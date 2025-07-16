July 16, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

María Elvira Salazar reports more than $1.7M in cash on hand

Jacob OglesJuly 16, 20253min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.16.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

2026Headlines

Thanks to $1M loan, Jim Schwartzel posts a $1.2M quarter in race to succeed Byron Donalds

2026Headlines

Jared Moskowitz grows contributions this cycle to more than $520K

salazar
The Coral Gables Republican has more in the bank than any targeted incumbent in Florida.

U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar sits on nearly $1.7 million in cash to once again defend her battleground seat.

The Coral Gables Republican reported almost $370,000 in new funds during the second quarter for her re-election campaign in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. That brings her total fundraising for the cycle to about $467,000.

But after raising more than $3.2 million ahead of her re-election campaign last year and spending less than $1.9 million, she wrapped 2024 with money in the bank. And she closed the second quarter this year with more than $1.69 million for her run next year.

That’s more than any other Florida House member representing a targeted district in 2026. The campaign does still list $14,300 in debt.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee earlier this year listed Salazar’s seat among its GOP-held “Districts in Play.”

And Democrats are starting to build resources to take on Salazar next year. Miami-Dade Democrat Richard Lamondin last week announced he had raised more than $250,000 to challenge Salazar since launching his campaign in May.

Additionally, Democrat Alexander Fornino has also reported raising more than $21,000 to run. A Democratic Primary is scheduled for August 2026 to determine a nominee. No other candidate reported any fundraising in the second quarter.

That further sets up CD 27 as one of Florida’s most enduring battlegrounds.

Salazar unseated Democratic U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala in 2020, two years after losing to Shalala when running for an open seat.

Since her election to Congress, Salazar has been unsuccessfully targeted each election cycle. Democrats hope that with Republican President Donald Trump in the White House, they can capitalize on outrage in the Midterms and retake a majority in the House.

But since her 2020 win, Miami-Dade has only become more Republican-friendly. In November, Trump won a majority of votes in the county, the first time a GOP presidential candidate has done that in the 21st century.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDarren Grubb: Protecting Medicare Advantage is critical for Florida’s seniors

nextThanks to $1M loan, Jim Schwartzel posts a $1.2M quarter in race to succeed Byron Donalds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories
Ignoring Donald Trump, Gov. DeSantis taps Blaise Ingoglia as CFO
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more