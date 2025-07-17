July 17, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bob Iger opens the New York Stock Exchange in honor of Disneyland’s 70th birthday
Bob Iger opens NYSE. (NYSE)

Gabrielle RussonJuly 17, 20254min0

Related Articles

EducationHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis vows to fight for more teacher raises as he celebrates Florida’s top teachers

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Supreme Court upholds Gov. DeSantis’ controversial congressional map

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida first-time unemployment claims climb 14.4% for week ending July 12

Bob Iger opens NYSE. (NYSE)
The original Disney theme park is celebrating its big milestone through the Summer of 2026.

Traveling from Main Street, U.S.A., Mickey Mouse helped open the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Thursday.

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger officially rang the bell to start the markets in honor of  Disneyland’s 70th anniversary.

Famous faces Mickey and Minnie joined Josh D’Amaro, who oversees the theme parks and has been rumored to be Iger’s successor when he retires, to appear alongside Iger.

On social media, Disney fans offered their commentary about Iger’s honorary duties at NYSE.

“Making magic for the shareholders,” one person wrote on X

“Mickey’s winning today,” another wrote.

The original Disney theme park is celebrating its big milestone through the Summer of 2026.

Disneyland, the “Happiest Place on Earth” is the second-most popular park in the world, according to an industry report. The king is Disney World, which celebrated its 50th anniversary Oct. 1, 2021.

Iger reflected on the park’s legacy and Walt Disney.

“He wanted people to ‘leave their daily frets behind,’ as he said … and come experience, you know, the wonder of fantasy and adventure,” Iger said in an interview on “Good Morning America” this week. 

Iger described the company’s founder as a “dreamer,” a “futurist” and a “visionary.”

For 70th anniversary festivities, Disney recently released a look at the Walt Disney animatronic that will be debuting at a “Walt Disney — A Magical Life” attraction in Anaheim.

Disney — which has a fan base known for their fierce love of the parks but who aren’t afraid to debate and criticize — captured mixed reactions on the animatronic likeness to the legendary leader.

“You guys would screw up the most important animatronic in Disney history! Unbelievable. Poor Walt,” one person wrote on X.

“We know he is cryogenically frozen and sealed beneath Cinderella’s Castle,” another joked.

“Don’t listen to the people on the internet who live to complain. It’s good!” someone else wrote on X.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida first-time unemployment claims climb 14.4% for week ending July 12

nextFlorida Supreme Court upholds Gov. DeSantis' controversial congressional map

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories