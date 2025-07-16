July 16, 2025
Joe Gruters brings Donald Trump confidantes onto campaign as he prepares to challenge Blaise Ingoglia for CFO

Jacob Ogles July 16, 2025

FLAPOL030322CH027
'Appointing a Never-Trumper for CFO over Trump’s endorsed candidate will be viewed as a direct rebuke to the MAGA agenda and will end up just like DeSantis’ other anti-MAGA efforts.'

Chief Financial Officer candidate Joe Gruters just hired two high-powered political consultants from President Donald Trump’s orbit. The move came as Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to appoint Sen. Blaise Ingoglia in the role for the next 18 months.

Gruters named Chris LaCivita, Trump’s Co-Campaign Manager in 2024, and Tony Fabrizio, Trump’s top pollster, as senior strategists for his campaign.

Both made clear that they see DeSantis’ support of Ingoglia as a minor hurdle for Gruters’ first statewide run.

“The choice between a MAGA first patriot and a Never-Trumper is never really a choice,” LaCivita said. “I’ve worked with Joe Gruters for years and can say that few have done more in Florida to advance the America First agenda. I fully support President Trump’s endorsed candidate for CFO and will work to defeat any posers that stand in our way.”

Trump endorsed Gruters months before the Sarasota Republican filed for the Chief Financial Officer contest in June 2024. Gruters filed for the race well before an open congressional seat prompted Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to resign the statewide office early, which created the vacancy for DeSantis to fill.

But DeSantis still decided to pick Ingoglia, who previously chaired the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee that raised and siphoned $82.5 million to the Governor’s failed presidential campaign last year. Ingoglia also rallied endorsements among Florida Senators for DeSantis as he ran against Trump for the Republican nomination.

Gruters’ campaign made it clear that work against Trump’s return to the White House will be treated as a massive liability in a statewide Republican Primary.

“Joe is a rockstar who has earned the trust and support of President Trump,” Fabrizio said. “DeSantis learned the hard way that opposing President Trump in statewide Republican contests is a recipe for disaster. Appointing a Never-Trumper for CFO over Trump’s endorsed candidate will be viewed as a direct rebuke to the MAGA agenda and will end up just like DeSantis’ other anti-MAGA efforts.”

The Gruters campaign pointed to a poll commissioned by Florida Politics that shows the Sarasota Republican with a massive advantage over Ingoglia. If likely Primary voters are informed of Trump’s endorsement, Gruters wins 60% support to Ingoglia’s 10%, the poll found.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories