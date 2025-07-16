Darren Grubb: Protecting Medicare Advantage is critical for Florida’s seniors

When Medicare Advantage was floated as a target for cuts during Senate reconciliation negotiations last month, the backlash was swift. Seniors across the country made their views clear. Targeting Medicare Advantage is both bad policy and a foolish political risk. As the House Ways and Means Subcommittees on Oversight and Health prepare to hold a joint hearing on the program next week, they should remember what’s at stake.

Thankfully, many within Florida’s congressional delegation – including Rep. Vern Buchanan, who chairs the Health Subcommittee that will be convening next week – need no reminder of the critical importance of this program.

During the reconciliation process, seniors across the country sprang into action to oppose potential funding cuts. They flooded congressional offices with phone calls, emails and letters. They showed up at town halls, shared their stories with local news outlets, and made it known that any attempt to undermine their health care would not go unanswered. Medicare Advantage Majority (MAM) was proud to stand with seniors in this effort, including launching a seven-figure TV and digital campaign to help amplify their voices in Washington, D.C. Thankfully, pressure from seniors, caregivers, and many others who care about protecting Medicare Advantage put this proposal on the shelf.

The backlash to proposed cuts to Medicare Advantage also underscored the political consequences of touching the program. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, one of the proposal’s lead architects, faced sharp criticism from seniors and conservative voices in his home state.

Many viewed the move as a betrayal of President Donald Trump’s health care agenda and the trust seniors had placed in their elected officials to protect and strengthen the program.

The reason is simple: Medicare Advantage now covers more than 34 million Americans, including nearly 3 million seniors in Florida. This is not just a program seniors depend on; it is one they actively seek out and choose. It protects their ability to make decisions about their health and to access care in ways that work for them.

The behavior of congressional leaders during this hearing will reveal whether Congress respects that choice or is willing to put the program — and their political prospects — at jeopardy.

In the 2024 Presidential Election, nearly 40 million American seniors aged 65 and above voted – the highest turnout rate of any age group (75%). In the 2022 Midterm Elections, about 35 million seniors turned out to vote, leading Trump’s pollster, Tony Fabrizio, to call this group “the deciders.” Notably, Fabrizio also tied Republican underperformance to shaky messaging around Medicare and Social Security. Our own research made that connection even clearer, finding that 69% of seniors would be less likely to vote for a member of Congress who supports cuts to Medicare Advantage.

In defending this program, seniors are standing up for the stability and autonomy that Medicare Advantage provides. For many, this means lower out-of-pocket costs and consistent access to care. It also provides the ability to choose a plan that fits their health needs and lifestyle — something traditional Medicare often cannot offer.

Medicare Advantage allows people to age with dignity and remain in control of their care.

Rep. Buchanan understands what’s at stake. In 2024, he co-led a bipartisan letter urging the Joe Biden administration to protect Medicare Advantage and avoid any changes that could harm beneficiaries. That leadership matters, especially at a time when so much is on the line.

Next week’s hearing will be a test of whether lawmakers will stand with the millions of older Americans who rely on Medicare Advantage or risk losing the support of the very voters they will need in the next election.

Florida’s leaders have shown they understand the value of Medicare Advantage to the millions of seniors who call Florida home. Others in Congress should follow their lead and listen to their own constituents.

Darren Grubb is a spokesperson for the Medicare Advantage Majority (MAM), an organization dedicated to protecting and strengthening the Medicare Advantage program for 34 million American seniors and people with disabilities – more than half of all eligible Medicare beneficiaries – who depend on it. MAM is powered by the support of local advocates across the country, including beneficiaries, caregivers, health care providers and community leaders.