Last Call for 7.15.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Gov. Ron DeSantis was on hand for the opening of the Caloosahatchee River (C-43) reservoir, a move that officials described as an important step in Everglades restoration.

The reservoir can store up to 55 billion gallons of water and will capture excess runoff from Lake Okeechobee in Southwest Florida during the rainy season.

Opening the reservoir, which covers 18 square miles, is “one of the most significant projects that’s ever been done in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said, adding that it was a “massive project.”

“We are, in opening this reservoir, protecting the Caloosahatchee estuary from harmful discharges and ensuring a healthy balance of fresh and salt water, which is essential to the survival and health of our fisheries, oyster beds, sea grasses, and the entire coastal economy,” DeSantis said at the Hendry County press conference. “This will benefit Southwest Florida in particular, in a really, really significant way.”

Senate President Ben Albritton, who spoke alongside DeSantis on Tuesday, celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony aimed at combating algae blooms and protecting the communities where people’s economic livelihoods depend on the water. He vowed to make Everglades restoration a priority in the 2026 Legislative Session.

“We are certainly on board and will be heavily and heartily fighting for Everglades restoration,” Albritton said.

Read more on Florida Politics.

Evening Reads

—“Who’ll be in Donald Trump’s hero garden? There are a few surprises.” via Bonnie Berkowitz, Hannah Dormido and Kati Perry of The Washington Post

—”Robert Kennedy Jr. claims doctors profit off vaccines. In fact, many lose money on them.” via Teddy Rosenbluth of The New York Times

—”The Supreme Court just handed Trump his biggest victory of his second term” via Ian Millhiser of Vox

—”The Supreme Court won’t explain itself” via Quinta Jurecic of The Atlantic

—”Attorneys say they can’t reach clients in ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigrant detention center” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times

—“James Uthmeier targets U.S. Masters Swimming over rules governing trans competitors” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics

—”More ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ centers to be built by states flush with cash, experts predict” via Ariana Figueroa of the Florida Phoenix

—”America’s biggest rare-earth producer makes a play to end China’s dominance” via Jon Emont of The Wall Street Journal

—”Landlord seeks to evict Central Florida Rep. Cory Mills from D.C. penthouse” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Carolina Amesty wants her forgery arrest records expunged” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“I believe they got to just take a tour. So, I don’t believe they were denied access. Some of them tried to climb into the holding spaces with the detainees. That’s not allowed in any facility. That’s just weird.”

— Attorney General James Uthmeier, on Democratic leaders touring the ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ facility.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Gov. Ron DeSantis gets a Golden Milestone Fizz in celebration of the Caloosahatchee River (C-43) reservoir opening, a move that officials called an important step for Everglades restoration.

The Florida Chamber’s Distinguished Advocate Award winners are enjoying a Desert for Distinguished Gentlemen for voting in line with the business community.

Attorney General James Uthmeier says U.S. Masters is Swimming Upstream when it comes to adhering to Florida rules on transgender sports.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Baseball’s midsummer classic is tonight

The Major League Baseball All-Star game takes center stage tonight in Atlanta (8 p.m. ET, FOX).

Representatives from both the Tampa Bay Rays and Florida Marlins will play for the American and National Leagues, respectively.

From the Rays, third baseman Junior Caminero will start and bat seventh for the A.L. It will be the seventh time that a Rays player starts the All-Star game. The last time it happened was 2in 023 when Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz both started the game for the American League. Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez was voted as the starter but will not play due to injury.

Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda and second baseman Brandon Lowe are also on the roster as reserves. Rays right-handed pitcher Drew Rasmussen was also added as a replacement pick.

For the Marlins, outfielder Kyle Stowers is the only player selected as a reserve. Stowers is hitting .293 with 19 home runs and 54 runs batted in this season.

Last season, the American League won the game 5-3. The A.L. has won 10 of the last 11 games. The National League’s only victory in that stretch was in 2023 when the N.L. won 3-2.

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.