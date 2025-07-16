Democrats unveil website highlighting fallout from Donald Trump tariffs, tax bill

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) just launched an interactive website aiming to spotlight the costs of President Donald Trump’s economic policies state by state.

TrumpTax.com purports to show the local impacts of both the tax bill signed by Trump earlier this month, as well as the fallout from the President’s sweeping tariffs.

For example, it shows that in Florida, 1.9 million residents — more than any state in the union — will lose health insurance as part of cuts to Medicaid. It also shows that Florida businesses already tallied $1.8 billion in losses as a result of tariffs on goods.

“Donald Trump promised to lower costs on Day One, but six months into his disastrous second term, he’s robbing working Floridians to fund tax handouts for his billionaire backers. The Trump Tax is the largest redistribution of wealth and the largest cut to health care in Florida history,” said DNC Chair Ken Martin.

“While Trump plunges our economy towards crisis, the Trump Tax guarantees Floridians will feel the pain from his disastrous economic agenda. That’s why the DNC launched TrumpTax.com — to show Americans the dire effects of Trump’s policies in Florida. Make no mistake: Trump is a lying fraud who doesn’t give a damn about our children, grandparents or our Florida communities.”

The site says 254,000 Floridians will lose food assistance due to drawdowns in funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It also leans on a Congressional Budget Office analysis showing 46,500 Floridians could lose jobs directly as a result of the tax package.

The site predicts that the median Florida household will lose $300, despite promises of tax savings, and that tariffs will cost each household $1,600 more, while electric bills soaring 4.4% based on a report from the Clean Energy Buyers Association.

The website also zeroes in on impacts on hospitals, showing how many rural hospitals could close because of Medicaid cuts. In Florida, that’s just one, but Kentucky could lose 35 such institutions.

The site will spit out data for any of the 50 states, a tool likely to see use in Midterm Elections for Democrats in any part of the country to cite specific problems that Trump policies may cause.