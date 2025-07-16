Robin Peguero says he raised more than $100K within 24 hours of launching CD 27 bid

Just a day after announcing his candidacy in Florida’s 27th Congressional District, Democrat Robin Peguero says he has already raised more than $100,000.

Peguero, a lawyer who served as an investigator for the congressional Jan. 6 Committee, announced his bid on MSNBC. That effort has apparently gotten the attention of donors.

“The message is clear: Corrupt and bought politicians like María Salazar are not working for us,” Peguero said in a statement announcing the fundraising haul.

“We deserve a representative who’ll fight to cut costs for Miami families and defend our freedoms and the rule of law — not do the bidding of corporations and billionaires. I’m honored by the outpouring of support for our vision.”

Peguero, 39, previously worked as a homicide prosecutor in Miami-Dade County before taking the job on the Jan. 6 Committee. He then moved on to serve as Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland. Peguero left that position in early 2024 to teach at the University of Miami School of Law before earning a full-time position at the St. Thomas University Benjamin L. Crump College of Law.

Peguero becomes the fourth Democratic candidate to open a Federal Election Commission account to run in CD 27. He joins former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, accountant Alex Fornino and 37-year-old entrepreneur Richard Lamondin in the Democratic Primary.

The seat is currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar. Once viewed as a swing seat, the district has turned red along with the rest of Miami-Dade County in recent years. Salazar won by almost 15 points in 2022, following that up with a nearly 21-point win in 2024.

But Democrats are clearly hoping anti-Donald Trump backlash in the 2026 Midterms can help turn the seat purple again. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has already put Salazar on its list of vulnerable Republicans whom the group will target in 2026.

And the fact that multiple Democrats with substantial résumés are running shows the party feels they can make the race competitive.