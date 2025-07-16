Last Call for 7.16.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Ed. Note — Peter is celebrating Michelle’s “Re-birth Day” (from her serious health scare a couple of years ago). That said, Sunburn is taking tonight off. Don’t worry, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics will return to your inboxes first thing Friday morning.

Have a great evening, and please stay safe. And thank you for your continued support.

First Shot

Defying President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed his close ally, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, to the vacant Chief Financial Officer position.

DeSantis confirmed the news about the key Cabinet appointment during a press conference in Tampa, touting Ingoglia’s record as a “warrior” and “the most conservative Senator in the state of Florida.”

“Blaise is running into battle to stand up for people like you,” DeSantis said, adding that Ingoglia had played a key role in helping in the Governor’s fight with House Republicans this past Session. “Look at illegal immigration. Nobody in the Florida Legislature has done more to crack down on illegal immigration than Sen. Blaise Ingoglia.”

Ingoglia, who called getting the job an honor, vowed to be a fiscal watchdog.

“I’ve had a history of calling out wasteful spending, whether it was Democrats or Republicans, because I truly believe that government is accountable to the people, and our job is to make sure that we deliver that promise,” he said at the press conference.

He listed priorities such as property tax reform, investigating local government spending and creating a “more vibrant” property insurance market.

“We are going to be a proactive office,” Ingoglia said. “People call me conservative pitbull in the Senate. I’m going to be the conservative pit bull when it comes to spending as your next CFO. That I will promise.”

Americans for Prosperity-Florida State Director Skylar Zander celebrated Ingoglia’s appointment.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis has made a strong choice in appointing Senator Blaise Ingoglia as Florida’s next Chief Financial Officer. Throughout his time in the Legislature, Sen. Ingoglia has proven to be a principled leader and a reliable advocate for economic freedom, limited government, and fiscal responsibility,” Zander said in a statement. “We are confident he will bring that same results-driven mindset to the CFO’s office, and we look forward to working together to continue building a more prosperous Florida.”

DeSantis was not swayed by Trump, who has been pushing for Sen. Joe Gruters to get the job, which pays $128,972 annually.

“Did you lead, did you cower, or did you stab us in the back. There’s really only three ways you can go.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on his CFO selection.

