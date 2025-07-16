Jared Moskowitz grows contributions this cycle to more than $520K

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz has raised more than a half-million dollars for his re-election effort.

The Parkland Democrat reported more than $351,000 donations in the second quarter of the year. That money comes as the National Republican Congressional Committee lists Moskowitz among its Democratic targets in 2026.

That brings his haul for the election cycle to date to nearly $520,000. Additionally, Moskowitz was not targeted last election cycle and closed 2024 with more than $349,000 still in the bank.

That means even subtracting spending from his totals, Moskowitz closed June with almost $565,000 in cash on hand, more than any other candidate in the race.

However, two Republicans have been aggressively fundraising and fighting for the right to take on Moskowitz next year.

Raven Harrison, a Boca Raton Republican, has reported almost $559,000 in receipts, including more than $281,000 from April through June, on top of a successful first quarter.

Importantly, Harrison has loaned her campaign $542,000 to date, making up the vast majority of the funds. But she has also demonstrated a willingness to spend it, already distributing almost $313,000 on the campaign and outspending anyone in the race, including Moskowitz.

She closed the quarter with upward of $246,000 in the bank.

Meanwhile, former state Rep. George Moraitis stacked another $132,000 in receipts over the second quarter. That’s actually more than his campaign initially announced ahead of the deadline for fundraising reports.

That brings his total contributions to $395,000. The Fort Lauderdale Republican closed out June with more than $360,000 in cash on hand.

But that total does include more than $5,000 in candidate contributions. Moraitis’ campaign currently reports about $110,000 in debt through candidate loans.

The financial activity in the South Florida seat comes as Republicans make inroads and even flip some areas long favorable to Democrats. Even though he wasn’t targeted by national Republicans in 2024, Moskowitz won a second term in the House by the smallest margin of any member of Florida’s congressional delegation.

But Democrats hope this year to turn the tides, especially amid outrage among the base about President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.