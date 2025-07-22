July 22, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

On notice: Gov. DeSantis, Blaise Ingoglia begin push for local audits in Broward
Image via Colin Hackley.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 22, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

USDA announces millions in disaster relief for Florida’s citrus growers

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis still vetting LG candidates, won’t offer time frame for appointment

HeadlinesOrlando

Ex-Orlando Deputy Fire Chief sues city over his termination

FLAPOL020221CH19
'There's a lot of things that really deserve scrutiny.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his “warrior” Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia are taking their Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) show on the road.

In Fort Lauderdale and with a second stop scheduled in Gainesville, the Governor and his latest appointment rolled out probes starting July 31 on pay, contracts and socially progressive policies taking taxpayer funds.

DeSantis noted that this swing to announce “on-site inspections and audits” of local and county governments was part of the “DOGE’ing of local government” and an effort to look at “problems in local governments” amid “complaints” he has heard.

“We will be starting with those jurisdictions, which have received a lot of complaints for their spending practices,” DeSantis said.

“We’re here in Broward County, and I think most people know there’s some criticism of how the county government has operated. And I think over the last five years, taxpayers here in Broward have watched their county government has increased property tax burdens by the tune of $450 million in addition to ad valorem collections. So that’s an increase of close to 50%, just since 2020.”

This is the beginning of a series of similar announcements regarding jurisdictions that didn’t participate voluntarily, according to the Governor.

DeSantis noted that “Broward has also spent a lot of money on pet causes, whether it’s DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion), whether it’s the Green New Deal. They even did, I think it was, was it $800,000 for the Rose Bowl? They did a float in the Rose Bowl. The County Administrator here makes almost half a million dollars a year. So there’s a lot of things that really deserve scrutiny.”

“There is a new era of accountability in Florida when it comes to wasteful spending,” Ingoglia added, saying Broward’s free-spending ways have put taxpayers in a “crunch.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousEx-Orlando Deputy Fire Chief sues city over his termination

nextGov. DeSantis still vetting LG candidates, won't offer time frame for appointment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories