Poll: ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ scores with Republicans, riles independents and Dems

A new Economist/YouGov survey shows predictable partisan splits when it comes to the “Alligator Alcatraz” pre-deportation prison for people in the country illegally.

The poll shows the concept overall is politically toxic, with 35% approval and 51% disapproval.

But what support the illegal immigrant internment center has comes from the Right, with more than 70% of conservatives, Republicans and Donald Trump voters registering approval for the ad hoc holding facility on the edge of the Everglades.

Unsurprisingly, the facility doesn’t have much political traction among centrists, with less than 30% of independents and self-described moderates supporting the concept.

It’s even less politically viable on the Left, with 6% of Kamala Harris supporters, 4% of Democrats and 3% of liberals backing the lockup.

Demographic gaps also drive the narrative. While the facility is underwater across the board, it does much better with some groups than others.

While a reasonably robust 42% of men favor “Alligator Alcatraz,” just 28% of women approve of it, with 55% disapproving.

Likewise, 42% of White respondents like the facility, against 45% disapproval. However, just 21% of Hispanic respondents and 17% of Black respondents respondents feel the same.

Meanwhile, “Alligator Alcatraz” is a political loser with citizens of all ages, but young people are more exercised than older ones.

It’s underwater by less than 10 points with citizens 45 and older, but is a whopping -47 with voters under the age of 30.

The survey sampled 1,680 adult citizens and was conducted July 11-14.