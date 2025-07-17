Randy Fine lauds ‘transparent’ disclosure of Donald Trump cardiovascular problem

In the wake of disclosures that President Donald Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, a Florida Republican is urging Americans to “celebrate” the willingness to admit it from the White House.

“I think we should all celebrate the fact that Donald Trump is willing to tell us what’s going on,” U.S. Rep. Randy Fine said on CNN. “This is not a health condition that should be cause for alarm, but it’s the sort of thing that we need to know so they can manage it.”

The White House only disclosed the condition under questioning from reporters Thursday following days of speculation regarding photos of Trump in public. The disease, per the Cleveland Clinic, affects 5% of adults and is more likely among those 50 years of age and over, causing blood to pool in the legs of the afflicted.

Fine attributes the malady to Trump’s age.

“The President is, you know, a man in his 70s. He’s going to have the kinds of conditions that people of that age do,” Fine said.

The CNN interviewer noted that Trump’s hands were “visibly swollen” with “makeup covering a bruise.” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt attributed those aesthetic anomalies to “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.”

Fine also compared the current President’s disclosure of health issues favorably to his Democratic predecessor’s approach to his own.

“Joe Biden tried to tell us for years there was nothing wrong with his brain when it was obvious there was something to the point that his doctor had to take the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination of a crime last week. He’s basically admitting they committed crimes in covering up Joe Biden’s health conditions,” Fine opined.

Deep vein thrombosis is the leading cause of chronic venous insufficiency, though Leavitt said there was “no evidence” that Trump suffered from that condition.

Edema and ulcers can accompany chronic venous insufficiency. While it is a progressive disease with no cure, symptoms can be managed.