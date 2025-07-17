Rick Scott gets best numbers ever in new poll

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott hasn’t consistently scored well in opinion polls, but a new survey from Morning Consult shows him having his best quarter since taking office more than six years ago.

The Naples Republican surged to a 50% approval rating, his highest number since Q2 2020, while his unfavorable rating sank to 37%, marking his best performance since Q4 2019.

All told, the +13 is his strongest performance in the quarterly poll since its inception.

Scott won re-election last year with more than 55% of the vote.

Florida’s senior Senator’s net popularity, however, is exceeded by that of Marco Rubio’s appointed replacement.

Plant City’s Ashley Moody appears well-positioned for her first campaign for the Senate next year, with 43% approval against 24% disapproval.

Moody was elected twice as Attorney General, garnering more than 60% of the vote during her re-election campaign in 2022, so it’s not surprising to see her so far ahead.

It’s unclear which Democrat will win the nomination to face her in August of next year, but Florida’s newest Senator is already in campaign mode, with more than $2.6 million cash on hand as of the end of June.

Meanwhile, though Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t have another election ahead of him (at least on the state level), he can point to relatively positive polling numbers.

He stands at 55% approval against 39% disapproval, which yields a +16, his best performance since Q4 2022.

If there is one downside, it’s that most other Governors are more popular.

He’s the tenth least popular overall in the entire country.

But he can at least say he’s better liked than Govs. Kathy Hochul (New York), Kevin Stitt (Oklahoma), Tate Reeves (Mississippi), Gavin Newsom (California), Greg Abbott (Texas), Dan McKee (Rhode Island), Tim Walz (Minnesota), Janet Mills (Maine), and Kim Reynolds (Iowa).

The survey results are released quarterly. They reflect a three-month rolling average.