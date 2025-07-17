Gov. DeSantis vows to fight for more teacher raises as he celebrates Florida’s top teachers

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he plans to push to pay teachers more when lawmakers meet next year.

DeSantis made the remarks before he congratulated Florida’s five finalists for Teacher of the Year at an Orlando event at Rosen Shingle Creek.

The budget signed last month contains about $1.36 billion for school districts to spend only for teacher salaries, DeSantis said, adding that the amount was the result of a compromise between the House and the Senate. DeSantis said he and the Senate wanted to spend $1.5 billion, while the House’s stance was not to allocate anything.

“I think we can do better next year, so we’ll be pushing for that, and just make sure you tell your state Representatives to get with the program here,” DeSantis said.

This year’s 105-day Legislative Session was marked by Republican infighting and a dragged-out budget process, running past its 60-day schedule.

To the room of educators, DeSantis highlighted the state’s announcement earlier this month that 71% of all graded schools were rated “A” or “B,” up from 64% the previous year.

“That is great progress, and part of what has helped facilitate that is our movement away from the high-stakes end of year test,” DeSantis said. “Now with progress monitoring, you’re able to do assessments throughout the school year and then have remediation.”

DeSantis is often at odds with public educators in the state.

Florida Republicans have targeted public schools to crack down on what books are in libraries and have redirected more than $3 billion to private school vouchers to support school choice.

DeSantis did not address any of those ongoing controversies in his remarks Thursday, instead praising the five teacher nominees on their work. The finalists receive $20,000, with the winner getting a $50,000 prize.

“I’m really excited to be able to recognize the educators,” DeSantis said. “In the room today are the 76 districts’ Teachers of the Year who were nominated by their colleagues and their individual districts for exceptional service to their students.”