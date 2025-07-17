July 17, 2025
Mark your calendars: Magic Dining, the best Orlando meal deal, returns next month
Magical Dining (Visit Orlando)

Gabrielle RussonJuly 17, 2025

GrappoloCucinaItaliana-2028-3
Visit Orlando said 24 new restaurants are participating for the first time.

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining event is back for its 20th year.

The deal runs Aug. 15 to Sept. 30 at more than 160 restaurants, which Visit Orlando called record-breaking.

Orlando’s Magical Dining offers fixed-rate, three-course meals for $40 or $60 at some of Central Florida’s most prestigious and popular restaurants, with proceeds going to help local charities. 

“For 20 years, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining has been a cornerstone program supporting both our restaurant community and local nonprofits — raising nearly $3 million to date,” said Casandra Matej, President and CEO of Visit Orlando.

“With a record-breaking number of restaurants participating this year, we’re proud to see the community come together again to continue this legacy of impact, with REED Charitable Foundation serving as our primary beneficiary.”

What makes Magical Dining unique this year is 24 new restaurants participating for the first time, and 15 Michelin-recognized eateries are involved too, said Visit Orlando, which published the full list of restaurants and the menus on its website.

Several restaurants also feature a limited-edition 20th Anniversary dish, while other upgrades, including hotel stays, are available as part of the Magical Dining promotion.

Visit Orlando has raised nearly $3 million over Magic Dining’s 20-year history since the charity component was added in 2009.

This year, $1 for each $40 meal and $2 for each $60 meal will benefit the REED Charitable Foundation which is focused on literacy. 

“We are deeply honored and grateful to be chosen as the nonprofit beneficiary for the 20th anniversary of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining program,” said Jennifer Ford Knopf, President of the Reed Charitable Foundation.

“Thanks to the generous support of this program, REED Charitable Foundation will be able to further its mission and expand our impact across Orlando by ensuring every child has an educator in their life who can confidently teach them how to read.”

In addition, several other charities will receive $3,000. Those groups are: Boys 2 Men Mentoring, Early Learning Coalition of Orange County, Finding the Lost Sheep, Nuevo Sendero, Samaritan Resource Center and The Therapy Wish.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel.

Categories