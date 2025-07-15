Ruth’s List Florida backs ‘proven leader’ Laura Dominguez in Miami Beach re-election bid

Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez is strengthening her re-election effort, adding another endorsement to a growing list of groups supporting her bid.

The latest high-power organization backing Dominguez is Ruth’s List Florida, a group that supports Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights.

“Laura Dominguez is a proven leader who puts people first — fighting for safe neighborhoods, good governance, and the values that matter most to Floridians,” Ruth’s List Florida CEO Christina Diamond said. “Laura brings a balanced, pragmatic approach to local leadership and has earned the trust of her community through action. We’re proud to endorse her re-election and stand with her every step of the way.”

Dominguez joined the Commission after winning a 2022 contest to finish out the term of late Commissioner Mark Samuelian, her partner. She is now running for a full term representing Group 2.

“Ruth’s List has been a driving force behind empowering women to lead, and I am honored to have their support,” Dominguez said. “It’s never been more important to elect pro-choice women who will fight for safety, equity, and opportunity for all. I’m proud to be that kind of leader for Miami Beach.”

Ruth’s List joins several other significant state and local organizations backing Dominguez in the contest, including the Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police, the Miami Beach firefighters union and pro-LGBTQ organizations Equality Florida Action PAC and SAVE Action PAC.

Until Monday, Dominguez was unopposed in the contest. But Robert Novo III has now filed a statement of candidacy to enter the contest.

Novo was previously selected as Deputy Chief of Staff for Mayor Steven Meiner. But Novo resigned after an arrest on felony robbery with sudden snatching and misdemeanor battery after a conflict with his ex-girlfriend, according to reporting from the Miami Herald. Per a search of local court records, it doesn’t appear as if the case proceeded any further.

Novo also served as a legislative aide from 2022-2024 for Meiner while he served on the Commission, according to his LinkedIn page.

Dominguez has already easily eclipsed the number of petitions required to qualify for the contest, which avoids having to pay a qualifying fee. The General Election is Nov. 4.