s immigration and national security structures, putting our nation and unaccompanied children at risk, and turning federal agencies into middlemen for mass human trafficking operations,” she said.

“As Florida’s Attorney General, I fought constantly in court to stop the intentional destruction of our border and trafficking of minors. We will continue to work with President Trump to not only reverse the failures of the Biden administration but ensure that it can never happen again. I’m grateful to Rep. Steube for fighting alongside me on this important issue.”

Addressing obesity

Should weight loss drugs be covered under health care plans?

Democratic Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Miramar and Lois Frankel of West Palm Beach sent a letter to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Director Mehmet Oz urging him to preserve access to affordable anti-obesity prescriptions.

“Obesity impacts 95 million Americans and is the second-leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., contributing to 300,000 deaths annually,” the letter reads.

“Given this administration’s firm commitment to reduce the rate of chronic disease and ‘Make America Healthy Again,’ we urge you to immediately finalize the ‘Part D Coverage of Anti-Obesity Medications and Application to the Medicaid Program’ proposed rule.”

The Democrats said obesity problems cost the nation $4.1 trillion in health care costs, straining the federal programs in turn. But the anti-obesity medications are clinically proven to drive weight loss and reduce related chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and sleep apnea.

Knesset cooperation

A collective of Israeli and U.S. lawmakers discussing the nations’ mutual concerns now includes key voices from Florida’s congressional delegation.

Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced the members of the reformed 12-member House-Knesset Parliamentary Group, including Reps. Randy Fine, an Atlantic coast Republican, Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, and Wasserman Schultz.

Moskowitz welcomed the role.

“A strong U.S.-Israel relationship isn’t just good national and economic security. It’s also deeply personal for so many in our community, including myself. I’ve worked throughout my career to uphold that relationship, from successfully leading Florida’s efforts against the BDS Movement in the state House to distributing Jewish security grants across Florida as emergency management director to fighting for this relationship on the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” he said.

“It’s an honor to now be appointed to the House-Knesset Parliamentary Group, where I can partner with colleagues both here in Congress and at the Israeli Knesset to continue the vital work of ensuring our bond is as strong as it can be.”

‘Alcatraz’ assessments

Members of the congressional delegation received a guided tour of the instantly notorious “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention center, which was opened in the Everglades. Republicans and Democrats ultimately offered different assessments of the conditions there.

Wasserman Schultz, Democratic Co-Chair of the delegation, toured the facility with three other Democrats in the delegation: Frost, Moskowitz and Darren Soto. They called for the facility’s closure in the wake of the tour.

Wasserman Schultz said she heard people “screaming,” including a man who claimed to be “poisoned by Clorox in the water.”

“They are essentially packed into cages, wall to wall humans, 32 detainees per cage,” she told the press afterward. “They are bunk beds, and there are three tiny toilets that are toilet units that have a sink attached to it. So, they essentially drink, they get their drinking water and they brush their teeth, where they poop in the same unit.”

But Salazar, who represents an immigrant-rich community in South Florida, gave a kinder assessment to Fox News on Tuesday.

“I did go in one of those cages. And of course, no one likes to be inside a cage, but I want to tell you that the cages were clean,” the Coral Gables Republican said. I sat in one of the beds. They were soft. They had three metal toilets with a little wall to cover people when they’re doing their business. They had two telephones where they can call their attorneys or their loved ones,” Salazar related.

But the Coral Gables Republican did complain that guards didn’t allow her the level of access to detainees that she desired.

“I was able to shout in Spanish. There were like around 40 of them in shackles, and I tried to talk to them,” Salazar said. “I asked them, ‘How are they treating you?’ And one of them said, pretty good. The other one said, ah, not so bad. But I really wanted to engage. They did not let me.”

On this day

July 15, 1870 – “Georgia readmitted to the Union” via POLITICO – Georgia became the last former Confederate state readmitted into the Union after agreeing to seat Black members in the state Legislature. Subsequently, Democrats won commanding majorities in both houses of the General Assembly. Congress initially readmitted Georgia to the Union in 1868, after a newly elected General Assembly ratified the 14th Amendment and Rufus Bullock was inaugurated as the state’s Republican Governor. But after White residents attacked a Black Republican rally, killing 12 people, Congress again barred Georgia’s representatives. The terms of the bargain that brought Georgia into the Union for a second time in 1870 soon fell apart. Bullock fled the state to avoid impeachment.

July 15, 1932 – “Herbert Hoover slashes salary to save $37,500” via The New York Times – President Hoover cut his own salary by 20%. At the time, it was announced that Vice President Charles Curtis and the nine Cabinet officers would return 15% of their annual pay to the government. The President’s contribution to the economic program is $15,000, while the Vice President and Cabinet officers contribute $2,250 each, totaling $22,500. The total saving is thus $37,500. It was the first time in the country’s history that a President had reduced his salary. The cut necessarily had to be made by him, for the Constitution prevents Congress from taking such action.

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by A.G. Gancarski.