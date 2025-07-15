Lauren Cooley: Florida is the top state for religious liberty, but let’s not let up.

Religious liberty is not just a private matter — it’s a public good.

When individuals are free to live according to their conscience, families thrive, communities flourish and civil society is strengthened. That’s why I was thrilled, albeit not surprised, to see Florida named the No. 1 state in the nation for religious liberty in the 2025 “Religious Liberty in the States” index, released this week by First Liberty Institute’s Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy.

This annual report evaluates legal safeguards that protect citizens’ ability to live out their faith in everyday life. It looks at whether doctors can refuse to participate in abortions, whether churches are protected from government shutdown orders, whether students can express their beliefs at school, and whether business owners can decline services that violate their conscience. In all, the report tracks 47 legal protections. Florida now protects nearly 75% of them, which is more than any other state in the country.

This achievement is not accidental. It’s the result of a clear vision and deliberate leadership. Under Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida has prioritized protecting houses of worship, defending conscience rights in health care, education and the workplace, and ensuring that the free exercise of religion is not relegated to the private sphere but respected in public life. That commitment has now put Florida at the top of the list, well ahead of other states like Illinois and Montana, and far ahead of states like West Virginia, which ranked last.

At the Institute for Faith & Culture, where I serve as vice president of Public Affairs, we believe that religious freedom is not a luxury but a necessity. It is essential to human dignity and civic order. When the state recognizes and respects the rights of individuals and institutions to live by their faith, it affirms the inherent worth of every person. That is what Florida has done, and it is worth celebrating.

But this milestone is also a moment to press forward. As the 2025 report notes, Florida still has room to grow. We have not yet enacted protections for foster parents who face religious discrimination and unlike some other states, Florida does not currently protect private business owners who wish to opt out of participating in certain wedding ceremonies that conflict with their sincerely held beliefs.

These aren’t fringe concerns. They go to the heart of what religious liberty means. It’s not just the right to believe something in your head or pray in your home; it’s the right to act on your faith in your daily life. When citizens are forced to choose between their beliefs and their ability to serve others, earn a living or participate in public life, we all lose.

Florida has shown the nation what it looks like to lead on religious liberty. With a strong legislative framework, courageous executive leadership, and a public that values freedom of conscience, our state is setting the pace. But we can’t stop here. In a time when religious convictions are increasingly treated with suspicion or hostility, we must be vigilant. We must continue to strengthen the legal protections that allow all Floridians to live with integrity and without fear.

Religious liberty doesn’t protect itself. It requires bold leadership, principled policymaking, and people who understand that freedom of faith is the foundation of all our freedoms. Florida’s top ranking is something to celebrate. But more importantly, it’s something to steward.

Because when religious liberty flourishes, everything else does too.

___

Lauren Cooley is the vice president of Public Affairs for the Institute for Faith & Culture (Fort Lauderdale) and serves as Board Chair of the D. James Kennedy Center for Christian Statesmanship (Washington, D.C). She is a frequent commentator on issues of faith, culture and politics.