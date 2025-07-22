On notice: Gov. DeSantis, Blaise Ingoglia begin push for local audits in Broward

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his “warrior” Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia are taking their Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) show on the road.

In Fort Lauderdale and with a second stop scheduled in Gainesville, the Governor and his latest appointment rolled out probes starting July 31 on pay, contracts and socially progressive policies taking taxpayer funds.

DeSantis noted that this swing to announce “on-site inspections and audits” of local and county governments was part of the “DOGE’ing of local government” and an effort to look at “problems in local governments” amid “complaints” he has heard.

“We will be starting with those jurisdictions, which have received a lot of complaints for their spending practices,” DeSantis said.

“We’re here in Broward County, and I think most people know there’s some criticism of how the county government has operated. And I think over the last five years, taxpayers here in Broward have watched their county government has increased property tax burdens by the tune of $450 million in addition to ad valorem collections. So that’s an increase of close to 50%, just since 2020.”

This is the beginning of a series of similar announcements regarding jurisdictions that didn’t participate voluntarily, according to the Governor.

DeSantis noted that “Broward has also spent a lot of money on pet causes, whether it’s DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion), whether it’s the Green New Deal. They even did, I think it was, was it $800,000 for the Rose Bowl? They did a float in the Rose Bowl. The County Administrator here makes almost half a million dollars a year. So there’s a lot of things that really deserve scrutiny.”

“There is a new era of accountability in Florida when it comes to wasteful spending,” Ingoglia added, saying Broward’s free-spending ways have put taxpayers in a “crunch.”