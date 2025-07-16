July 16, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Democrats unveil website highlighting fallout from Donald Trump tariffs, tax bill

Jacob OglesJuly 16, 20255min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

Jordan Varnadore enters HD 71 race to succeed Will Robinson

HeadlinesInfluence

Rubin Turnbull adds White House veteran to D.C. team

HeadlinesInfluence

Caroline Frasier joins Capital City Consulting

trump
TrumpTax.com shows that 1.9M Floridians will lose health care, and that state businesses already took a $1.8B hit from tariffs.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) just launched an interactive website aiming to spotlight the costs of President Donald Trump’s economic policies state by state.

TrumpTax.com purports to show the local impacts of both the tax bill signed by Trump earlier this month, as well as the fallout from the President’s sweeping tariffs.

For example, it shows that in Florida, 1.9 million residents — more than any state in the union — will lose health insurance as part of cuts to Medicaid. It also shows that Florida businesses already tallied $1.8 billion in losses as a result of tariffs on goods.

“Donald Trump promised to lower costs on Day One, but six months into his disastrous second term, he’s robbing working Floridians to fund tax handouts for his billionaire backers. The Trump Tax is the largest redistribution of wealth and the largest cut to health care in Florida history,” said DNC Chair Ken Martin.

“While Trump plunges our economy towards crisis, the Trump Tax guarantees Floridians will feel the pain from his disastrous economic agenda. That’s why the DNC launched TrumpTax.com — to show Americans the dire effects of Trump’s policies in Florida. Make no mistake: Trump is a lying fraud who doesn’t give a damn about our children, grandparents or our Florida communities.”

The site says 254,000 Floridians will lose food assistance due to drawdowns in funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It also leans on a Congressional Budget Office analysis showing 46,500 Floridians could lose jobs directly as a result of the tax package.

The site predicts that the median Florida household will lose $300, despite promises of tax savings, and that tariffs will cost each household $1,600 more, while electric bills soaring 4.4% based on a report from the Clean Energy Buyers Association.

The website also zeroes in on impacts on hospitals, showing how many rural hospitals could close because of Medicaid cuts. In Florida, that’s just one, but Kentucky could lose 35 such institutions.

The site will spit out data for any of the 50 states, a tool likely to see use in Midterm Elections for Democrats in any part of the country to cite specific problems that Trump policies may cause.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJordan Varnadore enters HD 71 race to succeed Will Robinson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories