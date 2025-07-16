Ignoring Donald Trump, Gov. DeSantis taps Blaise Ingoglia as CFO

Defying President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed his close ally, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, to the vacant Chief Financial Officer position.

DeSantis confirmed the news about the key Cabinet appointment during a press conference in Tampa, touting Ingoglia’s record as a “warrior” and “the most conservative Senator in the state of Florida”

“Blaise is running into battle to stand up for people like you,” DeSantis said, adding that Ingoglia had played a key role helping in the Governor’s fight with House Republicans this past Session. “Look at illegal immigration. Nobody in the Florida Legislature has done more to crack down on illegal immigration than Sen. Blaise Ingoglia.”

Ingoglia, who called getting the job an honor, vowed to be a fiscal watchdog.

“I’ve had a history of calling out wasteful spending, whether it was Democrats or Republicans, because I truly believe that government is accountable to the people, and our job is to make sure that we deliver that promise,” he said at the press conference.

He listed priorities such as property tax reform, investigating local government spending and creating a “more vibrant” property insurance market.

“We are going to be a proactive office,” Ingoglia said. “People call me conservative pitbull in the Senate. I’m going to be the conservative pit bull when it comes to spending as your next CFO. That I will promise.”

Americans for Prosperity-Florida State Director Skylar Zander celebrated Ingoglia’s appointment.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis has made a strong choice in appointing Senator Blaise Ingoglia as Florida’s next Chief Financial Officer. Throughout his time in the Legislature, Sen. Ingoglia has proven to be a principled leader and a reliable advocate for economic freedom, limited government, and fiscal responsibility,” Zander said in a statement. “We are confident he will bring that same results-driven mindset to the CFO’s office, and we look forward to working together to continue building a more prosperous Florida.”

DeSantis was not swayed by Trump, who has been pushing for Sen. Joe Gruters to get the job, which pays $128,972 annually.

“Joe was on the ‘Trump Train’ before it even left the station and, if he decides to run, he will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. As a State Senator and Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Joe has done more than anyone to help turn Florida RED, and elect Republicans across the State,” Trump said in a Gruters endorsement in March 2024.

But instead, the Governor picked a longtime loyal supporter to join his Cabinet and succeed former Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who vacated his position when he ran for Congress.

DeSantis said the CFO will have the power to audit local governments to “really hold them accountable.”

DeSantis’ pick Wednesday, although controversial with MAGA supporters, wasn’t unexpected.

Rumors had been swirling that Ingoglia was going to be named CFO. Ingoglia, 54, a Republican from Spring Hill, backed DeSantis in his failed 2024 GOP presidential Primary instead of supporting Trump. Ingoglia previously served in the House and is a former Chair of the Republican Party of Florida.

Before his foray into politics, Ingoglia worked as a homebuilder and started Hartland Homes.