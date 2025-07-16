Caroline Frasier joins Capital City Consulting

Capital City Consulting has brought on Caroline Frasier as a partner in the government and public affairs firm’s Tampa office.

Frasier, ,formerly Caroline Dixon before her recent nuptials, most recently served as a senior legislative assistant in the Senate in the office of budget chief Ed Hooper, a role she had held since 2022.

Before that she was a teacher in Citrus County Schools for one school year, and she previously served as a district executive secretary in the Senate for four months in late 2020 and early 2021. She also served a one-year internship at Adobe, where she focused on public policy.

Also interesting on her résumé, Frasier was crowned Miss Florida USA in 2023, and placed in the top 20 in the 2023 Miss USA pageant.

“Capital City Consulting has built its team by recruiting smart, hardworking professionals with significant experience inside government,” Capital City Consulting co-founder Nick Iarossi said. “Caroline’s work building the state budget, analyzing various policy issues, and advising key members of the Legislature will be another asset.”

Added co-founder Ron LaFace, “Caroline is a consummate professional and has distinguished herself while serving as a senior staffer in the Florida Senate. Our team has always respected her depth of knowledge, as well as her integrity.”

Frasier earned her bachelor’s in communications and digital media studies and a Juris Master, specializing in health care regulation, from Florida State University.

“Joining a team known for their strong work ethic and diverse expertise is the right move, and I look forward to the challenges and successes ahead. I am deeply grateful to Senator Hooper, as well as my colleagues in our district office and on the Appropriations Committee, who were incredible to work with and learn from,” Frasier said.

Chris Schoonover, a partner at the firm, praised Frasier’s addition to a team that works on the “highly specialized and fast-paced” appropriations process.

“Caroline’s unique ability to understand the architecture of the state budget will benefit our public and private sector clients alike, which are trusted by political leaders to deliver results for the people of Florida,” he said.