Anna Paulina Luna raises another $507K to defend her CD 13 seat

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna cashed another half million in checks for her re-election campaign during the second quarter.

A financial report shows the St. Petersburg Republican’s campaign received nearly $507,000 from April through June. That brings her total fundraising to about $1.23 million over the course of the election cycle so far.

Luna has spent a significant chunk of her fundraising to date, but still closed June with more than $665,000 in cash.

That could be an important resource as Luna again expects to be a target of national Democrats. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee points to Luna as a top target in Florida.

But to date, no other candidate has filed against her for this election cycle. Democrat Whitney Fox, the Democratic nominee against Luna in 2024, has appeared at rallies and town halls criticizing Luna but hasn’t put in paperwork to run again.

Luna has built a national profile as a staunch leader of the “Make America Great Again” movement in Congress and a loyalist to President Donald Trump. She this year filed legislation to engrave Trump’s image on Mount Rushmore.

She also heads a House select committee on uncovering government secrets. Her work there recently made national news for publishing reports confirming that the CIA interacted with Lee Harvey Oswald, former President John F. Kennedy’s killer, before the 1963 assassination.

Amid the attention, Luna received more than $207,000 in donations from individuals around the country. She also reported $10,000 in PAC donations.

The biggest chunk of contributions to her campaign came from more than $288,000 in transfers from other authorized committees.

Luna ran for Congress in 2020 but lost to then-U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a St. Petersburg Democrat. But she won two years later as Crist ran for Governor and redistricting made Florida’s 13th Congressional District significantly more friendly for Republicans.