State leaders call Everglades restoration a top priority as they celebrate milestone

Gov. Ron DeSantis was on hand for the opening of the Caloosahatchee River (C-43) reservoir, a move that officials called an important step for Everglades restoration.

The reservoir can store up to 55 billion gallons of water and will capture excess runoff from Lake Okeechobee in Southwest Florida during the rainy season.

Opening the reservoir, which covers 18 square miles, is “one of the most “significant projects that’s ever been done in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said, adding that it was a “massive project.”

“We are, in opening this reservoir, protecting the Caloosahatchee estuary from harmful discharges and ensuring a healthy balance of fresh and salt water, which is essential to the survival and health of our fisheries, oyster bed, sea grasses, and the entire coastal economy,” DeSantis said at the Hendry County press conference. “This will benefit Southwest Florida in particular, in a really, really significant way.”

Senate President Ben Albritton, who spoke alongside DeSantis Tuesday, celebrated the ribbon-cutting to fight against algae blooms and protect the communities where people’s economic livelihoods depend on the water. He vowed to make Everglades restoration a priority in the 2026 Legislative Session.

“We are certainly on board and will be heavily and heartily fighting for Everglades restoration,” Albritton said.

The reservoir had been polluted by discharges from the Army Corps of Engineers, which began working with the state in 2019 to address the situation, DeSantis said.

“This pump station here at the C-43 reservoir can move as much as 650,000 gallons of water each and every minute. That was completed over a year ago,” DeSantis said. “Now the full system is operational, and it will have a long, lasting impact for those who not only live in the area, but who visit the area.”

The state plans to target more Everglades restoration projects, including the EAA Reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee.

DeSantis said his administration has invested nearly $8 billion for water infrastructure Everglades restoration and water quality projects in the state.

“That’s making a difference. It also generates a good return on investment,” DeSantis said. “Water is flowing south to the Everglades like never before in modern history.”