Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.18.25

Good Friday morning.

A top-of-Burn belated birthday shoutout to our own Phil Ammann, the guy who makes the Florida Politics trains run on time.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@DavidAFrench: I know this will come as a shock to some folks, but one of the most remarkable things about the (Jeffrey) Epstein affair is that quite a few Americans are learning ONLY FOR THE FIRST TIME that (Donald) Trump is a liar. It’s taken ten years, but here we are.

—@WhiteHouse: I have been speaking to @CocaCola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca–Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better! — President Donald J. Trump

Tweet, tweet:

—@GovRonDeSantis: This was always the constitutionally correct map — and now both the federal courts and the FL Supreme Court have upheld it.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@FSUNole12: I love hearing these CA lawmakers talking about ICE agents wearing masks, “only bad guys wear masks!” Oh yeah? Then why do you allow all the Hamassholes to wear masks all over campus and in the streets?!?!?

—@NerdSpringBreak: I’d divorce my husband just for attending a Coldplay concert

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premieres on Netflix — 7; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres — 7; Florida Freedom Forum — 15; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 19; Florida Chamber Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 25; The 12th Annual Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) Summit — 25; Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins — 28; Special Election for Senate District 15 — 46; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 48; the Emmys — 58; Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 61; Florida TaxWatch Government Productivity Awards — 62; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 70; Florida TaxWatch Annual Board Meeting — 80; ‘Tron: Ares’ premeires — 84; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 101; Miami Beach City Commission elections — 109; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 126; ‘Stranger Things’ final season premieres — 131; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 133; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 138; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 138; ‘Knives Out 3’ premieres — 147; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 152; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 154; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 160; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 203; F1 Miami begins — 287; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 308; 2026 FIFA World Cup™ begins — 328; ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 518; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 518; Tampa Mayoral Election — 592; Jacksonville First Election — 613; Jacksonville General Election — 669; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres — 805; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 882; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1092; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1208; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 1608; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2339

— TOP STORY —

“Emails show Ron DeSantis administration blindsided county officials with plans for Alligator Alcatraz” via Kate Payne of The Associated Press — Emails obtained by The Associated Press reveal Gov. DeSantis’ administration rapidly built the Alligator Alcatraz migrant detention facility in near-total secrecy, leaving local officials completely unaware as construction began. Using a sweeping executive order, the state bypassed normal laws and regulations to seize county-owned land in the Everglades and hire contractors. While state agencies and vendors were already on the ground coordinating the build-out of the massive tent-and-trailer compound, officials in Collier County were still trying to chase down a “rumor” about the project.

One County Commissioner, upon first hearing of a proposed detention center, wrote to staff, “Never heard of that … Am I missing something?” The breakneck speed and lack of communication left local leaders feeling blindsided and powerless.

The frustration among Collier County officials is palpable in communications. After being told by the state that all activity was merely “investigatory,” the county’s emergency management director, Dan Summers, learned that state vendors were already on-site. “Not cool! That’s not what was relayed to me,” Summers wrote to the head of the Florida Division of Emergency Management. “It’s a Collier County site. I am on your team, how about the courtesy of some coordination?” Local officials were forced to turn to news reports for information as their requests to the state went unanswered, with Summers noting it was “crickets from Tally at this point.” This left the first responders scrambling to figure out emergency protocols for a facility they were unfamiliar with.

As construction plowed ahead, with contracts awarded to companies whose owners were generous Republican donors, local officials sought to distance themselves from the controversy. In an email chain titled, “Not our circus, not our monkeys…,” the county attorney affirmed that Collier County had no legal interest in the airport parcel. The project, intended as a high-profile deterrent under the Trump administration’s immigration strategy, went from a rumor to a fully operational facility in just 10 days. It culminated in an official opening tour with DeSantis and Trump, while local emergency managers were told they could visit only after “some of the chaos on-site settles in.”

—STATEWIDE—

“Alligator Alcatraz isn’t meant for minors. A 15-year-old ended up there anyway” via Claire Healy and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — In a significant oversight during the hurried launch of a new Florida migrant camp, state and federal officers detained a 15-year-old boy with no criminal record and held him for three days at “Alligator Alcatraz,” a facility meant for “vicious” criminals. The teen, Alexis, was apprehended at a traffic stop and initially lied about his age out of fear. After first denying the incident, the DeSantis administration acknowledged the boy was held at the Everglades facility but blamed him for misrepresenting his age. The case reveals potential flaws in the rushed immigration crackdown, as the boy was housed with adults until his father provided a birth certificate, securing his transfer to a federal youth shelter, where he now awaits reunification.

“Alligator Alcatraz is preventing attorney access, lawsuit says” via Jim Saunders and Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida — A class-action lawsuit alleges that people held at the immigrant-detention center dubbed Alligator Alcatraz are being prevented from having access to lawyers and “effectively have no way to contest their detention.” “No protocols exist at this facility for providing standard means of confidential attorney-client communication, such as in-person attorney visitation and phone or video calls that are available at any other detention facility, jail or prison,” the lawsuit, filed in the federal Southern District of Florida, said. “The only way that detained people can communicate with the outside world is via infrequent access to collect pay phone calls that are monitored and recorded and last approximately five minutes.”

“Executives cashing in on Alligator Alcatraz hide pics, bios online” via Alex DeLuca of the Miami New Times — Amid growing outrage over Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz detention facility, several key contractors are scrubbing their executives’ information from company websites. Investigative reporter Jason Garcia revealed that firms like Critical Response Strategies, which holds a $78 million contract, and CDR Companies, run by prominent DeSantis ally Carlos Duart, have removed leadership bios and photos. This digital vanishing act coincides with mounting alarms from lawmakers and advocates about inhumane conditions at the secretive Everglades camp, where hundreds of migrants are held. The move to obscure leadership details adds a new layer of mystery to the controversial facility, especially as related state contracts have also disappeared from a public database, intensifying concerns over a lack of transparency.

“DeSantis, Byron Donalds did not speak at Alligator Alcatraz as dynamic remains frosty” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A “work in progress” is how U.S. Rep. Donalds, a top contender for Florida Governor, describes his strained relationship with Gov. DeSantis, admitting things “have been better.” The two Republicans recently attended the same event at the Alligator Alcatraz migrant facility, but did not speak, which Donalds attributed to DeSantis touring with Trump before a storm caused a hasty exit. This tension, reminiscent of DeSantis’ own rocky transition with his predecessor, comes as Donalds’ campaign gains momentum against another potential rival, First Lady Casey DeSantis. Polling shows Donalds with a significant lead over Mrs. DeSantis, a gap that widens substantially when voters are informed of Donalds’s endorsement from Trump.

“Is Alligator Alcatraz a concentration camp?” via The Palm Beach Post — It took a catchy name to turn an idea for a migrant detention center into a cult phenomenon. Alligator Alcatraz, the recently and hastily opened site in the Florida Everglades, has gained a starring role in America’s immigration crackdown. The facility, which will house up to 5,000 in an area surrounded by swamp, pythons and alligators, has drawn acclaim from supporters of mass deportation as a means to address the nation’s immigration problem. DeSantis called the facility a “model” that other states should emulate. “What I would just say is don’t let Florida be the only state,” he said during last month’s unveiling.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

Blaise Ingoglia swearing-in ceremony set for Monday — Ingoglia will officially become Florida’s next CFO Monday during a swearing-in ceremony at the Florida Cabinet Room. The Spring Hill Republican was announced as DeSantis’ pick to replace now-U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis earlier this week. The pick came despite Trumpworld’s stated preference for Sen. Joe Gruters. Gruters had previously declared his candidacy for the seat, which will be on the 2026 ballot alongside the Governor and other Cabinet offices. Ingoglia’s swearing-in begins at noon, with doors opening for guests at 11 a.m. A reception at the Governor’s Club follows at 1:30 p.m. Attendees must register online.

“Florida Supreme Court upholds DeSantis’ controversial congressional map” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A majority of Justices ultimately said the Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute and other plaintiffs failed to prove racial discrimination or a need to preserve a North Florida district previously represented by a Black Democrat. In a majority opinion, the group stated that the map will stand, thereby ending any questions about whether congressional district lines will change in the 2026 Midterms or for the remainder of the decade. A majority opinion written by Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz accepted DeSantis’ past arguments that the Equal Protection Clause in the U.S. Constitution overrides a demand in Florida’s Fair Districts language that the power of minority voters cannot be diminished in the redistricting process.

“DeSantis vows to fight for more teacher raises as he celebrates Florida’s top teachers” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis says he plans to push to pay teachers more when lawmakers meet next year. DeSantis made the remarks before he congratulated Florida’s five finalists for Teacher of the Year at an Orlando event at Rosen Shingle Creek. The budget signed last month contains about $1.36 billion for School Districts to spend only on teacher salaries, DeSantis said, adding that the amount was the result of a compromise between the House and the Senate. DeSantis said he and the Senate wanted to spend $1.5 billion, while the House’s stance was not to allocate anything. “I think we can do better next year, so we’ll be pushing for that, and just make sure you tell your state Representatives to get with the program here,” DeSantis said.

“Media specialist rule changes by Florida education officials draw First Amendment concerns” via Stephany Matat of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida’s State Board of Education voted to reduce competency requirements for educational media specialists, who manage library books in schools. At a meeting in Orlando on July 16, Board members approved a motion to adopt new requirements, which reduced the 25 listed competency requirements to eight. The old guidelines required knowledge of national and state standards, as well as an understanding of teaching and learning principles, within the context of a continually evolving school curriculum. The new guidelines focus more on adherence to state standards and staying current with the latest curricula.

“Chamber of Commerce cheers property insurance reforms bring more insurers to state” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Florida Chamber of Commerce says insurance industry reforms instituted in Florida two years ago continue to pay dividends, as more property insurance companies are entering the market. Chamber officials say insurance premiums are at least stabilizing in the wake of the key regulatory changes in 2023. The number of policies covered by Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-backed insurance option for residents and businesses who can’t get coverage from for-profit companies, is also starting to decline due to falling demand. “Florida remains a model for the nation, showing that long-term, market-based solutions pay off for consumers and the economy,” said Mark Wilson, president and CEO of the Florida Chamber.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Despite vow to remove the worst offenders, ICE data shows less than 1% of deportees had murder convictions” via Margaret Brennan of CBS News — Trump campaigned on a vow to round up the “worst of the worst” offenders among the criminals who were living illegally inside the United States. The Trump administration’s deportation push has ensnared many undocumented immigrants without violent criminal records. Of the estimated 100,000 people who were deported between Jan. 1 and June 24 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 70,583 were convicted criminals. However, the data also shows that most of the documented infractions were traffic or immigration offenses. The ICE document listed raw data broken down by conviction, not by deportee. Only 1.8% or 2,355 of the total convictions against those criminals had to do with sex offenses. Another 1,628, or 1.2%, were for sexual assault. The number of homicide convictions totaled just 729, or 0.58%, and the number of convicted kidnappers was 536, or 0.42%. About 10,738 convictions were for assault, or 8.5%.

“Even after Pam Bondi gains Donald Trump’s backing, her survival remains an open question” via Glenn Thrush of The New York Times — Chelsea captured the FIFA Club World Cup last weekend, and Trump, who attended the game, managed to obtain one of the gilded Tiffany trophies to display in the Oval Office. Attorney General Bondi, who had been invited to the presidential box at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, took home what was, for her, an equally valuable prize: a photograph of Trump offering her a squinchy smile and the thumbs-up sign. The snapshot provided visual proof that Bondi has, for now, prevailed in her fight with Dan Bongino, a top FBI official who blamed her for bungling the endgame of the investigation into the financier Epstein.

“Looming Jeffrey Epstein vote has Republicans eager to leave Washington” via Meredith Lee Hill and Mia McCarthy of POLITICO — House Republican leaders are under fierce internal pressure to send members home for the Summer amid deepening anxiety over a possible vote on the Epstein controversy. Many GOP lawmakers fear being cornered by an expected “discharge petition” that would force a House vote on publicizing Epstein-related records. Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna launched the effort Tuesday, making it available for signatures and a possible floor vote as soon as next week.

“Trump won’t recommend a special prosecutor in Epstein case, Karoline Leavitt says” via Cheyanne M. Daniels of POLITICO — White House press secretary Leavitt on Thursday said Trump would not recommend a special prosecutor in the Epstein case, despite Republicans’ growing frustration around the administration’s handling of the investigation. Leavitt said, however, that Trump has called for Bondi, the Department of Justice and the FBI to “put forward” any additional “credible evidence in regards to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.”

“Ashley Moody, Mario Díaz-Balart push measure to declare Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization” via Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Moody is introducing a bill that would bring a “modernized strategy” for designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. The measure, which U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is also introducing, requests that Trump formally designate the Muslim Brotherhood as “a foreign terrorist organization.” The wording also stipulates that Secretary of State Marco Rubio should prepare a report on the organization that will be presented to Congress. “The Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act is commonsense legislation that will declare the Muslim Brotherhood, a group known to seek widespread hate against Christians, Jews and other religious groups, a foreign terrorist organization,” said Moody.

“‘One of my top priorities’: Moody praises anti-fentanyl measure signed by Trump” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Moody was on hand as Trump signed legislation she cosponsored to reduce the spread of fentanyl. Trump signed the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl (HALT Fentanyl) Act at a ceremony at the White House. Moody said she was relieved to see the measure become law. Moody and Trump, along with other officials, were surrounded by so-called “Angel Families” at the ceremony. Those are families who have lost a loved one to abuse of the drug. “I was honored to join Angel Families at the White House as President Trump signed our HALT Fentanyl Act into law, which was one of the first bills I cosponsored when sworn into the U.S. Senate. As a parent, losing a child is the most unimaginable thing, and hearing their stories … is a reminder why we cannot let up the fight,” Moody said.

“Will new IRS Commissioner Billy Long rescind Joe Biden-era economic substance doctrine?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Audits targeting high-income individuals skyrocketed under Biden. With Trump back in power, will the IRS change its focus? With Trump-appointed IRS Commissioner Long now sworn in, fiscal watchdogs and business advocates say now is a good time to review a doctrine that has prompted abusive penalties. Business groups are joining together to call on the Trump administration to dismantle a revenue ruling that many believe led to the targeting of conservative-led businesses. Specifically, they state that Revenue Ruling 2024-14 has applied an economic substance doctrine, or ESD, to a few types of transactions that have unnecessarily prompted audits and tax penalties.

“Justice Dept. asks for one-day sentence for ex-officer convicted in Breonna Taylor raid” via Glenn Thrush of The New York Times — The chief of the Justice Department’s civil rights unit has asked a federal judge to sentence a Louisville police officer convicted in the 2020 killing of Taylor to one day in jail, a stunning reversal of the unit’s long-standing efforts to address racial disparities in policing. Last year, a federal jury in Kentucky convicted Brett Hankison, the officer, of one count of violating Taylor’s civil rights by using excessive force in discharging several shots through Taylor’s window during a drug raid that went awry. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, and a judge will consider the government’s request at a sentencing scheduled for next week.

— ELECTIONS —

“Joe Gruters brings Trump confidantes onto campaign as he prepares to challenge Ingoglia for CFO” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Chief Financial Officer candidate Gruters just hired two high-powered political consultants from Trump’s orbit. The move came as DeSantis prepares to appoint Sen. Ingoglia to the role for the next 18 months. Gruters named Chris LaCivita, Trump’s co-Campaign Manager in 2024, and Tony Fabrizio, Trump’s top pollster, as senior strategists for his campaign. Both made clear that they see DeSantis’ support of Ingoglia as a minor hurdle for Gruters’ first statewide run. “The choice between a MAGA first patriot and a Never-Trumper is never really a choice,” LaCivita said. “I’ve worked with Joe Gruters for years and can say that few have done more in Florida to advance the America First agenda. I fully support President Trump’s endorsed candidate for CFO and will work to defeat any posers that stand in our way.”

Rescheduled for tonight:

“Jimmy Patronis closes quarter with $360K in cash on hand to defend CD 1 seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Fresh off one election victory, U.S. Rep. Patronis has raised more than $97,000 for the next one. The Fort Walton Republican, who won his seat in a Special Election in April, beat 15 other people to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in Congress. But he already has to prepare for his re-election next year. His second quarter fundraising shows he spent more than he took in from April through June, disbursing about $151,000 in post-election spending. But thanks to frugality in the lead-up to the April 1 election in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, he closed the fundraising period with just short of $360,000.

“Mike Haridopolos raises another $507K for re-election effort in CD 8” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Haridopolos collected another half-million dollars for his re-election effort in the last quarter. The Indian Harbor Beach Republican, who was first elected to Congress in November, reported raising more than $507,000 in fundraising. That brings his total contributions for the cycle north of $635,000. It also makes him one of the most prolific fundraisers in the first-year class of Representatives, particularly among those in safe seats. While he has spent significantly as he gears up for a second federal campaign, he also closed his freshman run in Florida’s 8th Congressional District with more than a quarter of a million dollars in leftover funds. That means he ended July with more than $591,000 in cash on hand.

“Thanks to $1M loan, Jim Schwartzel posts a $1.2M quarter in race to succeed Donalds” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sun Broadcasting President Schwartzel has quickly pulled together $1.2 million for his campaign to succeed U.S. Rep. Donalds. That includes $1 million that the Fort Myers Republican put in himself in the form of a candidate loan. Schwartzel in April filed for the open seat representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. Since then, he has reported nearly $213,000 in outside contributions to his campaign, with the majority of those coming from individual donations. His receipts include $3.500 from political committees. That puts him behind only former Illinois state Sen. Jim Oberweis in terms of fundraising, who reported $2.12 million in fundraising through July. But that includes $2 million in candidate loans.

“María Elvira Salazar reports more than $1.7M in cash on hand” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Salazar sits on nearly $1.7 million in cash to once again defend her battleground seat. The Coral Gables Republican reported almost $370,000 in new funds during the second quarter for her re-election campaign in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. That brings her total fundraising for the cycle to about $467,000. But after raising more than $3.2 million ahead of her re-election campaign last year and spending less than $1.9 million, she wrapped 2024 with money in the bank. And she closed the second quarter this year with more than $1.69 million for her run next year. That’s more than any other Florida House member representing a targeted district in 2026. The campaign does still list $14,300 in debt.

“Robin Peguero says he raised more than $100K within 24 hours of launching CD 27 bid” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Just a day after announcing his candidacy in Florida’s 27th Congressional District, Peguero says he has already raised more than $100,000. Peguero, a lawyer who served as an investigator for the congressional Jan. 6 Committee, announced his bid on MSNBC. That effort has apparently gotten the attention of donors. “The message is clear: Corrupt and bought politicians like María Salazar are not working for us,” Peguero said in a statement announcing the fundraising haul. “We deserve a representative who’ll fight to cut costs for Miami families and defend our freedoms and the rule of law — not do the bidding of corporations and billionaires. I’m honored by the outpouring of support for our vision.”

Happening this weekend:

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“DeSantis remembers removing former Broward Elections Supervisor from office. He didn’t.” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — DeSantis, touting himself as someone committed to fraud-free, glitch-free elections, said Wednesday that he removed Broward’s then-Supervisor of Elections when he came into office. He didn’t. The county official in question, Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, was out of office for five weeks by the time DeSantis was sworn in as Governor. That’s not how DeSantis recalled it. “I came in (to the office) and immediately we removed the Palm Beach Supervisor of Elections, and the Broward Supervisor of Elections. We made it clear that we had a new sheriff in town,” DeSantis said. Ten days after taking office in 2019, DeSantis did, indeed, remove Susan Bucher, who was then the Supervisor of Elections for Palm Beach County. DeSantis did not remove the already removed Snipes.

Frank Artiles seeks more time to file appeal brief — Attorneys for former Sen. Artiles are asking the 3rd District Court of Appeal for a second 60-day extension to file his initial brief. The motion cites the complex nature of the case, which involves two weeks of trial transcripts and a challenge to the constitutionality of Florida’s campaign finance statute, section 106.11. Artiles’ legal team notes that the appeal raises several issues of first impression and that the state does not oppose the delay. If granted, the new filing deadline would be Sept. 26.

“Palm Beach Judge Caroline Shepherd appointed to Florida’s 4th District Court of Appeal” via Hannah Phillips of The Palm Beach Post — DeSantis has appointed Circuit Judge Shepherd to the 4th District Court of Appeal, elevating the longtime prosecutor and jurist to one of the state’s most influential appellate benches. Shepherd has overseen felony cases in the 15th Judicial Circuit, which serves Palm Beach County, since 2019. Her circuit court service follows a decade adjudicating misdemeanors and traffic offenses on the county court bench. While overseeing Palm Beach County’s Drug Court, defendants struggling with addiction publicly praised her for helping reclaim their lives. Before joining the judiciary, Shepherd worked as a state prosecutor in both Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, and earlier as a federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C. Her appointment fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Cory Damoorgian.

“Ron Book victorious in ethics dispute over alleged gift violation” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Book won a lawsuit filed against Palm Beach County’s Ethics Commission after it claimed he violated a local gift ban. A panel of Judges in Florida’s 15th Judicial Circuit found that the county Ethics Commission acted without legal authority in citing Book for providing a gift in excess of allowable limits — $100 — to Palm Beach County Commissioner Sara Baxter. While the ruling is a big win for Book, it could also be a win for others. Any pending investigations that were launched in violation of the new law that may violate provisions that have since taken effect could be jeopardized by the precedent Book’s suit sets.

“Who is Shane Strum and how does he affect your health care?” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Strum, a politically connected former aide to DeSantis, now holds unprecedented, unelected power as the simultaneous leader of Broward County’s two massive public hospital districts. Wielding his authority with a controversial “warp speed” style, Strum has driven financial turnarounds and strategic collaborations, positioning the historically competing systems for a potential merger. While his supporters praise the new efficiency and see a “new dawn” for regional health care, his aggressive changes have also led to the firing of executives, damaged morale, and raised serious concerns about transparency and the immense concentration of power in a single official. Strum’s leadership has created a critical crossroads for Broward’s health care: a bold push for consolidation under a controversial, yet undeniably effective, authority.

“Broward judge hit with 10-day suspension, fine for multiple counts of misconduct” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Broward judge who admitted to several conduct violations was ordered to serve a 10-day suspension and pay a $2,115 fine by the Florida Supreme Court. Judge Stefanie Moon’s troubles began in February 2024 when she was in the middle of her first re-election campaign. Moon, wearing her robe and sitting behind the bench, asked a lawyer why he had not returned her recent phone call. While she did not mention it from the bench, that phone call was asking the lawyer to serve on her campaign. The lawyer, a supporter of Moon’s opponent, said at the time he felt pressured by being questioned about the campaign from the bench.

“Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent presses lawmakers for $35M in frozen funds” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — The Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools has four weeks to figure out what to do about a $35 million shortfall in the District’s budget due to federal grants that the Trump administration freezes. Superintendent Jose Dotres told Board members at a School Board Committee meeting that he plans to increase his visibility and advocacy — both in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. — to ensure Miami-Dade gets what it’s due. He also noted that he has cut some expenses going into the school year in response to the funding freeze. “We are headed into a different footprint of advocacy,” Dotres told Board members during the meeting.

“Miami-Dade School District ends citizenship classes for immigrants after federal cuts” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County Public Schools will no longer offer citizenship courses that have helped thousands of immigrants prepare for the naturalization exam and learn about American history and culture. The courses, known as Fast Track to Citizenship, were previously available through the District’s Adult Education program and were designed to support lawful permanent residents seeking U.S. citizenship. They included help with the 20-page naturalization application and preparation for the exam. Initially free, the program later charged a $43 fee per trimester. The District’s 2025 curriculum still lists Fast Track to Citizenship as an available offering at eight locations, including The English Center, adult education centers in Miami Beach and Hialeah, and Miami Coral Park’s Adult and Continuing Education Centers.

“Sheriff wants more dollars from Miami-Dade, says safety is at risk in Mayor’s budget” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County’s Sheriff says the Mayor’s proposed 7% increase in tax funding for law enforcement won’t be enough to keep the public safe. Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz warned County Commissioners that Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s proposed budget doesn’t have enough money for law enforcement and urged them to approve the $93 million funding boost requested by the Sheriff’s Office. “Anything less is defunding the police,” she said. While Cordero-Stutz asked Commissioners for more funding, she remained silent on whether property-tax rates should be increased to pay more for public safety. After she spoke, Commissioners voted overwhelmingly to accept Levine Cava’s recommendations to keep property-tax rates flat for now, ahead of a final decision in September.

“‘Swim at your own risk’: Mayor’s cuts to Miami-Dade parks hit lifeguards, security” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Roadside landscaping crews will get fewer hours, leaving roadside grass to grow taller. A pair of tax-funded senior centers will close. And some Miami-Dade parks will lose lifeguards and adopt a “Swim at Your Own Risk” approach in the new era of austerity, Levine Cava proposed to close a $402 million budget gap. Her $12.9 billion spending plan for 2026 marks the end of five years of relatively flush spending, during which federal COVID dollars flowed into the Miami area and real estate values surged. With Washington and Tallahassee cutting back and home sales cooling off, Levine Cava is proposing a series of service reductions, layoffs and fee increases to balance the 2026 budget.

“The taxpayer bill for County Commissioner’s extra PBSO security protection is more than $20K” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — The bill for taxpayers to cover the cost of deputies accompanying County Commissioner Baxter to public and private meetings now stands at well over $20,000. Baxter, a first-term Commission member who represents the county’s western communities, has previously stated that she requested security protection after feeling threatened at meetings she attended. She has been part of contentious meetings on topics such as big-wheel trucks in The Acreage and finding a home for a drag racing track. The Palm Beach Post filed a public records request with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, asking for the dates when protection was provided and the associated costs. The deputies assigned to Baxter are paid overtime.

“Boynton Beach removes Pride-themed crosswalk, citing new federal, state safety mandates” via Julius Whigham II of the Palm Beach Post — Boynton Beach has removed a Pride-themed crosswalk along East Ocean Avenue, with city officials citing recent federal and state mandates governing roadway markings and materials. The city painted over a rainbow-themed street mural on the 100 block of East Ocean, near the city library. Officials said the decision follows recent guidance from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the Florida Department of Transportation establishing specific requirements for roadway markings and materials. Additionally, the city stated that it determined the East Ocean Avenue paint application was not rated for vehicular traffic conditions, which creates potential concerns for motorist safety. City Manager Daniel Dugger said Boynton Beach will seek alternate ways to recognize diverse communities.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Freeze on federal grants felt as Brevard Schools creates 2026 budget” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Amid mass layoffs at the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE) and a freeze on more than $6 billion in federal funds for School Districts, Brevard’s School Board has been left with little guidance on how to budget for the upcoming school year. After the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Trump to proceed with laying off 1,300 USDOE workers, Brevard’s School Board members didn’t discuss the move at a work session. But other recent actions within the Department are a hot topic, particularly the impact of a funding freeze on multiple programs in Brevard and how, under the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” those funds would be cut by approximately 70% for the 2026-2027 school year.

“Attorney General James Uthmeier sues DeLand homeowner in dispute over pro-Trump yard signs” via Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Uthmeier is intervening in an ongoing Volusia County legal dispute, saying he is standing up for the free-speech rights of two homeowners who posted pro-Trump political signs on their property. The lawsuit, filed in 2024 by homeowner Jason McCormick, alleges his neighbors, Daryl and Kimberly Ward, breached a contract by constructing two outbuildings closer to the lot line than allowed under the “Declaration of Covenants Underhill Unrecorded Sub — Hazen Road.” The parties live in Glenwood, just northeast of DeLand.

“Brevard proposes delays in parks, public works projects to help fund BCFR firefighter raises” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Interim Brevard County Manager Jim Liesenfelt is proposing a 2025-26 budget that will help address the long-standing inequities in pay within Brevard County Fire Rescue, when compared with other county and municipal Fire Departments in the area. However, it comes at a cost: To help keep the county budget in balance, Liesenfelt proposes a series of cuts totaling $13 million, mostly in previously planned projects within the county’s parks and recreation and public works departments. These include delaying plans to add soccer fields, pickleball courts, playground equipment and renovated bathrooms at local parks, as well as delays in road-widening, bridge and sidewalk projects.

“Groveland Council member reinstated after controversy over racist, anti-gay posts” via James Wilkins of the Orlando Sentinel — Just over a week after being suspended by her fellow Council members, a defiant Groveland Council member, Judith Fike, has been reinstated to her position representing District 4. Lake County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini, representing Fike in a lawsuit against the Council, said she was restored to her position following an emergency hearing Wednesday morning. “We won, so she’s back on the Council,” he said. “But we’re going to move forward with the public open meetings violation because they removed her from there, and that was illegal.”

“Kissimmee businesses will need permit to sell alcohol after midnight” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Kissimmee put an end to the yearslong debate with its approval to require permits for downtown bars to sell alcoholic drinks after midnight. In a notable change from the initial five-hour-long heated public hearing two weeks ago, Commissioners unanimously and nearly without discussion or public comment approved the alcohol sales permit. Bar owners will now be required to apply for and pay $250 annually for a permit to sell alcohol after midnight when the new ordinance takes effect on Oct. 1. The new permit comes as the city grapples with safety in its downtown corridor amid two shootings in the area over the last three years.

“Candidates emerge for Polk’s 2026 elections in races from School Board to U.S. House” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — The next round of elections at the county level and up is more than a year away, but candidates are already emerging. Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto of Kissimmee is seeking a sixth term in Florida’s 9th Congressional District, which covers a small section of eastern Polk County, along with all of Osceola County and part of Orange County. Soto has reported $158,000 in campaign receipts. Three challengers have filed to run against Soto. Two are Republicans — Marcus Carter of Kissimmee and Justin Story of St. Cloud. Story has reported $4,176 in contributions, and Carter has reported none. Stuart Farber of Orlando has also entered the race as a no-party candidate.



— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa Mayor Jane Castor presents nearly $2 billion budget” via Nina Moske of the Tampa Bay Times — Mayor Castor presented her recommended budget to the City Council Thursday, which includes ongoing allotment aimed at hardening the city to storms. “Great cities aren’t built on buzz — they’re built on strong foundations,” Castor said in an address at Old City Hall. “Roads, stormwater systems, and water lines might not be glamorous, but they keep our city running.” The Mayor’s budget asks for nearly $2 billion — up from last year’s $1.8 billion — to keep up with climbing costs and wages, said the city’s Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Rogero. With some residents still recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Castor highlighted storm resilience and flood preparation as a central piece of the budget.

“Cuts keep coming to Pinellas County schools” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — The Pinellas County School District’s already grim budget outlook for the new fiscal year has taken several turns for the worse since officials unveiled their proposed spending plan in late June. Superintendent Kevin Hendrick informed School Board members that, following the June workshop, the state withdrew $1.4 million from the District as it adjusted funding statewide for students who had been registered in both public schools and as voucher recipients. Soon after, he said, the District had a $300,000 reduction in Title I federal funds distributed by the state. Compounding the scenario, Hendrick continued, was the Trump administration’s impoundment of nearly $400 million in grant funds to Florida schools, of which Pinellas’ share is close to $9 million.

“Investors snapped up Tampa Bay homes damaged by Hurricanes Helene and Milton” via Rebecca Liebson and Teghan Simonton of the Tampa Bay Times — Ann Haendel lived happily in her St. Pete Beach home for more than 30 years before Helene sent 3 feet of water into the two-bedroom cottage. When she returned after evacuating, the place looked “like a tornado had ripped through,” she said. Furniture was upturned and books lay sopping on the floor. The city determined that the cost of the damage — which Haendel estimated to be well over $100,000 — exceeded half the home’s value. In keeping with federal guidelines, that meant Haendel’s house was “substantially damaged.” She would need to rebuild from scratch or elevate the property.

“Russian national accused of filing fraudulent voter registration applications in Pinellas expected to plead guilty” via Janelle Irwin-Taylor of Florida Politics — A Russian national living in South Florida is expected to plead guilty later this month to conspiring to submit fraudulent voter registrations, as well as four counts of submitting fraudulent voter registrations. Dmitry Shushlebin, who resides in Miami Beach, has a guilty plea hearing set for Friday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Tampa before Magistrate Judge Amanda Arnold Sansone. Shushlebin and alleged fellow conspirator Sanjar Jamilov are accused of submitting 132 fraudulent voter registration applications to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections in February and March 2023. The pair submitted applications in names other than their own, in envelopes with return address labels that were all identically formatted and that contained the same typographical errors.

“Tampa Bay Rowdies will be sold with the Rays” via Emma Behrmann of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Jacksonville homebuilder Patrick Zalupski’s $1.7 billion deal to buy the Tampa Bay Rays includes St. Petersburg’s professional soccer team. The Tampa Bay Rowdies, which Rays owner Stu Sternberg also owns, will be sold in tandem with the Major League Baseball team. The soccer team was not assigned a value but was included in the deal as a lump sum. A Rays spokesperson declined to comment for this story, and a St. Pete spokesperson said they had no additional information regarding the Rowdies.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“A Leon schools ‘financial crisis’ and the state, federal cuts that fuel it” via Rocky Hanna in the Tallahassee Democrat — As we prepare to welcome students back for the new school year, I feel the weight of the responsibility we carry as a School District. Our mission has always been to provide a high-quality education tailored to the needs of every child. But this year, we are entering the school year facing a financial crisis. Leon County Schools is currently facing a projected $12.5 million shortfall. This financial challenge is the result of several factors — frozen federal funds, reductions at the state level, and rapidly rising operational costs. While School Districts across Florida are also feeling this strain, the impact on our District is especially severe.

“‘We’re fighting this’: New ordinance threatens political newcomers’ mayoral campaign” via Elena Barrera of The Tallahassee Democrat — A political newcomer vying for the city’s top post is “facing disqualification” from the mayoral race after the City Commission quietly passed an ordinance that amends the eligibility criteria for local elections. At the most recent City Commission meeting, Commissioners unanimously voted to pass a new ordinance that includes a clause stating that only “registered electors who have resided in the city limits for at least one year are eligible” to run for office. Camron Cooper, who goes by Camron Justice, will not meet this criterion in time for the election. The one-year residency requirement is common in most cities in the state.

Jason Jones named to 2nd Circuit Court — DeSantis has appointed Leon County Court Judge Jones to a judgeship on Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit Court. Jones has been on the Leon County bench since 2020 and previously served as General Counsel for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Florida State University. Jones fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert Wheeler.

“Judge upholds $15M racial discrimination verdict against Alachua County Sheriff’s Office” via Elliot Tritto of The Gainesville Sun — A judge rejected the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office’s request for a retrial and to lower the amount of a $15 million judgment against the department in a racial discrimination case filed by a former sergeant. The judge’s ruling on July 15 comes six months after an all-white, six-person jury sided with Kevin Davis’ argument that he was passed over for promotions and transfers by former Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. in favor of less-qualified Black officers. Davis is white, while Watson Jr. is Black. Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Gloria Walker, during the July 15 hearing, heard from ACSO attorney Wes Gay, who filed the appeal on Feb. 21. Gay said removing the jury’s verdict and having a retrial is fair since, after the trial, a criminal investigation cleared Watson Jr. and his administration of criminal charges.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Family who started scholarship sues New College Foundation, alleges money isn’t being awarded” via Kerry Sheridan of WUSF — A scholarship fund meant for students of color who demonstrate financial need is at the center of a lawsuit alleging New College of Florida hasn’t given out the money in years and won’t relinquish the funds as requested. John J. Lentini and his children, Julia K.L. Marquis and Jerald Lentini, are suing the New College Foundation, seeking a return of the money, which amounted to $156,000 when the family endowed the scholarship in 2021, plus interest and court costs. The foundation’s Board of Directors manages an endowment and assets that are invested for growth and distributed “as determined by donors for students’ scholarships, academic programs, faculty research, and more,” according to its website.

“New taxable values boost Lee County budget” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — The updated taxable value numbers from Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell did more than eliminate a potential Lee County budget deficit. In fact, the larger-than-expected increase would add more than $16.4 million to expected county general fund revenues. At their first budget workshop in June, County Commissioners faced down a potential deficit of as much as $18 million, based on taxable value projections Caldwell had pegged at 4.84%. The increase could spare homeowners potential tax increases. It could also mean that other options discussed by Commissioners at previous budget workshops — such as toll and fee increases and a possible half-cent sales tax for infrastructure — would be unnecessary.

“DeSantis appoints Javier Pacheco to Lee County bench — new judge is soccer coach, father of two” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — DeSantis has filled the seat on the Lee County Court left open by the June 1 retirement of Judge Andrew Swett with a man used to controlling the field. Pacheco, a partner in the Naples firm of Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, Bonita Springs resident and soccer player, referee and coach, will soon sit on the bench. Pacheco said his appointment was “a tremendous honor.” “I’ll pray every day that I’m worthy of it,” he said. According to Sara Miles, spokesperson for the 20th Judicial Circuit, Pacheco’s appointment leaves no open seats in the circuit, which includes Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Lee and Hendry counties. As a soccer referee, Pacheco may be uniquely prepared. “Maybe there will be less heckling,” he said.

— TOP OPINION —

“Somehow, this Summer’s blockbuster got caught up in the culture war” via David French of The New York Times — I’ve grown to dislike the word assimilation. When we talk about immigration, the better word is adoption, and it took the new “Superman” movie to help me understand why. Despite the manufactured “superwoke” outrage on the right, the film isn’t just about an immigrant’s kindness; it’s a profound story of adoption.

In a pivotal departure from canon, Superman learns his biological parents sent him not to serve Earth, but to conquer it. This revelation shatters his identity, forcing him to his adoptive parents in Kansas, who teach him that he defines his own character, not his origins. He is not destined by biology but chosen by love.

This struggle mirrors the immigrant experience: arriving vulnerable, often asked to assimilate, yet truly belonging only when the new nation, in turn, adopts them.

If we demand immigrants assimilate into our culture, then our nation has a sacred obligation to adopt them — to say, “You are one of us.”

This doesn’t mean open borders, but it does mean our default posture should be one of open arms. A nation loves through its people.

For Superman, it was the love of his neighbors that made him whole.

For me, an adoptive father, it was a moment at JFK airport with my Ethiopian daughter, Naomi. A stone-faced customs officer, after reviewing our complex paperwork, broke into a warm smile, looked at her, and said, “Hello, little one. On behalf of the United States of America, welcome home.” That is adoption.

It’s the human act of welcome that transforms a legal status into true belonging, and if that’s woke, then consider me woke.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“The Trump Distraction Machine isn’t working with Epstein” via Chris Cillizza of So What — Trump’s greatest gift is his ability to change the subject. When a story is bad for him, he throws chum into the political waters to get the media sharks circling something else, a strategy that’s worked for years. Except, the Trump distraction machine has finally met a challenge it can’t overcome: outrage from his own MAGA base over the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein investigation. He’s tried everything — new tariffs, investigating old foes, even a stunt about Coca-Cola’s recipe — but nothing has worked. The Epstein story is just too horrifyingly captivating, and for the first time, the rebellion is coming from inside his own political house, making it a problem even he can’t distract from.

“Trump is winning the race to the bottom” via David Brooks of The New York Times — Confidence. Some people have more of it, while others have less. Confident people possess what psychologists refer to as a strong internal locus of control. They believe they have the resources to control their own destiny. They have a bias toward action. They venture into the future. When it comes to confidence, some nations have it and some don’t. Some nations once had it but then lost it. Last week on his blog, “Marginal Revolution,” Alex Tabarrok, a George Mason economist, asked us to compare America’s behavior during Cold War I (against the Soviet Union) with America’s behavior during Cold War II (against China). I look at that difference and see a stark contrast — between a nation from the 1950s that possessed an assumed self-confidence and a nation today that is even more powerful but has had its easy self-confidence stripped away.

“Firing Jerome Powell would be a blunder” via The Wall Street Journal — It’s often hard to know when Trump is serious about something, or merely creating a distraction. But in case he really meant it this week when he told Republican lawmakers he may fire Federal Reserve Chair Powell, we have some advice: Don’t do it. Trump reportedly said to some Republicans that he has written a letter firing Powell and may send it. Markets reacted negatively, and within minutes, the President stated that he had no plans to dismiss the Fed chief. Some advisers are telling Trump to keep Powell until his term as Chair expires next May, but others are gunning for the Fed leader. Trump might not know himself what he’ll do.

“Bondi’s mishandling of Epstein case is her M.O.” via Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — The White House is in full-blown turmoil as pitchforks are out for Attorney General Bondi. Her current troubles are well-earned karma, stemming from a spectacularly failed promise to the MAGA world to release an Epstein client list. But while this embarrassment to Trump has his allies fuming, it pales in comparison to her far graver misconduct that warrants impeachment. Bondi has given Trump her blessing to flout any law he dislikes, tantamount to declaring him a dictator, and has fired career prosecutors to indulge Trump’s pathological thirst for revenge and protect a major Republican donor. Her actions, foreshadowed by her unethical tenure in Florida, cement her status as the nation’s worst modern Attorney General since John Mitchell of Watergate infamy.

“Attorney General fans weather conspiracies, at our risk and for his benefit” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Trafficking in conspiracy theories can be dangerous for politicians. Just look at what’s happening with the Epstein files. We don’t seem to have learned that lesson in Florida, though, at least judging by the actions of Attorney General Uthmeier. Uthmeier, who first seized his moment in the political sun by gleefully leading the charge on the Alligator Alcatraz, is now going one better: He’s using his office to amplify climate misinformation. He sent out an official warning to the state’s airports telling them they’d better comply with a new Florida law that’s supposed to halt “weather modification” activity. Climatologists say practices like cloud seeding have nothing to do with increasingly severe weather events. And yet Uthmeier and DeSantis have played into the fears of those who see manipulating the weather as a potential tool for the military or others to weaponize for nefarious reasons.

“More than 40K students didn’t use their school choice scholarships, and that means choice is working” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Some 41,000 students and their families awarded school choice scholarships in the most recently concluded school year didn’t use them, according to a new analysis by Step Up for Students, the state’s primary choice scholarship provider. The report is called “Going with Plan B: Why thousands of Florida parents didn’t use their school choice scholarships.” The group wanted to know why families would opt not to use about $8,000 awarded to them to send their child to a private school, so they set out to find out with a survey of parents whose children received the unused scholarships. Only 2,739 families responded, but their responses were telling.

“Brightline’s deadly tracks: Why blaming train’s victims is a lethal cop-out” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Not too long after Brightline began operating in South Florida in 2018, it became clear that the fast trains were killing a lot of people. The passenger rail service connecting Miami to Orlando, operating at speeds between 79 mph and 125 mph, is the nation’s deadliest. To be fair, the Herald/WLRN report indicates that some of the people killed did make bad decisions. The company has not been found at fault for any of the deaths on its tracks. But 182 deaths should not be accepted as the status quo or written off as the result of human stupidity. Fast trains are not a novelty in the developed world, and South Florida, where most of the deaths occurred, does not have a monopoly on bad human decisions.

— WEEKEND TV —

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: Amid the escalating debate over immigration, fueled by the Trump administration’s new “detain only, no bond” policy, as explained by attorney Susham Modi, the political gamesmanship in Florida intensifies. Southeast Politics publisher Janelle Irwin-Taylor questions whether Democrats are falling into a trap set by Gov. DeSantis with his controversial Alligator Alcatraz facility, a flashpoint in the state’s political discourse. Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried lays out the formidable challenge ahead for her party.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show offers viewers an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other regional issues.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: In Focus will discuss newly proposed federal legislation aimed at protecting broadband communications infrastructure. Joining Walker are U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee and Col. Nikki Bosley, Commander of the Department of Investigative Services, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete and Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: The weekly Sunday show is now a joint weeknight show airing Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Pollster Steve Vancore and News Service of Florida political reporter Dara Kam.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: Government law attorney Chris Hand.

This Week in South Florida with Glenna Milberg on Local 10 WPLG: Milberg speaks with state Sen. Ingoglia, who is about to be sworn in as the state’s new CFO. Plus, U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar explains why she believes her DIGNITY Act will help reform the country’s broken immigration system.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Bob Iger opens the New York Stock Exchange in honor of Disneyland’s 70th birthday” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Traveling from Main Street, U.S.A., Mickey Mouse helped open the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Thursday. The Walt Disney Co. CEO, Iger, officially rang the bell to start the markets in honor of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary. Famous faces Mickey and Minnie joined Josh D’Amaro, who oversees the theme parks and has been rumored to be Iger’s successor when he retires, to appear alongside Iger. On social media, Disney fans offered their commentary about Iger’s honorary duties at the NYSE. “Making magic for the shareholders,” one person wrote on X. “Mickey’s winning today,” another wrote. The original Disney theme park is celebrating its big milestone through the Summer of 2026.

“A chat with Josh D’Amaro on Disneyland’s future, next bets and an animatronic Walt” via Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter — On July 17, 1955, Walt Disney officially opened the gates to Disneyland, turning what had been 160 acres of orange groves and farmland in Anaheim, California into a fully immersive theme park and resort, unlike anything that had existed before. The Disneyland Resort has undergone significant changes since then. Rides and attractions have been added and torn down. New lands have been built, and an entirely new theme park was constructed next door in the form of Disney’s California Adventure. Still, the core of what Walt Disney created remains the same: Taking the characters and stories people love and letting visitors experience them for themselves.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to Rep. Allison Tant, Maureen Ahern, and our brilliant friend Dex Fabian.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.