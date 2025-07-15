July 15, 2025
Ashley Moody wants to enact Florida approach to retail theft on national level

Moody says her approaches as Florida's top prosecutor worked in reducing organized retail theft.

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is increasing calls for tougher federal laws to tamp down retail theft across America.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on organized retail theft, Moody advocated the use of emerging technology to help beef up federal stipulations that could break massive retail crime rings. It’s the same approach she used as Florida Attorney General before she was appointed to the Senate seat this year to replace Marco Rubio.

In Florida, Moody said she was able to develop partnerships along with utilizing new technology in order to crack down on retail crime. She said it’s a template that other areas of the country should start employing.

“While most of the country watched mobs storm Los Angeles stores and crime rings boldly target major retailers, Florida dug in, utilizing new technology, forging novel partnerships and strengthening state laws to make sure organized retail crime did not get a foothold in Florida,” Moody said.

“It is time to bring the Florida approach to the federal government to stop organized retail crime, protect consumers and keep prices low for hardworking Americans especially as weak state leaders fail to enforce the law.”

Moody’s template developed what was labeled the Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange (FORCE) in conjunction with the Florida Retail Federation. The FORCE partnership led to a statewide task force and database that could identify retail theft trends. FORCE was also used to develop lists of suspects and infiltrated organized retail theft rings.

The FORCE database helped develop a network between retailers, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors. It could connect key elements of searchable information on retail theft cases across Florida.

The Florida Legislature also joined efforts to dismantle organized retail theft rings. Moody also backed and fought for HB 549 in Florida, which increased penalties for repeat retail theft offenders.

