Jacksonville Bold for 7.16.25: Third time’s the charm

Mayor Donna Deegan’s third budget capitalizes on favorable economic tail winds and migration patterns. It delivers something for most stakeholders, though new initiatives were harder to find in Monday’s presentation of the first $2 billion budget in city history, one with no reserve spending.

“Our new day is dawning. Our time is now. And time is something we can’t get back,” the Democratic chief executive told City Council members Monday.

This year’s spending represents an increase from the proposed budget of roughly $1.9 billion for 2024, which was the largest in the still-growing Northeast Florida city’s history at the time, with $687 million allocated for Capital Improvement Plan spending, according to Deegan.

Deegan seeks to “close the list to new debt-funded projects for the next few years,” and with future projects, pay-as-you-go will be the way forward.

Despite the size of the budget, the Mayor said it wasn’t an expansion of government.

“We are one of the fastest-growing cities in America each year. So, we are cutting the red tape to serve our people better and faster. Bottom line: While the city is growing, your government is not,” Deegan said.

“We’re no longer budgeting for programs just because ‘that’s how we’ve always done it.’ This budget prioritizes projects and programs that offer the best return on investment for our citizens.”

Among the goodies in the proposal were items unlikely to be opposed by anyone, including a shaded structure for the downtown Veterans’ Memorial Wall. Additionally, $100,000 for Fintech incubator Jax Hub and a $1 million workforce center for the Urban League are in play, along with $12 million for affordable housing and homelessness, which Deegan described as partially fueled by a “partnership with developers who understand the urgency.”

More than $100 million in parks spending is also contemplated, including $87.5 million for riverfront parks. Additionally, more than $20 million would be spent on the Community Benefits Agreement, which was part of the Jaguars’ stadium deal, with $14 million of that amount evenly allocated across the 14 Council districts.

However, public safety, as is traditional, is the largest expenditure, with nearly a billion dollars allocated, including more than $100 million in salary and pension increases.

The Sheriff’s Office is set to receive all the funding it requests, with $638 million proposed for this year. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will get $387 million if the budget is approved as written.

Overall, it’s not a complicated budget. It’s status quo in many ways and provides few openings for Republicans to use it as a launching pad, which, for 2027, is precisely how you’d want it if you were looking for a second term from the incumbent.

No contest

The Republican Primary in Florida’s 5th Congressional District is lopsided in terms of early fundraising.

Incumbent John Rutherford, running for his fifth term, has $269,140 on hand; his opponent Mark Kaye, a podcaster and media personality who announced his run this spring, has just $5,329 to spend.

Rutherford, a former Jacksonville Sheriff, raised $98,751 in the second quarter of 2025. PACs associated with L3Harris, Altria, BAE Systems, Chevron, CSX, General Dynamics, JetBlue, Lockheed Martin, NextEra, Publix, TECO, U.S. Sugar, and others were among the prominent donors.

Kaye, who recently joked that Rutherford was “ready to retire,” had fallen short of what he promised when he got in the race in terms of fundraising.

The challenger said last month that “donations are pouring in from across the country,” and that he expects to “lean heavily on grassroots energy, digital outreach, and the loyal support of thousands of his listeners called ‘Kayetriots’ across Florida and beyond.”

Thus far, those supporters are pacing themselves.

The incumbent has faced Primaries consistently.

In 2022 and 2024, he got roughly 2/3 of the vote against conservative populist Mara Macie.

The district, which includes some of Duval and St. Johns counties, is designed for a Republican win in any General Election, with more than 250,000 GOP registrants and fewer than 145,000 Democrats.

Running man?

According to Liv Caputo at The Floridian, former House Speaker Paul Renner, who represented Palm Coast for eight years after losing a nail-biter Special Election for a seat in Jacksonville, is considering a run for Governor.

While U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds has a big lead in polls, the endorsement of President Donald Trump, and local consultants like the connected Katie Wiles, Renner reportedly told Gov. Ron DeSantis he wanted to make a move.

Time will tell how serious this is. Renner offered the following statement, saying he had “nothing to announce.”

“During my time as Speaker, we delivered on one of the most productive and conservative agendas in Florida’s history, so I appreciate why people have asked me to consider running. I’m very proud of the work we did, alongside Gov. DeSantis, to make Florida the best state in the country. No matter who runs, it’s important that we keep Florida No. 1, which means beating the Democrats next year.”

This is the second time he’s been linked with an audacious career move.

Mori Hosseini, chair of the UF Board of Trustees, said earlier this year at a Board of Governors meeting that Renner had expressed interest in being president of that university.

Renner said at the time that wasn’t how it went down.

“I contacted the Governor’s office. I was told to go talk to Mori Hosseini, and he said he wasn’t interested, and that’s the end of it,” Renner said.

Ono to Jax?

Speaking of Hosseini, here’s an angle worth watching.

Given that his preferred UF President, Santa J. Ono, struck out with Renner and the Board of Governors, could Jacksonville and its under-construction UF satellite campus be a landing spot for the former University of Michigan president?

One theory bandied about is that Hosseini assured Ono that he’d get the gig in Gainesville, and with that option foreclosed, Jacksonville’s grad school campus may be the fallback plan.

Not saying it’s a slam dunk.

But don’t be surprised if that’s how it plays out.

NEFBA scores

A total of $750,000 is being allocated from Tallahassee to the Northeast Florida Builders Association (NEFBA) for what the organization describes as a “significant investment in workforce education.”

The money is for capital expenses for a new center for the NEFBA Apprenticeship Program, which will enable the group to expand training to 600 apprentices within three years, up from the current 465.

Legislative sponsors extolled the successful funding push, in the words of NEFBA, to “increase enrollment capacity, enhance facilities, and support additional instructors, helping more students gain the hands-on experience and education needed to succeed in the construction industry.”

“Workforce development has always been a top priority for me in the Florida Legislature because of the lasting, positive impact it has on our families and communities through high-wage, career jobs,” House Speaker Pro Tempore Wyman Duggan said. “This state funding will allow NEFBA’s Apprenticeship Program to expand significantly, train more skilled apprentices, and strengthen Jacksonville and Northeast Florida for decades to come.”

“Florida is at a pivotal moment in workforce development, with a critical need for skilled tradespeople to support our growing communities and economy,” state Sen. Jennifer Bradley said. “Apprenticeship programs like NEFBA’s are essential to preparing the next generation of trades professionals while also increasing wages and upward mobility for Floridians. I am proud we secured this vital funding to help expand their impact in Clay County and Northeast Florida.”

State budget wins

State budget season is over, and the city of Jacksonville is taking a victory lap after advancing a trio of priorities.

“Each is vital to public safety and our infrastructure needs in Jacksonville,” said Deegan. “We are extremely grateful for this state funding and to our Duval Delegation for supporting these budget requests and ensuring each one made it across the finish line.”

The Florida State College at Jacksonville Fire Academy of the South Burn Building, funded at $2 million with sponsorship from Bradley and Duggan, is a “state-of-the-art… essential training tool for current and aspiring firefighters, providing immersive, practical experience in handling live fire situations while maintaining a safe training environment.”

The recently appointed head of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is grateful.

“I am incredibly grateful for this investment in our department and our region,” said Chief Percy Golden II. “This new burn building is more than just a structure. It is a critical asset that allows real-world practice for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel and the next generation of first responders. This resource will strengthen public safety across Northeast Florida by ensuring a well-trained, well-prepared fire service.”

Meanwhile, Democrat Reggie Gaffney, Jr.’s district is getting $2 million in infrastructural help, via the Acree Road Off Grade Rail Crossing championed by Sen. Clay Yarborough.

“I am grateful to see this project get passed in our State Budget. This would not have been possible without the Mayor’s administration and our state officials in Tallahassee. This is a win for the community. Now the real work begins,” Gaffney says.

District 1 Council member Ken Amaro is celebrating Monument Road Improvements carried, again, by Yarborough.

“This project aligns with my goals in making the Arlington community a safer place for pedestrians and motorists. I am grateful for this allocation and believe that this is the kind of investment our community needs to improve our quality of life,” Amaro says of the $350,000 in funding.

Per the city, the “project will benefit 19,200 drivers who use Monument Road each day.”

Deegan dollars

It wasn’t just city budgets on the Mayor’s mind this week.

Her political operation also had to show its numbers.

While she hasn’t filed for re-election, her political committee “Duval for All” showed signs of life in the second quarter, raising nearly $107,000 between April 1 and June 30.

Legal interests led the way, with retired lawyer Robert Smith donating $50,000, Farah and Farah contributing $15,000, and Driver, McAfee, Hawthorne & Diebenow chipping in $5,000.

Real estate interests are also represented.

Dream Finders Homes dropped $5,000. Sleiman Holdings spent $2,500, while JWB Real Estate donated $1,000.

The Southern Group also donated and hosted an event for Deegan’s committee, which now has nearly $300,000 in cash on hand.

Neither Deegan nor any major potential Republican candidates have yet opened official campaign accounts.

Shut out

One of the few Democrats on the supermajority Republican Jacksonville City Council will have no committee assignments this year.

Jimmy Peluso, who was assigned only to the Transportation, Energy, and Utilities Committee by Republican President Kevin Carrico, skipped Tuesday’s first meeting of the panel.

And now he’s been excused from the rest of the meetings, Carrico affirms.

“Committee assignments are a privilege granted at the discretion of the City Council President, not an entitlement,” Carrico said Tuesday. “The decision to boycott the TEU Committee signals an unwillingness to show up and do the work on behalf of your constituents. Accordingly, you are hereby removed from the TEU Committee, effective immediately. It’s hard to argue for more responsibility by refusing to fulfill the responsibilities already entrusted to you.”

Peluso, a staunch supporter of Deegan, confirmed his boycott of TEU in response to a query from Florida Politics.

“Today, I will be boycotting the first meeting of the Transportation, Energy & Utilities Committee because of the inappropriate actions and poor council leadership. At a time when we should be banding together, our new leadership is finding ways to drive us apart and performativity break from the traditions of prior City Councils by removing Council Members from Committees,” Peluso wrote Tuesday.

“There is no leadership for women, and a super minority of Democrats on key Committees, for multiple years now. It’s time we banded together and stood up against leadership that continually looks to sideline important voices in the room. I will be excusing myself from the TEU Committee, and I ask all of my Democratic colleagues and anyone who recognizes the clear disrespect our constituents received to also excuse themselves,” he added.

Carrico said Peluso “cried about underrepresentation of minorities and women in committee leadership,” noting that the record belies the claim given that Raul Arias chairs Finance, Ken Amaro chairs Waterways, Terrance Freeman vice chairs Rules, and Ju’Coby Pittman is the Vice Chair of TEU itself.

“Given the man ‘feared for his life’ because of Matt Carlucci, perhaps he is ill-equipped to properly articulate how I’m acting,” Peluso said Tuesday.

Boom for buyers

The shift toward a buyer’s market in home sales is continuing in the six-county First Coast region as single-family home sales declined in June, according to the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors (NEFAR).

There were 1,963 closed home sales last month in the region, a downturn in both the year-over-year and monthly comparisons. June’s figure is down by 2.2% from June 2024’s tally of 2,007 closed deals and is down 3.5% from May’s sales number, which came in at 2,035.

Home prices are declining as well. The median sales price for a home in Northeast Florida in June was $389,000, a 4% drop from June 2024, when that figure was $405,000. The latest median sales price held steady compared to May, according to NEFAR data.

“While it is a ‘balanced market,’ the seemingly seismic shift from the seller’s market during COVID has consumers realizing that conditions are considerably more favorable for buyers these days,” said NEFAR President Mario Gonzalez.

Another factor favoring homebuyers is the increasing number of houses for sale in the First Coast market, which has been climbing every month since December. There were 9,135 houses for sale in the six-county region in June, a 15.4% jump from June 2024’s figure of 7,918 and a 4.1% increase over May’s inventory of 8,778.

Duval County, home to Jacksonville and the First Coast’s largest population, saw 995 home sales in June. That’s a 3.1% increase from a year ago, when 965 homes were sold. However, it represents a 2.7% decline from May’s figure of 1,023 closings. The Duval County median sales price was $330,000 last month, a 2.9% decline from June 2024 and unchanged from May.

In Clay County, just west of Duval, home sales went up by 10.2% in June compared to last year. Sales increased from 264 in June 2024 to 291 in July. That’s also a 1% increase from May’s figure of 288. Clay’s median sales price of $365,000 last month was a 1.4% bump from June 2024’s price of $360,050. But it was a 1.1% decline from May’s price tag of $368,995.

St. Johns County saw a decrease in home sales, with 490 closed signings. That’s an 18.9% drop from June 2024, when there were 604 homes sold and a 9.1% dip from May’s figure of 539. The median price for a home in St. Johns was $577,750, a 0.4% decline from June 2024’s price of $579,950. But the median price for that county increased by 5% from May’s figure of $550,000.

Nassau County saw 125 homes sold last month, a 4.2% increase over the 120 houses sold both a year ago and in May. The median sales price in Nassau was $430,000, a decrease in both the annual and monthly figures. It was a drop of 8.4% from the June 2024 price of $469,495 and a 7.4% decline from May’s median price of $464,538

In bloom

Congratulations are in order for Duval County Judge Gary P. Flower, who is the 2025 recipient of the Chief Justice Award for Judicial Excellence.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz gave Flower the award during the Conference of County Court Judges of Florida annual meeting.

“Judges have a duty to live up to the highest ideals of public service. We all are trying to achieve excellence, to be supportive colleagues, and to always put service to the people first,” Chief Justice Muñiz said. “Judge Flower clearly demonstrates these qualities. He has shown himself to be a judge all of us can look to as a model of professionalism and commitment to our highest standards.”

The Stetson alum has been on the county court bench for 25 years.

Park playground

A new, fully accessible playground, funded by donations, was opened in Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County this month.

The timing of opening the new playground coincided with Disability Pride Month. The playground, featuring a sea turtle theme, was funded through donations. The Delores Barr Weaver Legacy, Friends of Anastasia State Park and the St. Augustine Amphitheatre all contributed to funding the facility at the oceanfront park outside of St. Augustine.

A central feature of the new playground is that it’s clearly accessible for wheelchairs and mobility devices. It also has sensory activities on the ground level.

“Access for all is one of the Foundation’s core values, and we are so proud to have played a part in creating this incredible new playground,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “Anastasia State Park is a true treasure, and having this playground in place will help our youngest park visitors create lasting, meaningful connections with the outdoors.”

Delores Weaver, spouse of the founding owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wayne Weaver, steered $500,000 in donations to the playground at the park. She was named “Florida State Parks Foundation Accessibility Champion” in 2024 when she pledged the funding.

The money will be disbursed over five years and will also include the development of an accessible playground at Fort Clinch State Park in Nassau County. That facility’s construction is in progress.

“Our state parks belong to everyone — including the next generation,” Weaver said. “My hope is that this new playground sparks curiosity, joy, and a lifelong connection to nature for the many children and families who experience this special place each year.”

Mending fences

The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) has overseen the removal of a massive string of fencing that posed serious obstacles to wildlife, boaters and swimmers in the Smith Lake Preserve.

The fencing ran through 1.5 miles of wetlands that the organization oversees in Clay County within the Ocala to Osceola (O2O) Wildlife Corridor. The Smith Lake Preserve covers 463 acres of conservation property.

The fencing on Smith Lake was originally installed in the early 2000s before the NFLT acquired the land. The fencing helped to control livestock grazing when the lake bed was actually above water following severe drought conditions.

Since then, water levels have returned to their natural levels, and the fencing has become submerged. It has been an impediment not only to boaters and swimmers but also to aquatic species, such as fish, turtles, and alligators, disrupting population growth and damaging the ecological balance.

The fence removal project was paid for by donors, including Faith and Rick Hoffman and the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds, a First Coast nonprofit organization founded by the spouse of founding Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver.

“We greatly appreciate the support from the Hoffmans and Delores Barr Weaver, both of whom have been a tremendous help to us and our mission,” said Allison DeFoor, President and CEO of NFLT. “This project was on our to-do list for a while, and thanks to our generous donors, our stewardship team was able to remove the fence that had become submerged in Smith Lake. Now the lake is safer for all.”

The project was involved. NFLT officials hired North Florida Dock Service to remove most of the submerged fencing and fence posts. The effort required mini-excavators, floating barges and other watercraft to extricate the fencing from the freshwater marshy habitat.

Toady

Good news came this week from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens regarding a threatened species.

Its tadpole release program through the Puerto Rican Crested Toad Conservancy is reaching new heights, with nearly 25,000 tadpoles introduced to traditionally native habitats.

“The Puerto Rican crested toad holds a special place in our conservation mission,” said Cayle Pearson, Assistant Curator of Herpetology at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens. “We’re proud to play an important role in the longest-running amphibian reintroduction program of its kind. To see our efforts reach new heights in 2025 is a reflection of our team’s dedication to protect Puerto Rico’s only native toad as well as our commitment to conservation work worldwide.”

This year’s total is almost half the nearly 52,000 released since the program began, showing an impressive scaling up of the initiative.

Rays to Tampa?

It’s not likely to lead to a Major League team in Jacksonville, but the new ownership group of the Tampa Bay Rays will have a strong presence from the Bold City.

Jacksonville developer Patrick Zalupski is purchasing the team from Stu Sternberg for approximately $1.7 billion. The deal could be completed as early as September.

Zalupski is the Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes. Among the other investors in the ownership group is Ken Babby, the owner of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Akron RubberDucks, two minor league baseball teams.

Zalupski steps into the ownership of a team with a major stadium question. Last October, Tropicana Field was devastated by Hurricane Milton, forcing the Rays to play this season’s home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, a minor league park.

Zalupski said he prefers to have the Rays playing in Tampa, which would mean a new stadium. Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said he prefers the Rays to stay in the Tampa Bay area.

Although no decision has been announced, several reports suggest that the team is considering land in Tampa for a new stadium. Fox 13 reported that Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan, who serves as the negotiator for the county with the Rays, has had conversations with “Tampa developer Darryl Shaw about the land he owns south of the Selmon but north of the Tampa Port.”

However, a group in Orlando, including Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, has proposed bringing a Major League team to Central Florida.

“I’m confident that we’ll reach a deal here in Tampa for any reason that if we stumble and can’t get over the finish line, they’re licking their chops over in Orlando,” Hagan told Fox 13.

All the while, St. Petersburg officials are hoping to keep the Rays in Pinellas County. After Sternberg’s plans for a new ballpark at the Gas Plant fell apart, city and county officials, including St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch, pulled support. That could now change with a new owner.

Tropicana Field repairs are expected to be complete in time for the 2026 season, and the team’s current lease with the stadium expires after the 2028 season.

It is unlikely that the team will move to Jacksonville, despite the connections Zalupski and Babby have in the city. Jacksonville recently funded a $31.8 million renovation to VyStar Ballpark, the home of the Triple-A Jumbo Shrimp, owned by Babby. The team’s lease at the 11,000-capacity stadium runs through March 2043. To lure a Major League team to Jacksonville, a significantly larger stadium would be required.

The smallest capacity in the Major Leagues among permanent stadiums is Cleveland’s Progressive Field, which holds 37,830. Steinbrenner Field holds 11,206 while Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, where the Athletics are playing as they await completion of a new stadium in Las Vegas, holds 14,014, including several thousand grass berm seats.