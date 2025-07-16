Rubin Turnbull adds White House veteran to D.C. team

Rubin, Turnbull & Associates is deepening its federal bench with the addition of Michael Burley, a former White House official and longtime agency strategist, as Senior Director of Executive Branch Affairs.

The hire marks another step in the firm’s strategic expansion into Washington. Burley will focus on executive branch strategy, regulatory affairs, and client navigation of the federal government — particularly around agency leadership, appointments, and policy implementation.

Burley most recently served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel during the Trump administration, overseeing political appointments across a range of major departments including HUD, HHS, DOT, Defense, and State. He also served as HUD’s Regional Administrator for Region VI, managing five states and acting as the agency’s principal representative across the region.

“We’re excited to welcome Michael Burley to the firm as we continue to grow our Washington, D.C. presence,” said firm founder Bill Rubin. “His extensive experience in the executive branch and across federal agencies brings powerful insight to our team and elevates the level of strategic counsel we offer our clients.”

Burley brings more than a decade of public sector and nonprofit experience, including work with Gov. Greg Abbott, the Republican Party of Texas, and the American Cornerstone Institute, a national policy group founded by Dr. Ben Carson. He was also appointed to the Texas Medical Board in 2021.

“I’m excited to join the great team that Bill and Heather are building as they rapidly expand their firm in Washington,” Burley said. “I look forward to serving clients and helping them achieve big wins by drawing from my years of experience in the federal government and serving in President Trump’s Administration.”