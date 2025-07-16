Randy Fine holds massive fundraising lead over 2026 competition

One of Florida’s newest members of Congress is well-positioned financially for his quickly approaching next campaign.

U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, who won the Special Election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District on April 1, closed the second quarter of 2025 with more than $380,000 in cash on hand.

The Republican firebrand known as the “Hebrew Hammer” raised $63,684 between April 22 and June 30. Notable donors include state Sen. Don Gaetz, the United States Sugar Corporation Employee PAC, the Elevance Health PAC, and the Molina Healthcare PAC.

He actually spent more than he raised during the period, with more than $88,000 in outflows.

Just as he did when he ran in the Special Election, Fine looks likely to face opposition in both the Primary and the General Election for the seat that includes Daytona and extends northward toward St. Augustine and west toward Ocala and Gainesville.

He’s well-positioned for both the August and November contests in 2026, with prospective opponents struggling.

Counting receipts through the end of June, Aaron Baker has a little more than $1,000 on hand. The Sorrento Republican made news early in the last Primary season when he claimed Donald Trump didn’t control who he endorsed.

Joshua Vasquez and Alexandra Van Cleef, Republicans from Ocala and Palm Coast, respectively, have yet to report fundraising despite filing with the state of Florida as an active candidate.

Fine won his last Primary, which included Baker, with 83% of the vote.

Though the district is 46% Republican and 27% Democratic, opposition party members are indeed presenting as candidates. But fundraising is a challenge.

Democrat Purvi Bangdawala has a little more than $925 on hand, while Ron Murchison-Rivera of Sorrento hasn’t recorded fundraising activity.