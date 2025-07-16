July 16, 2025
Ralph Massullo announces he will run for Blaise Ingoglia’s Senate seat

Jacob OglesJuly 16, 20254min0

The Lecanto Republican previously ran in Senate District 11 when the seat was open in 2022.

Former Rep. Ralph Massullo will run for Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia’s now-vacated Senate seat.

Massullo, a Lecanto Republican, announced he will run in Senate District 11 in an upcoming Special Election following Ingoglia’s appointment as CFO.

“Florida’s success is the result of Florida First leaders who championed common sense, individual liberty, and conservative values. During my time in the state legislature, I was proud to be a part of the movement that transformed Florida into the beacon of freedom and prosperity that it is today,” Massullo said.

“The mission to protect Florida’s progress requires leaders who understand what it takes to pushback against the radical left and stand up for our conservative principles. I am ready to meet this mission head on and bring strong, results-oriented leadership to the Florida Senate. The constituents of District 11 and our great State deserve a Senator who will serve them with empathy, authenticity, wisdom, experience and enthusiasm. I will strive daily, with God’s help, to be that servant leader who always puts Florida first. I look forward to the campaign ahead and sharing Florida’s success story with every voter in District 11.”

Notably, Massullo ran for the seat in 2022 against Ingoglia when the Senate seat was open, but dropped out after Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed Ingoglia. At the time, Massullo had lined up support for his bid from leaders in the House and Senate. But the Governor, running for re-election at the time, was at the peak of his political influence and quickly reset the race.

Instead, Massullo ran for re-election to a fourth and final term in the House. He could not seek re-election in 2024 because of term limits.

Ingoglia won the Senate seat in 2022, then won a four-year term in 2024. He could have sought another term in 2028 and served a decade in the body. But DeSantis on Wednesday appointed the Spring Hill Republican as Chief Financial Officer, a statewide post that opened up after former Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis resigned to run for Congress.

In order to serve in the Cabinet post, Ingoglia must resign his seat in the Senate, requiring a Special Election. DeSantis has not scheduled that election yet.

Anthony Vincent Brice, an Inverness Republican, already filed in SD 11 in June to run in 2028, but has raised no money.

No other candidate besides Ingoglia had filed for the contest.

A Special Election will decide who fills Ingoglia’s seat until the 2026 Midterms, when another election will determine who serves the remaining two years of Ingoglia’s term.

Massullo in his final House term served as Chair of the House Education & Employment Committee.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

