Jim Oberweis adds another $105K for his run in CD 19

Former Illinois legislator Jim Oberweis reported another six figures in fundraising for an open congressional seat in Southwest Florida.

The Bonita Beach Republican raised almost $105,000 in additional funding to run in Florida’s 19th Congressional District, according to his latest quarterly fundraising report. That brings his total fundraising to almost $2.12 million, an amount that importantly includes a $2 million loan he put in after launching his candidacy in March.

He’s running to succeed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican running for Governor instead of seeking re-election to the House.

This marks Oberweis’ first bid for federal office in Florida, but he previously ran for Congress in Illinois. He was the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in 2014, but lost to Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin. Oberweis later ran for an open U.S. House seat in 2020 but lost to Democrat Lauren Underwood in a race that came down to a recount margin.

While Oberweis was the first Republican to enter the CD 19 race, several have since opened federal accounts to run. But most have yet to match Oberweis in fundraising, whether through outside donations or self-funding.

Cape Coral Republican Mike Pederson, a veteran Marina Aviator, launched his campaign in May with a skydiving stunt. Since then, he reported raising under $15,000 for the campaign, all through individual contributions.

Johnny Fratto, who previously challenged U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart in a neighboring district, has also filed for the Donalds seat. But he has self-funded entirely, according to his second-quarter report.

Other Republicans like Dylan Modarelli and Jim Schwartzel have not yet filed their quarterly reports, which are due on Tuesday. Both entered the contest in the second quarter, so this will be their first fundraising report.

Democrat Howard Sapp also hasn’t filed his second-quarter report yet. But CD 19 leans heavily Republican. Donalds in November won re-election over Democrat Kari Lerner with more than 66% of the vote.

A rare Republican Primary, though, could be an expensive affair in Southwest Florida. Donalds won his seat in 2020, emerging from a nine-candidate Republican Primary field where millions were spent by candidates and outside groups.