Mike Haridopolos raises another $507K for re-election effort in CD 8

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos collected another half-million dollars for his re-election effort in the last quarter.

The Indian Harbor Beach Republican, who first won election to Congress in November, reported more than $507,000 in fundraising. That brings his total contributions for the cycle north of $635,000. It also makes him one of the most prolific fundraisers in the freshman class of Representatives, particularly among those in safe seats.

While he has spent significantly as he gears up for a second federal campaign, he also closed his freshman run in Florida’s 8th Congressional District with more than a quarter million in leftover dollars. That means he ended July with more than $591,000 in cash on hand.

And notably, Haridopolos helped raise a substantial sum, about $268,000, for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) to defend Republicans in frontline seats and defeat Democrats in other battlegrounds.

“I am committed to protecting the House Republican majority at home and across the country. Our nation’s future is on the line,” Haridopolos said. “We can’t allow Radical Left Democrats to derail President (Donald) Trump’s America First agenda. I will fight like hell to defend President Trump and our House majority to ensure America’s best days are still ahead.”

So far, Haridopolos doesn’t face much of a threat. But another Republican, Daphney Rosario Aceveto-Calvert, did open a federal campaign account to challenge the incumbent in 2026. She did not report any fundraising for the quarter, and reports were due Tuesday.

Most of Haridopolos’ second-quarter fundraising, nearly $300,000 worth, came through individual contributions to his campaign from 1,437 donors. Another $152,000 came courtesy of PACs and $55,000 was transferred from an authorized committee.

The incumbent likely has more to worry from a Primary challenge than a General Election foe. He won more than 62% of the vote in November over Democrat Sandy Kennedy.

He also fared well in a Republican Primary, taking 72% of the vote over two Republican opponents. But those opponents had initially filed to challenge longtime U.S. Rep. Bill Posey. The timing of Haridopolos’ candidacy and Posey’s retirement announcement, which officially dropped after the deadline to enter the race, kept most established contenders out of the contest.

That means Haridopolos could, in theory, face more substantial competition this cycle. But he would also be running as the incumbent, which could scare off challengers as well.

Haridopolos has quickly established himself as a voice on the hill on financial issues and matters related to the space industry. He was named in January as Chair of the House Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee. He also filed the Greenlighting Growth Act in his first term, legislation that streamlines disclosure rules for startups.