July 17, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘One of my top priorities’: Ashley Moody praises anti-fentanyl measure signed by Donald Trump
Ashley Moody introduces a bill to strip federal community grants from sanctuary cities.

Drew DixonJuly 17, 20255min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Mark your calendars: Magic Dining, the best Orlando meal deal, returns next month

2026Headlines

Lucia Báez-Geller launches challenge against Fabián Basabe in HD 106

EducationHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis vows to fight for more teacher raises as he celebrates Florida’s top teachers

moody
Moody says her efforts in Florida as Attorney General dropped fentanyl death rates by 11%.

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody was on hand to as President Donald Trump signed legislation she cosponsored to reduce the spread of fentanyl.

Trump signed the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl (HALT Fentanyl) Act at a ceremony at the White House.

Moody, a Republican, said she was relieved to see the measure become law. Moody and Trump, along with other officials, were surrounded by so-called “Angel Families” at the ceremony. Those are families who have lost a loved one to abuse of the drug.

“I was honored to join angel families at the White House as President Trump signed our HALT Fentanyl Act into law, which was one of the first bills I cosponsored when sworn into the U.S. Senate. As a parent, losing a child is the most unimaginable thing, and hearing their stories … is a reminder why we cannot let up the fight,” Moody said in a news release.

The measure “permanently places fentanyl-related substances as a class into schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act. A schedule I controlled substance is a drug, substance, or chemical that has a high potential for abuse; has no currently accepted medical value; and is subject to regulatory controls and administrative, civil, and criminal penalties under the Controlled Substances Act.”

The HALT Fentanyl Act involves a 10-year mandatory minimum prison term for offenses involving 100 grams or more of the drug.

During the signing ceremony, Trump said the act would “strike a righteous blow to the drug dealers, narcotic traffickers, and criminal cartels … and we take a historic step toward justice for every family touched by the fentanyl scourge.”

The President added that he considered the measure to be one of the most important bills he has signed.

Moody served as Florida Attorney General before she was appointed to the U.S. Senate to replace Marco Rubio, who advanced to U.S. Secretary of State in the Trump administration. In that previous role, Moody was involved in several efforts to reduce fentanyl use.

When she arrived in Washington, D.C., she was quick to join work to combat the spread of the drug on a federal level.

“Every week, the equivalent of a high school classroom worth of students dies from a fentanyl overdose. It is our responsibility as leaders to do something about this now,” Moody said shortly after arriving in Washington in January.

“Law enforcement officials, national organizations, and state organizations across our country are pleading for this bill. We cannot and will not stop going after people who peddle this poison. Hundreds of thousands of lives depend on it.”

After Trump signed the legislation, Moody said she hopes it has the same impact that her efforts had in Florida.

“While Florida’s Attorney General, one of my top priorities was putting an end to the fentanyl crisis. In 2023, we saw our state’s fentanyl death rate drop 11%, while the national average decreased just 2% during the same time frame. Florida continues to lead the way. Every single day, our law enforcement officers work tirelessly to stop this deadly drug, and this commonsense bill will help hold those who peddle this poison accountable,” Moody said.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLucia Báez-Geller launches challenge against Fabián Basabe in HD 106

nextMark your calendars: Magic Dining, the best Orlando meal deal, returns next month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories