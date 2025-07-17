July 17, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Not there yet’: Byron Donalds bearish on firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell

A.G. GancarskiJuly 17, 20253min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida first-time unemployment claims climb 14.4% for week ending July 12

EducationHeadlines

More than 40K students didn’t use their school choice scholarships, and that means choice is working

2026Headlines

Jimmy Patronis closes quarter with $360K in cash on hand to defend CD 1 seat

Byron Donalds via The Hill
He says Congress is the real problem.

The Republican front-runner for Florida Governor isn’t ready to give the Chair of the Federal Reserve his walking papers yet.

During comments this week to The Hill, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds said he was “not there yet” when it came to firing Jerome Powell, which was a concept teased this week by the Donald Trump administration amid the President’s ongoing frustrations that interest rates aren’t being cut. And Donalds seems willing to let him finish his term, which runs until next year.

“I’m not there yet,” the Naples Republican said regarding Powell being fired, adding that for him, it “probably won’t get to that point.”

Trump has nicknamed Powell “Too Late” for his refusal to cut rates amid the on-again/off-again threat of tariffs that has shaken equity markets at various points this year.

Yet Donalds lays the blame for interest rates less with the Fed and more with Congress, which he says is responsible for the ongoing fiscal profligacy that increasingly defines the American fiscal outlook.

“I think the greater issue is Congress being smart with the people’s money going forward,” Donalds said, specifically referring to “long-term interest rates and intermediate rates.”

“My opinion is whoever’s Fed Chairman, yeah, they might move faster around the short-term rate, but the long-term rate problem is a significant problem. And that’s Congress’s fault, not doing its job, managing the purse strings of the government.”

Donalds said credit downgrades by ratings agencies weren’t driven by “politics” or “Fed Chairmen,” but by the “inability of the federal government to live within its fiscal means.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGators have high expectations this season — including a Heisman front-runner

nextKenneth R. Weinstein: Donald Trump’s opportunity to deliver another historic Japan trade agreement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories