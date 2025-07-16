July 16, 2025
Jordan Varnadore enters HD 71 race to succeed Will Robinson

Jacob OglesJuly 16, 20253min0

He is the third Republican to jump into the race.

Palmetto Republican Jordan Varnadore just jumped into the race to succeed Republican Rep. Will Robinson in the House.

The marketing professional has filed in House District 71, a Manatee County-based seat.

“I’m running for the Florida House to defend our constitutional rights, protect our children from radical agendas in the classroom and stand up for small businesses, law enforcement and all hard-working Floridians,” Varnadore said.

“I’ve been blessed to call this my home my entire life and now I’m ready to protect our values in Tallahassee.”

Varnadore is the third Republican running in the seat and faces Melton Little and Kristen Truong in a GOP Primary, which will be decided in August 2026. Robinson, a four-term Representative, cannot run again because of term limits.

Varnadore, a Palmetto native, stressed that his long roots in the region set him apart. His campaign noted that he was a “multi-generational and lifelong resident of Palmetto” with “deep roots” in the community, where his civic and professional contributions have made an impact on the life of residents.

“Manatee County deserves a representative who will listen, lead and fight for them,” Varnadore said. “I’m not a career politician — I’m a proud America First Conservative, husband, parent and fighter who will work alongside President (Donald) Trump and Governor (Ron) DeSantis to make Manatee County and Florida a better place for us and most importantly for the generations ahead of us.”

Varnadore is married — to a woman also named Jordan — and the couple has four children. The Palmetto High graduate studied Business Marketing, Communications, Reputation Management, and Public Relations from the University of Mississippi before returning home to found GarrettRichard with his father, Brian. He remains Vice President of Marketing for the company, his LinkedIn shows.

He has also volunteered in Republican politics for years.

The district leans heavily Republican, so the race will likely be decided in a GOP Primary.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

