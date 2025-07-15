Florida Chamber releases ‘How They Voted’ report, honors 13 lawmakers with Distinguished Advocate Award

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has released its annual lawmaker rankings in the organization’s newest “How They Voted” report.

“A comprehensive review of what passed this legislative session, what didn’t, and what remains unfinished business, How They Voted reveals the Florida Chamber’s 2025 Legislative Report Card, showcasing grades earned by all 159 legislators in the Florida House and Senate based on their votes during the 2025 Legislative Session, and recognizes the Florida Chamber’s Distinguished Advocates,” the Chamber said in a press release .

The Chamber successfully advocated for the state to fully repeal the business rent tax and other initiatives this year.

“When the business community unites with the Florida Chamber, like it did again this year, it’s amazing what we are able to accomplish,” said Keith Koenig, Volunteer Chair of the Florida Chamber and the Chair of CITY Furniture. “I’d like to thank all of our partners and allies who have continued ensuring the right things happen in Florida to help local businesses continue to grow and diversify Florida’s economy.”

Florida Chamber staff testified nearly 200 times and met with lawmakers 400 times, the organization said to highlight its lobbying efforts.

In addition to its lawmaker scorecard, the Chamber honored 13 state legislators with the 2025 Distinguished Advocate Award.

“The Florida Chamber’s Distinguished Advocate Award recognizes lawmakers who ensured consideration of the business community’s legislative priorities and fought tirelessly for the passage of a Chamber-backed policy or a priority piece of pro-jobs legislation,” the organization said about the politicians, who are all Republicans.

They are:

— Senate President Ben Albritton.

— Sen. Alexis Calatayud.

— Sen. Nick DiCeglie.

— Sen. Don Gaetz.

— Sen. Erin Grall.

— Sen. Stan McClain.

— Sen. Kathleen Passidomo.

— Rep. Wyman Duggan.

— Rep. Vicki Lopez.

— Rep. Lauren Melo.

— Rep. Toby Overdorf.

— Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka.

— Rep. Chase Tramont.

Several lawmakers earned a perfect “100” by the Chamber’s metric. That includes Albritton, Republican Sens. Gayle Harrell, Tom Leek, McClain and Keith Truenow, and Republican Reps. Tom Fabricio, Overdorf and Alex Rizo. Newly elected Reps. Nathan Boyles and Brian Hodgers also earned a score of 100, but they came into the Legislature after Regular Session and only cast limited votes during the extended Session.

The lowest-rated Senators were Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman and Democratic Sen. Rosalind Osgood. They each scored a 59. In the House, Democratic Rep. Mike Gottlieb carried that distinction, scoring just a 36.

The pro-business group was again far more keen on Republican lawmakers than Democrats. But some Democrats did earn somewhat favorable grades.

Democratic Sens. Barbara Sharief and Carlos Guillermo Smith were the top-performing Democrats in the upper chamber, scoring a 73. Democratic Rep. Gallop Franklin topped his House colleagues, scoring a 76.

Click here to read the Florida Chamber’s full “How They Voted” publication.